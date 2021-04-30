Scattershots: Deer harvest up, new fishing tournaments scheduled

Deer harvest up
Last year, New York hunters harvested an estimated 254,000 whitetail deer, a 13% increase from the previous year, according to the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation. More than 137,000 were antlerless deer, a 30% increase. The buck harvest was more than 116,000 deer, a 3% decrease. There was a 7% increase in big-game hunting licenses in New York last year.
In breaking down the numbers, the Northern Zone take was 33,260 deer, a 10% increase from 2019. In the Southern Zone, it was a 14% increase as hunters tagged nearly 221,000 whitetails. The increases could be attributed to a rise in antlerless harvest.
The increase in hunters could, in part, reflect on the pandemic and the push to get more people outdoors. Bowhunter numbers increased 10% and muzzleloader hunters increased 6%. The number of youth deer hunters ages 14 and 15 increased by 23%. Big-game hunters also continued a trend to pass up on young bucks. Last year, 61.7% of the bucks harvested were 2.5 year of age or older. Some units in southeastern New York were at 70%. The complete report is available at dec.ny.gov.
LOTSA meeting May 6
The Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association will be holding its first in-person meeting in more than a year on May 6 when they convene at Bootleggers Cove Marina in Wilson at 7 p.m. Capt. Mike Johannes will conduct a seminar from the back of his boat (On The Rocks IV) on spring king salmon fishing techniques out of his home port of Wilson and on the Niagara Bar. His boat is a 39-foot Sea Ray.
Johannes will share his approach to rigging his boat in preparation for the spring season. He will cover a variety of fishing tactics under the numerous fishing conditions that Lake Ontario can dish out because of the weather. Bay Rat Lures representatives will be in attendance to showcase new trout and salmon products for this year. Remember to wear your mask and practice social distancing to help keep everyone safe. For more information on LOTSA, check out lotsa1.org. The seminar is open to the public.
WHI Tourney, Salmon Slam and $1K a Day Set
The Wilson Harbor Invitational (WHI) Salmon Tournament is set for May 15-16 with some significant changes in 2021 to increase participation and ramp up prizes. At the top of the list, the WHI will add a second day. Best six fish (Chinook and Coho salmon only) per team each day with a total score of 10 points per fish and a point per pound will determine the winners. Minimum size on Chinook will be 20 inches and the minimum size on Coho salmon will be 18 inches. The contest will be restricted to New York waters only.
Entry fee is $400 per team for each day. In addition, the entry fee is $200 for the “overall” of the two days combined. Payout will be 15% of the field for total scores for Saturday and Sunday. The “overall” portion of the tourney will pay the top three teams, as well as big fish for the weekend. This is a “no communication” tournament and there will be no observers on competing boats.
Coinciding with the WHI will be the $1K a Day ($1,000 for the biggest salmon each day for seven days) and the Trout and Salmon Slam (best seven fish, up to two trout, over over days) from May 8 to 14. Entry fee for the $1K a Day is $150 per boat with a prize for the biggest salmon weighed in each day (minimum weight of 20 pounds). If no salmon are weighed in for a day, the prize rolls over to the next day. For the Salmon and Trout Slam, entry is $300 per boat and you must decide which seven fish to weigh in over the seven days. Once you hit seven fish for your team, no more fish can be weighed. Registration is open at http://greatlakesspecialevents.com/whi.html. For information, call Kevin Jerge at 716-863-1001.
New walleye tournaments
Competitive walleye fishermen will be excited to find out that there is a new walleye tournament in eastern Lake Erie out of Barcelona Harbor and a new Lake Erie Walleye Series that will tie in three big Eastern Basin contests to crown the top walleye team for the year.
The Western New York Walleye Classic (https://www.primitivepatriotoutdoor.com) is scheduled for June 4-5. Being coordinated by Primitive Patriot Outdoors, a local veteran-owned company, the contest will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day for teams of two to five members. The June 4 contest is Big Fish Friday and entry fee is $100 per team. The entry fee for the main event Saturday is $500. A full field of boats will be 50 teams, paying out the top 10 places and $20,000 in cash prizes. Weigh-in for each day will be held at When Pigs Fly BBQ in Westfield. Check out the WNY Walleye Classic Facebook page for more information or call 490-4226.
The Lake Erie Walleye Series will also include the Sunset Bay Walleye Shootout (https://walleyeshootout.com) on July 17 and Innovative Outdoors Walleye Challenge (https://www.lakeeriewalleyetournament.com) out of Dunkirk on Aug. 21. There is no entry, but you must be registered by June 1 to participate. The champion will be announced at the final event.