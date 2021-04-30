Scattershots: Deer harvest up, new fishing tournaments scheduled

Coinciding with the WHI will be the $1K a Day ($1,000 for the biggest salmon each day for seven days) and the Trout and Salmon Slam (best seven fish, up to two trout, over over days) from May 8 to 14. Entry fee for the $1K a Day is $150 per boat with a prize for the biggest salmon weighed in each day (minimum weight of 20 pounds). If no salmon are weighed in for a day, the prize rolls over to the next day. For the Salmon and Trout Slam, entry is $300 per boat and you must decide which seven fish to weigh in over the seven days. Once you hit seven fish for your team, no more fish can be weighed. Registration is open at http://greatlakesspecialevents.com/whi.html. For information, call Kevin Jerge at 716-863-1001.