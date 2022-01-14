Scattershots: Chautauqua Lake Ice Derby starts Saturday

The Chautauqua Lake Ice Fishing Derby runs from Saturday through Feb. 27. Headquarters for the contest is Chautauqua Reel Outdoors, 165 W. Fairmount Ave., Lakewood. Entry fee is $25, and you must register at least 24 hours before fishing on the lake. Anyone can enter the derby up until 4:30 p.m. Feb. 12. Anglers 16 and older must have a valid New York fishing license. Species categories include walleye, crappie, yellow perch, sunfish, white perch and silver bass.
The derby is based on length, measured to the nearest ¼-inch. Ties are broken with earliest entry. Top two places for each division will be paid out with cash prizes. For more information, call 763-2947. Stop at the shop for entry forms and derby rules. All fish entries must be submitted electronically and must include two photos – the first one on the ice with the fish and a recognizable landmark in the background and the second of the fish on a measuring “bump board” with your derby badge visible in the photo. Mouth must be closed on the fish, and the tail can be pinched. Submit entries to derby.entry@weloveoutdoors.org with Chautauqua Ice Derby Entry in the subject line. Make sure to include your angler number.
DEC needs help with furbearer sightings
The state’s Department of Environmental Conservation is looking for some help with public furbearer sightings throughout the state, especially with river otters in central and Western New York. In addition, DEC is asking the public to report sightings of fishers, bobcats, weasels, martens and snowshoe hares.
Between 1995 and 2001, and in 2017, DEC worked with trappers and other groups to reintroduce 279 otters at 16 sites in central and Western New York. In 2018, DEC staff conducted winter sign surveys to help evaluate the success of the otter program. At the time, they found that otters were well-established across the state. It is time to repeat the survey and compare results to previous surveys.
If you have seen an otter, fisher, bobcat, weasel, marten or snowshoe hare in upstate New York, DEC would like you to report your sighting online at dec.ny.gov/animals/30770.html or call the regional office with the information.
Rabbit derby celebrates 15 years
The Western New York International Rabbit Derby, home to the Frank Privitere “Golden Rabbit” Cup, will celebrate its 15th year for the annual event. Teams of hunters will chase rabbits in brushy habitat with baying beagles and other dogs to seek the elusive cottontails on Jan. 29 and 30, starting at 7 a.m. each day. Small cash prizes are available for the winners, but many donate the money to whoever is being honored in a particular year. Entry fee is $25 for adults and $10 for junior hunters ages 12-15.
Defending champs for the gold cup are the Polish Rifles with a 3.81-pound rabbit taken in 2021. Overall champ was the G-Dogs of Eden for total weight. The event is pre-registration only, with two weigh-in locations in Western New York to be announced soon. A virtual gathering is set to announce the winners at the end of the contest, but it's all about raising money for needy families, a local ALS organization and a local veterans group. For more information, contact Rick Giermata at 602-5017. Follow them on Facebook for more information.
Exam dates set for DEC’s licensed guides program
If you are interested in becoming a licensed guide in the Empire State, the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation has set the examination dates for this year. The first is slated for Feb. 4 and registration must be received at least a week prior (Jan. 28). Exams will be offered for fishing, hunting, camping, hiking, whitewater, rock climbing, ice climbing and certified skills with boats and canoes. You must be at least 18 years of age and score 70 or better on the test. For information on how to sign up for the exam, visit survey.alchemer.com/s3/6613782/2022-Licensed-Guide-Exam-Application. There also is a study outline available through this link. If you have questions, call 518-402-8985. Exam times are from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and they will be conducted online.
The exam is the first step. After passing the examination, you must apply for the guide license through DEC’s licensed guides program. Complete the application form and submit required documents such as a Physician’s Statement of Physical Ability form, current certification of First Aid, CPR, and Water Safety, as well as other documentation depending on the type of license you are considering. Check out dec.ny.gov/permits/30969.html. Other exam dates are March 5, April 8, May 13, June 17, Sept. 16 and Oct. 14.