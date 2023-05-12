Hanover Hosting Memorial Day Clays Shoot

Hanover Fish and Game Club will be hosting a Memorial Day Sporting Clays Shoot (100 bird, National Sporting Clays Association registered) at its club located at 780 Overhiser Road in Forestville on May 29. Entry fee is $50 for the main event, with a $10 fee for Lewis and $10 for Class. All shooters are welcome. Register at the club or through winscoreonline.com. Targets will be set by the 2022 New York State Sporting Clays Champion Angelo Toto.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. and shooting starts at 9 a.m. The last squad out will be 11 a.m. ATV’s and golf carts are welcome. If you don’t have a squad to shoot with, the club can assign one for you. Visit the club’s Facebook page or its website at hanoverclays.com for more details. If you need more information, call Bill Scott at 480-2202.

National Lake Trout Derby May 27-29

The 59th Annual National Lake Trout Derby on Seneca Lake will again be held Memorial Day weekend, May 27-29. Last year, John Lautsbaugh won the $10,000 check with his 10-pound lake trout. That will be the grand prize once again and the expected payouts for first, second and third place in the Lake Trout Division will be $3,000, $1,500 and $1,000, respectively. For the Brown, Landlocked Salmon, and Rainbow Divisions, prizes are $2,000, $1,000 and $750, respectively. For the men’s, women’s, senior, teen and juvenile categories, the top three places will be $200, $150 and $100, respectively.

The derby runs from 5 a.m. Saturday to noon Monday. Entry fee is $50 for adults, $15 for juveniles (age 15 and under). However, juveniles can sign up as an adult if they would like to qualify for the large cash prizes. The awards ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Stivers Seneca Marine, 401 Boodys Hill Road, Geneva, at the Tiki Bar North. Chicken dinners will be available for $15. For more information check out laketroutderby.org.

Walleye Classic June 2-3 in Barcelona

Primitive Patriot Outdoors host the Western New York Walleye Classic June 2-3 out of Barcelona in Lake Erie. For Big Fish Friday on June 2, entry fee is $100, but you are not required to participate if you are in the tournament Saturday. Fishing begins at 7 a.m. Friday, and you must drop off your catch in Barcelona by 3:30 p.m. with only one fish.

For the tournament on Saturday, it is the best six walleyes with a minimum size of 20 inches. Boat check is at 5:30 a.m. and a shotgun start will take place at 7 a.m. For both contests, fishing will be in New York waters only and teams may use up to nine rods while fishing. The cooler must be back to the docks at 3:30 p.m. Weigh-in will take place in the street next to Westfield Fisheries. Deadline to register is May 19. Anyone wishing to sign up can email tournament organizers at primitivepatriotoutdoors@gmail.com. For more information, contact 490-4226.

Deadline for Hartman Pro-Am May 15

The Walter “Skip” Hartman Memorial Lake Ontario Pro-Am Salmon Team Tournament held out of the ports of Wilson and Olcott in Niagara County is slated for June 2-3, with a bad weather day of June 4. Teams of anglers will be attempting to catch a certain number of tournament-legal fish to bring to the scales within an allotted time based on 10 points per fish and a point per pound. Only eight rods may be used while fishing per team.

For the Pro Division, the number of trout and salmon can be up to 12 tournament-legal fish each day. Teams must keep their first 12 tournament-legal fish. No communication is allowed. For the Amateur teams, up to five tournament-legal fish can be caught and weighed in. No person carrying a charter fishing license can compete in the Amateur Division. For a copy of the rules and how to register, check out the Pro-Am website at lakeontarioproam.net. If you are mailing your entry in, the postmark deadline is May 15. Entries can be paid in cash up to Memorial Day.