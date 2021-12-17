Scattershots: Changes to freshwater fishing regulations proposed by DEC

Two pistol leagues are slated to begin in early 2022 at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. The first is a Double Tap Action Shoot that will begin Jan. 4 at 6:15 p.m. and again Jan. 18. It will continue every first and third Tuesday night for three months. The club’s informal Double Tap course is three sets of three cardboard silhouette targets, two shots at each target. If you have any questions, call Fred Weymer at 359-2475.

The 38th year of Indoor Precision Pistol Competition starts Jan. 11 and will continue the second and fourth Tuesday through March. The course is 60 rounds shot at five different positions at silhouette targets and timed. Any revolver or auto can be used with any sights. It is now a handicap league. Cost to shoot is $10 per week. For more information, contact John Floriano at 725-5822.

