DEC obtains pheasants for fall stocking

The state’s Department of Environmental Conservation announced this week that the pheasant season will proceed as planned this fall, despite the loss of the pheasants at DEC’s Reynolds Game Farm due to an outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza earlier this year. Each year, DEC raises and releases 30,000 pheasants at over 100 sites across the state. The agency has made arrangements to acquire pheasants from a commercial bird hatchery to help make up for the shortfall. Total numbers will not be known until September.

In the coming weeks, the Reynolds Game Farm in Ithaca will receive young birds 8 to 12 weeks old, as well as adult birds. They will be raised at the facility until they are ready for stocking. The state will continue to follow strict protocols to help protect from any avian flu outbreaks.

Summer LOC Derby set for July 1-30

The next big fishing derby on Lake Ontario is the Summer Lake Ontario Counties Derby slated for July 1-30. Species categories include salmon, rainbow/steelhead, lake trout, brown trout and walleye. Steelhead was added into the mix recently after a brief hiatus at the request of competing anglers. Grand prize is for the largest salmon, a check for $10,000. First place in each of the categories is $1,000, and the derby will pay back the top 20 places for each species division. In addition to the overall prize structure, there will be weekly prizes totaling $3,000 including $1,000 for the largest salmon and $500 each for the other four species. Overall, there is nearly $40,000 in cash awards for the lakewide contest. If you are a member of the Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association (LOTSA1.org), the largest salmon caught by a member (with a LOTSA witness) wins an extra $750.

One of the best things about the Summer LOC Derby is that you can register any time to become part of the mix if it’s prior to fishing on the lake. You can even fish the same day if you register before 7 a.m. For more information on the derby, including weigh stations and registration outlets, visit loc.org.

Hanover F&G Sporting Clays Shoot scheduled for July 4

Shooting sports enthusiasts will arrive at the Hanover Fish and Game Club on July 4 for the Firecracker 4th Sporting Clays Shoot, a 100-bird option that is National Sporting Clays Association-registered. The club is located at 780 Overhiser Road, Forestville. Cost is $50 for the main event shoot, plus $10 options for Lewis and Class options. Register at the club or through winscoreonline.com.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. with the shooting starting at 9 a.m. The last squad will begin at 11 a.m. All shooters are welcome. Shooters are allowed to bring ATVs and golf carts. If you don’t have a squad to shoot with, one will be assigned to you. For more information visit hanoverclays.com or email Ed at phasteddie1@yahoo.com.

10-X Shooting Club youth program update

The 10-X Shoot Club of Lancaster has completed another successful youth shooting season and involved members are excited by what the future holds when they regroup in September. The youth program was founded in 2016. Since its inception, more than 160 junior shooters have participated in the bimonthly safe gun handling and shooting sports program. No membership in the club is required to participate.

“We also have hosted Cub Scout, Boy Scout, Girl Scout and Explorer groups,” says Matt Giansante, one of the initial organizers of the innovative program. “The goal of the program is very straightforward – to teach kids how to shoot safely and to give them the basics in terms of shooting skills so they can go on to whatever they wish to do, such as competitive shooting, hobby shooting, plinking, hunting or whatever.”

The club offers air rifle shooting for ages 9 to 20 and .22lr shooting for ages 12 to 20. Air pistol shooting is also available for anyone 12 to 20 years of age.

“We have been fortunate enough to receive multiple NRA Foundation grants to support our program,” said Giansante. “For 2022, we received air pistols that we can use with our older shooters, which allowed us to move beyond just rifle shooting. In previous years we’ve received air rifles, .22lr rifles, gun safes, as well as supplies such as shooting mats, shooting bags and ammunition through grant support.”

Giansante is stepping down as coordinator of the program, but he will continue to volunteer when possible. The new coordinator will be Dale Schwenk with 10-X and the first night of the program will be Sept. 15. For more information, visit tenxshootingclub.com.