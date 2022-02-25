Scattershots: DEC says record low for hunting accidents in 2021

Bassmaster Classic VIP Package winner

And the winner is … Christopher Gannon of Hamburg.

Gannon, a Marine Corps Afghanistan veteran and an employee at the Ford Motor Company Buffalo Stamping Plant, won the VIP Bassmaster Classic package put together by the Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo that should have been last weekend in Niagara Falls. However, a pandemic got in the way. With Covid-19 numbers on the decline, it is full steam ahead for the 2022 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk. The “world series of bass fishing” event will be taking place on Lake Hartwell, S.C., with weigh-ins and the Classic Expo scheduled for March 4-6 in Greenville, S.C.

The VIP package includes hotel accommodations at the Hilton Garden Inn of Anderson for four nights, VIP parking pass and access to the VisitAnderson Hospitality Suite for both the morning launches and weigh-ins each day, a $500 Visa gift card, gift packets and more. It is valued at more than $2,000. Gannon will be taking his father, William, as payback for getting his whole family involved in the sport of bass fishing through the years. Neither angler has previously been to a Classic.

