Scattershots: Changes to freshwater fishing regulations proposed by DEC

The state’s Department of Environmental Conservation, to clarify and simplify sportfishing regulations, has released a list of new regulations proposals for 2022. The proposed rulemaking will include several waterbody-specific changes to allow for improved management of the identified waters. Public input is being sought by Feb. 6.
For example, there are new proposed rules for trout management in ponded water, consolidating 176 different waters into a new statewide regulation allowing anglers to harvest five trout per day, only two of which can be greater than 12 inches in length. Inland ponds and lakes stocked with brown and rainbow trout will be open all year while brook trout waters will be closed to fishing from Oct. 16 to March 1.
Another proposal will provide consistency in opening and closing dates for all sportfish seasons based on public feedback. May 1 will be opening day for walleye, northern pike, pickerel and tiger muskellunge. Opening date for muskellunge will be June 1, and regular bass season will open June 15.
There is a proposal to eliminate the current three-fish-per-day walleye limit and revert to the current statewide five-fish-per-day limit in Oneida Lake. In the lower Niagara River, the limit on steelhead (3) will change to conform with the Lake Ontario limit of two fish per day. To see a list of all the changes, visit dec.ny.gov/outdoor/124258.html.
Comments should be submitted via email to regulations.fish@dec.ny.gov with the subject line "Fishing Regulations Proposal Comments" or via mail to the Inland Fisheries Section, NYSDEC, 625 Broadway, Albany, NY, 12233-4753.
WNY Winter 3D Archery League begins Jan. 2
The Western New York Winter 3D Archery League begins on Jan. 2, starting at Glen Coe Conservation, 9869 Foote Road, Glenwood. The hosting clubs are Collins Conservation, West Falls Conservation, Evans Rod and Gun and Glen Coe for the 13-week league. Shooting times are from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the cost is $10 per week. Teams are comprised of three to six shooters. For the Glen Coe shoot, contact Pat Abramo 438-8601.
Team classes include Open (50-yard maximum on all targets), Expert Hunter (40-yard maximum except certain targets), Bowhunter (35-yard maximum for all targets), and Traditional (long bow and recurve, 25-yard maximum, no sights). Crossbows are no longer offered as a class. There are Individual Classes for Women (30-yard maximum), Youth (13-16 years old, 35-yard maximum), Bear (11-14 years old, 25-yard maximum), and Cub (12 and under, 20-yard maximum). All targets are at known distances and range finders are allowed.
Pistol leagues begin at Allied Sportsmen
Two pistol leagues are slated to begin in early 2022 at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. The first is a Double Tap Action Shoot that will begin Jan. 4 at 6:15 p.m. and again Jan. 18. It will continue every first and third Tuesday night for three months. The club’s informal Double Tap course is three sets of three cardboard silhouette targets, two shots at each target. If you have any questions, call Fred Weymer at 359-2475.
The 38th year of Indoor Precision Pistol Competition starts Jan. 11 and will continue the second and fourth Tuesday through March. The course is 60 rounds shot at five different positions at silhouette targets and timed. Any revolver or auto can be used with any sights. It is now a handicap league. Cost to shoot is $10 per week. For more information, contact John Floriano at 725-5822.
New York New Year’s First Day hikes offered
Start the new year by joining one of the state’s many New Year’s in the Outdoors hikes announced this week by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The 11th annual trail offering will showcase a diverse mix of opportunities at state parks, historic sites, wildlife areas and public lands. It is a perfect way to kick off 2022. The hikes are family friendly and normally range from 1 to 5 miles. Here is a list of hikes available in Western New York. Registration may be required:
• Allegany State Park - Red House, 10.a.m. to 2 p.m.; 716-354-9101, Ext. x232.
• Beaver Island State Park, Grand Island; 9:30 to 11 a.m.; 716-282-5154.
• Fort Niagara State Park, Youngstown; 2 to 4 p.m.; 716-282-5154.
• Genesee Valley Greenway, Hinsdale; 9 a.m.; 585-493-3614.
• Genesee Valley Greenway, Bull Street, Cuba; 1 p.m.; 585-493-3614.
• Genesee Valley Greenway Hike/Snowmobile Ride, Avon, 11 a.m.; 585-964-3614.
• Hamlin Beach State Park, Hamlin; 1 p.m.; 585-964-2462.
• Knox Farm State Park, East Aurora; 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; 716-549-1050.
• Letchworth State Park, Castile; Guided: 7 a.m.; 10 a.m.; 10:30 a.m.; 1 p.m. (2); self-guided: all day; 585-493-3680.
• Reinstein Woods, Depew; 10 a.m.; 716-683-5959.
• Swift Hill State Forest, Town of Centerville; 11 a.m.; 585-415-1521.
• Tilman Road Wildlife Management Area, Clarence, 12 p.m.; 716-851-7019.
Additional information can be found online at parks.ny.gov and dec.ny.gov.