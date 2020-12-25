Scattershots: Capt. Bob's Winter Derby set, plus First Day Hikes and more outdoors news

Capt. Bob’s Outdoors winter derby set

Capt. Bob’s Outdoors, located at 10295 Main St. in Clarence, will host its Winter Fishing Derby from Jan. 2 through March 15. There are seven divisions for fish species. Entry fee is $20. For walleye, northern pike, perch and steelhead, first place is $150 and second place is $100. For crappie, sunfish/bluegill and rudd, first-place prize is $100 and second place is $50.

Fish may be caught through the ice or in open water. All fish have a catch-and-release option with picture, tape measure and witness. Fish may be measured at Capt. Bob’s from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. All winners are determined by length. Tiebreakers are determined by first fish entered or heaviest fish weighed at the store. For more information, call 407-3021 or visit captainbobsoutdoors.com.

Allied to host winter trap league, open shoot