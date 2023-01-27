Scattershots: DEC sets salmon stocking increase for Lake Ontario

The Department of Environmental Conservation, in conjunction with the Ontario Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry, has announced that the agencies have agreed to a 10% salmon stocking increase for Lake Ontario in 2023. DEC made the announcement at a recent meeting of the Lake Ontario Fisheries Advisory Panel. There will be a 10% increase across the board for chinook salmon, bringing New York’s stocking to just under 1 million king salmon from the Salmon River Fish Hatchery.

Lake managers agreed to the increase after the age 2 and older alewife biomass increased in 2022 and it was predicted that it would remain at similar levels in 2023 and 2024. In addition, the average size of an age 3 salmon (measured in the lake during August) was 20.7 pounds. The minimum target size for a salmon being assessed at that time is 18.4 pounds. All salmon being stocked will be held in pens except for the Salmon River, where the hatchery is located. This may be an excellent talking point to discuss with lake managers and fisheries biologists at the DEC Open House scheduled for Feb. 18 at the Niagara Falls Convention Center, being held in conjunction with the Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo.

Tree, shrub seedlings now available in Erie County

The Erie County Soil and Water Conservation District is accepting order forms for its 2023 Conservation Tree and Shrub Seedling Sale. As in previous years, many varieties of conservation tree and shrubs, wildflower seed mixes, and seedling pack combinations that will help attract, feed, and shelter birds, butterflies and other wildlife will be offered. A total of 33 species of trees and shrubs are available this year. The District also is offering a selection of evergreen transplants that are more mature with thicker stems, more branching, and more developed roots.

Order forms may be obtained by calling 652-8480 Ext. 5 or through the website at www.ecswcd.org. Orders are due on March 3 and order pick-up will be on April 22. The District also stocks marking flags, fertilizer tablets and tree shelters to assist with the success of your plantings. Bluebird nest boxes are available through the program, too.

Winter Wonderland at Reinstein Woods Feb. 4

Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve, located at 93 Honorine Drive in Cheektowaga, will invite the public to help celebrate its “Winter Wonderland in the Woods” on Feb. 4 from noon to 4 p.m. There will be a wide variety of outdoor activities, including ice fishing demonstrations, cross country skiing and snowshoeing. Children can try snowshoeing for free and enjoy winter challenges, including a snowball target toss, a bird spotting challenge trail and a snowflake investigation station.

There will be an informative talk on wild animal rehabilitation at 12:30 p.m. and DEC Forest Rangers will lead a flat ice rescue demonstration at 1:30 p.m. Visitors can learn about maple sugaring from Earth Spirit Educational Services and practice winter birding on a guided walk. Registration is not required for this event. There is no entry fee, but donations to Friends of Reinstein Woods are welcome. For more information, contact Reinstein Woods at 683-5959, or visit www.reinsteinwoods.org and search for “Winter Wonderland.”

Birds on the Niagara Festival set for Feb. 17-20

The popular Birds on the Niagara winter festival will be held Feb. 17-20 during the holiday weekend. While not everything is finalized for this year, it promises to be bigger and better than last year. There is a new website (www.birdniagara.org) that offers the birding community a list of bird watching locations in Western New York, especially along the Niagara River Corridor, recognized globally as an Important Bird Area. There is even a birding checklist to get you started.

There is a program schedule for everything that has been lined up so far at http://www.birdniagara.org/bon23-program-guide.html. Included are outdoor bird tours at state parks like Niagara Falls, Beaver Island, Buffalo Harbor and Fort Niagara, as well as at Tifft Nature Preserve and Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve. In addition, there are indoor venues such as the Aquarium of Niagara, Buffalo Museum of Science and Bird Kingdom in Canada, all with discounted rates. The Cave of the Winds will offer free access for parking and the trip down into the gorge Saturday, Feb. 18 through Monday, Feb. 20.

Alexander Gun Show scheduled for Feb. 5

Niagara Frontier Gun Shows will hold a one-day gun show on Feb. 5 at the Alexander Fireman’s Recreation Hall located 10708 Alexander Road (Route 98), Alexander, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be more than 100 tables. Admission to the show is $5. All New York State and federal gun laws and background checks will be followed for any gun sales.

This is more than just a gun show, too. The event has a wide variety of shooting components and outdoor-related products. For more information or to find out about exhibiting at the venue, call Bruce Johnson at 542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.