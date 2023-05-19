Classic Side-by-Side Skeet Shoot at Evans June 3

The Evans Rod and Gun Club, located at 864 Cain Road in Angola, will be holding a skeet shoot June 3 with a twist. The club will be honoring classic shotguns with an event that only allows the use of side-by-side shotguns. Dust off your double gun and sign up for 50 clay birds of fun.

Entry fee is $25, with $15 of the fee earmarked for cash prizes. The more shooters there are, the bigger the prizes for first, second and third places. Shooting starts at 10 a.m., and will continue until 2 p.m. Rain date is June 4. For more information, contact chairman Fred Lima at 716-479-4833.

Catt. Creek Catfish tourney May 27

This is the perfect time to chase catfish on Cattaraugus Creek and Lake Erie. On May 27, catfish-crazy anglers will be competing in the Sixth Annual Catt. Creek Catfish Tournament from 10 a.m. to midnight. Weigh-in will take place at the Hanover Boat Launch at 12:30 a.m. Allowable rods will be three per person and up to six catfish can be weighed in. This is a catch-and-release event, so you must have a live well that needs to be approved at the captain’s meeting at 9:30 a.m. the day of the contest.

Entry fee is $60 per team (up to three fishermen). Price includes the “Big Cat” side pot and a one-day fishing license for Seneca Nation waters. This event is open to boats, kayaks and bank fishing. You must be registered by May 26 at 10 p.m. Rain date is May 28. New this year is a Kids Combo Challenge for $10. Sign up at Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle, 11158 Route 20, Irving.

Caledonia, Big Springs to Host Trout Festival June 3

The Village of Caledonia and Big Springs Museum will be celebrating its piscatorial heritage when they host an inaugural “Trout Festival” June 3 on the grounds of the museum. Activities begin at 9 a.m. and will continue until 4 p.m. Live music begins at noon and will continue through 10 p.m.

In 1864, legendary Seth Green began the first fish hatchery in the Western Hemisphere along Spring Creek in Caledonia. His research and early work contributed to the expansion of trout fishing around the world. The Trout Festival will include historical displays hosted by the American Museum of Fly Fishing and the Catskill Fly Fishing Center and Museum. There will be fly-tying demonstrations by Bob Henson from the Bohemian Fly Fisher and memorabilia from Seth Green will be shown off in the museum. Local expert David Lehmann will be conducting antique fishing tackle identification and appraisals of vintage fishing gear. Bring your old fishing tackle along from dad or grandpa.

Included in the fun will be a catch-and-release trout fishing pond for the kids, hosted by the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation, including special tagged fish to earn fun prizes. There will also be an inflatable playground. DEC also will have a stream conservation informational booth. Tours of the Caledonia Fish Hatchery also will be available. For more information, email bigspringsevents@gmail.com.

WNY Outdoor Media Win State Awards

Several members of the Western New York’s outdoor media contingent were recipients of special awards as the New York State Outdoor Writers Association held its spring conference last weekend in Corning.

Magazine Feature: First place, John Jarzynski of Lawtons, The Call of Autumn, Hounds and Hunting Magazine, Nov. 2022; TV, Radio, Video and Audio: First place, Terry Belke, The Outdoors: Bald Eagle Rehab and Release, WGRZ.com, April 3, 2022; Second place, Terry Belke, The Outdoors: Gifts from Nature, WGRZ.com, Dec. 26, 2021.

Newspaper Column: First place, Bill Hilts Jr., Hunting: Local Bowdealer Remembers Legendary Fred Bear, The Buffalo News, Feb. 13, 2022; Second place, Bill Hilts Jr., Outdoors: Remembering "Big Bill,” Pioneering Outdoor Scribe, The Buffalo News, Dec. 18, 2022.

Each first-place recipient received a hand-painted carved decoy from award-winning carver Bill Suitor of Youngstown.

Other special awards included Leo Maloney of Sherrill winning the organization’s “Pass it On” Award; the M. Paul Keesler Memorial New York Outdoor Citizen Award went to George Gedney of Queensbury for his huge focus on youth shooting sports and firearms education; and the Hans Paller Memorial Award for outstanding dedication to NYSOWA went to long-time member Glenn Sapir of Putnam Valley.