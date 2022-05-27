Scattershots: Deer harvest stats, summer fishing meeting, SWA Walleye Derby

NY deer harvest stats released

The state’s deer harvest statistics for 2021 were a mix of good news and bad news. According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, the deer harvest decreased 17% from the previous year with an estimated harvest of 211,269 animals. Of that total, an estimated 110,839 bucks were tagged, a 5% decrease from 2020. The antlerless harvest was 100,430, a 25% decrease from the previous year.

Officials with DEC point to the reduction of Deer Management permits last year as a contributing factor in the lower numbers. Another problem was the increased presence of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease in certain regions of the state.

On the plus side, thanks to a new pilot program that allowed 12- and 13-year-old junior hunters to pursue deer, there was a 47% increase in young hunters licensed to hunt. This resulted in a 36% increase in harvest during the special youth deer hunt. For a complete report, check out https://www.dec.ny.gov/docs/wildlife_pdf/2021deerrpt.pdf.

Kids events slated for June 4

With the start of National Fishing and Boating Week on June 4, it’s no coincidence a few special youth-related events are slated for kickoff Saturday in Western New York. The first is a Kids Teach-Me-To-Fish Derby at the East Aurora Fish and Game Club, 1016 Luther Road, East Aurora, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. and kids ages 15 and under are welcome. They must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Free bait and free lunch will be provided. Loaner rods are available if you don’t have one. Several learning stations will be available to help with fishing lessons. Call Dave Barus at 716-597-4081 for details.

Another free fishing clinic for kids will take place at Allegany State Park at Redhouse Lake from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anglers of all ages are welcome and no New York State fishing license is needed to fish the lake because the event is organized by DEC. There will be learning stations for fish identification, fishing knots, casting and more. Adults must accompany children. Rods and reels are available to borrow. Preregister by contacting Region 9 fisheries biologist Mike Todd at 716-851-7013. Check out https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/27123.html to see a complete list of DEC fishing clinics.

LOTSA meeting June 2 to focus on summer fishing

The Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association will be holding its next meeting on June 2 to offer guidance on fishing for salmon and trout in the summer months. Keynote speakers will be captains Brandon White and Kip Mammano, of Rochester Sportfishing, with tips and tactics. Their knowledge has allowed them to put more than 30 fish on the Lake Ontario Counties Derby leaderboard through the years, including three first-place catches and a grand prize salmon. They have also placed in other contests, including a first place in the Sandy Creek Shootout in 2019.

The fishing club will be meeting at the North Amherst Fire Company located at 2200 Tonawanda Creek Road, Amherst, starting at 7 p.m. The seminar is open to the public. For more information, visit lotsa1.org.

SWA Walleye Derby June 11-19

The Southtowns Walleye Association of Western New York is accepting registrations for its big event of the year, the 38th Annual Walleye Derby set for June 11-19. You must be a member to participate in this club contest, offering more than $100,000 in cash and prizes. To register online, go to https://www.southtownswalleye.com/derby/derby-signup2. Registration is also available at the club’s June 9 meeting starting at 7 p.m. at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg.

There are so many ways to win in the derby that you need to read the derby program. One aspect of the competition is the special youth weekend set for June 18-19. Any junior angler 16 or under who is a junior member, fishing with an adult 18 years of age or older who is also a member, has an opportunity to win a free lifetime fishing license by catching the largest walleye for the weekend that is at least 23 inches. For more information, go to southtownswalleye.com.