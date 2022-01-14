Scattershots: Chautauqua Lake Ice Derby starts Saturday

Between 1995 and 2001, and in 2017, DEC worked with trappers and other groups to reintroduce 279 otters at 16 sites in central and Western New York. In 2018, DEC staff conducted winter sign surveys to help evaluate the success of the otter program. At the time, they found that otters were well-established across the state. It is time to repeat the survey and compare results to previous surveys.

If you have seen an otter, fisher, bobcat, weasel, marten or snowshoe hare in upstate New York, DEC would like you to report your sighting online at dec.ny.gov/animals/30770.html or call the regional office with the information.

Rabbit derby celebrates 15 years

The Western New York International Rabbit Derby, home to the Frank Privitere “Golden Rabbit” Cup, will celebrate its 15th year for the annual event. Teams of hunters will chase rabbits in brushy habitat with baying beagles and other dogs to seek the elusive cottontails on Jan. 29 and 30, starting at 7 a.m. each day. Small cash prizes are available for the winners, but many donate the money to whoever is being honored in a particular year. Entry fee is $25 for adults and $10 for junior hunters ages 12-15.