Scattershots: DEC says record low for hunting accidents in 2021

Record low hunting accidents in 2021
It was a good year in 2021 when the final numbers came through on hunting-related shooting incidents, according to the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation. Last year, Environmental Conservation Officers investigated nine hunting-related shooting accidents. Unfortunately, one was a fatality. It was the lowest number of shooting accidents since DEC’s Hunter Education Program was established in 1949.
According to DEC, seven of the nine were two-party firearm incidents; two incidents were self-inflicted. All identified shooters were experienced hunters with an average of 40 years of hunting experience. All accidents could have been prevented if hunting safety rules were followed, the DEC said.
A new hunting regulation that extended big-game hours to one-half hour before sunrise to one-half hour after sunset did not have any impact on the numbers. All incidents took place between 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., the DEC said. The new requirement that made it mandatory for anyone hunting big game with a firearm to wear fluorescent orange or pink could have made a difference in the reduced numbers. The single fatality occurred when a person not wearing orange or pink was mistaken for game, according to the DEC.
A total of 52 upstate counties approved a local law allowing 12- and 13-year-old junior hunters to hunt deer with a firearm or crossbow under the supervision of an experienced adult hunter. There were no hunting-related shooting incidents in that age grouping. Erie County was not one of the counties that passed the local law.
Bassmaster Classic VIP Package winner
And the winner is … Christopher Gannon of Hamburg.
Gannon, a Marine Corps Afghanistan veteran and an employee at the Ford Motor Company Buffalo Stamping Plant, won the VIP Bassmaster Classic package put together by the Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo that should have been last weekend in Niagara Falls. However, a pandemic got in the way. With Covid-19 numbers on the decline, it is full steam ahead for the 2022 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk. The “world series of bass fishing” event will be taking place on Lake Hartwell, S.C., with weigh-ins and the Classic Expo scheduled for March 4-6 in Greenville, S.C.
The VIP package includes hotel accommodations at the Hilton Garden Inn of Anderson for four nights, VIP parking pass and access to the VisitAnderson Hospitality Suite for both the morning launches and weigh-ins each day, a $500 Visa gift card, gift packets and more. It is valued at more than $2,000. Gannon will be taking his father, William, as payback for getting his whole family involved in the sport of bass fishing through the years. Neither angler has previously been to a Classic.
Bear harvest numbers announced
Big-game hunters in New York tagged 403 black bears in the Northern Zone and 943 bruins in the Southern Zone to achieve a total harvest of 1,346 animals during the 2021 hunting seasons, according to the DEC. Overall, numbers decreased about 30% in the Northern Zone take from 2020, and 20% in the Southern Zone. However, this is only about 10% less than the five-year average harvest in each zone.
In the Northern Zone, 12 were taken with bow and 12 with muzzleloader. A total of 376 bears were tagged during the regular season, and three were harvested during the youth hunt. For the Southern Zone, more than half of all the black bears were taken during the regular season (490), and 143 of those were recorded during opening day (Nov. 20). A total of 322 bruins were tagged during the bow season, and 100 were tagged during the early season. Muzzleloader and youth seasons added another 31 bears. The largest bear taken in 2021 was a 560-pound bruin harvested in the Town of Hunter in Greene County.
Ten-X Shooting Club hosts NRA pistol shoot
The Ten-X Shooting Club, 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster, will be hosting the NRA Open Indoor Championships for Conventional Pistol March 4-6. This is an open sectional, with similar events being held throughout the country, making up the National Indoor Championships. All scores will be submitted to the NRA for national awards and rankings.
NRA membership is not required, but it is encouraged. The tournament is for .22-caliber pistol only, and you may shoot as an individual, or as a team. You may enter only one NRA Conventional Pistol Sectional in 2022. For more information, contact Peter Vasilion at p.vasilion@gmail.com.