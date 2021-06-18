Scattershots: Comment on big game regulations, kids fish clinic, LOC Derby

Public comment sought on proposed big game regulations
The state’s Department of Environmental Conservation is seeking public comment on several proposed big game regulations that are components of the final Deer Management Plan that was released this month. The plan is available at https://www.dec.ny.gov/animals/7211.html#DeerPlan. These proposed rule changes will help the agency to improve deer management, simplify big game hunting, expand hunting opportunity, and increase hunter safety.
The following changes are being proposed as part of the plan:
• Requiring all big game hunters using a firearm or accompanying someone with a firearm to wear solid or patterned fluorescent orange or pink (hat, vest or jacket) to help increase safety in the field.
• Extend the legal hunting time for big game to a half hour before sunrise to a half hour after sunset, consistent with legal hunting hours in most other states.
• Increase antlerless harvest by establishing a nine-day season for antlerless deer beginning the second Saturday in September with firearms where necessary in Wildlife Management Units (WMUs) 3M, 3R, 8A, 8F, 8G, 8J, 8N, 9A and 9F; and with bows in WMUS 1C, 3S, 4J and 8C.
• Reinstate either-sex deer harvest opportunity during the early muzzleloader season in WMUs 6A, 6F and 6J.
• Simplifying bear hunting in the Adirondack portion (WMUs 5A, 5C, 5F, 5G, 5H, 5J, 6C, 6F, 6H and 6J) of the Northern Zone by extending the regular firearm season to cover the entire hunting period. Currently, the season allows bears to be taken with rifles and shotguns for 72 out of 79 days, excluding the seven-day period when bears could only be taken with a muzzleloader, crossbow, or bow. Under the proposal, hunters would be able to use any legal hunting implement during the entire 79-day season.
Details about the proposals can be found at https://www.dec.ny.gov/regulations/34113.html. Public comments will be accepted through Aug. 8 by emailing WildlifeRegs@dec.ny.gov (use "Big Game Hunting Rules" in the subject line).
Erie County kids fish clinic
The Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs will be hosting a free youth fishing clinic from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 26 at Chestnut Ridge Park Lake in Orchard Park. All kids 15 and under can attend, but preregistration is required by visiting www.ecfsc.org. Children must be accompanied by a parent or adult representative designated by the parent. The park is located at Route 277 and the meeting location will be at the Commissioner’s Cabin.
Bait will be provided for free from Weekley’s Nightcrawlers. In addition to fishing, there will be a “Where to Fish” learning station with the Erie County Fish Advisory Board, as well as a kids casting station and a kids fish and fauna identification station. No food and drinks will be available, but you may bring your own. Current Covid-19 regulations will be in effect.
Summer LOC Derby June 26-July 25
The Summer Lake Ontario Counties (LOC) Trout and Salmon Derby is set to kick off June 26 and will run through July 25. Grand prize for the largest salmon is $10,000 with a total of $33,550 in cash prizes up for grabs. There are four divisions including salmon, lake trout, brown trout and walleye. First place prize for each category is $1,000.
In addition to divisional prizes, there will be $2,500 in weekly prizes, including $1,000 for the largest salmon and $500 for the largest lake trout, brown trout and walleye. Cost to enter is $40 for adults for the month or $20 for a day pass. Youth anglers ages 10 to 15 can register for half of the adult price and still qualify for all cash awards. The Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association also pays $750 for the largest salmon caught by a club member entered in the LOC Summer Derby. For more information check out www.loc.org. To become a LOTSA member visit www.lotsa1.org. Cost is $10.