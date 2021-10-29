Scattershots: DEC releases sunfish, crappie proposal for comment

The state’s Department of Environmental Conservation has released a proposal that the agency hopes will improve sunfish and crappie fishing in New York. The proposal includes a more conservative approach to regulations for these fish, as well as experimental regulations to allow opportunities for larger sunfish in certain waters. Some of the changes would reduce the sunfish statewide daily harvest limit from 50 to 25 fish; increasing the statewide minimum size limit for crappie from 9 to 10 inches; and implementing an 8-inch minimum size limit and a daily harvest limit of 15 sunfish as part of an experimental program in 11 different waters. Region 9’s Silver Lake in Wyoming County and Region 8’s Honeoye Lake in Ontario County would be part of the special list of waters that would be changed and managed from 2022 to 2025.