Scattershots: Comment on big game regulations, kids fish clinic, LOC Derby

Bait will be provided for free from Weekley’s Nightcrawlers. In addition to fishing, there will be a “Where to Fish” learning station with the Erie County Fish Advisory Board, as well as a kids casting station and a kids fish and fauna identification station. No food and drinks will be available, but you may bring your own. Current Covid-19 regulations will be in effect.

Summer LOC Derby June 26-July 25

The Summer Lake Ontario Counties (LOC) Trout and Salmon Derby is set to kick off June 26 and will run through July 25. Grand prize for the largest salmon is $10,000 with a total of $33,550 in cash prizes up for grabs. There are four divisions including salmon, lake trout, brown trout and walleye. First place prize for each category is $1,000.

In addition to divisional prizes, there will be $2,500 in weekly prizes, including $1,000 for the largest salmon and $500 for the largest lake trout, brown trout and walleye. Cost to enter is $40 for adults for the month or $20 for a day pass. Youth anglers ages 10 to 15 can register for half of the adult price and still qualify for all cash awards. The Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association also pays $750 for the largest salmon caught by a club member entered in the LOC Summer Derby. For more information check out www.loc.org. To become a LOTSA member visit www.lotsa1.org. Cost is $10.

