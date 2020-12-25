Scattershots: Capt. Bob's Winter Derby set, plus First Day Hikes and more outdoors news

Capt. Bob’s Outdoors winter derby set
Capt. Bob’s Outdoors, located at 10295 Main St. in Clarence, will host its Winter Fishing Derby from Jan. 2 through March 15. There are seven divisions for fish species. Entry fee is $20. For walleye, northern pike, perch and steelhead, first place is $150 and second place is $100. For crappie, sunfish/bluegill and rudd, first-place prize is $100 and second place is $50.
Fish may be caught through the ice or in open water. All fish have a catch-and-release option with picture, tape measure and witness. Fish may be measured at Capt. Bob’s from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. All winners are determined by length. Tiebreakers are determined by first fish entered or heaviest fish weighed at the store. For more information, call 407-3021 or visit captainbobsoutdoors.com.
Allied to host winter trap league, open shoot
Allied Sportsmen Club, 12846 Clinton St. in Alden will be holding a Winter Trap League and Open Shoot from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every other Sunday, starting Jan. 10. For each shoot, the league will require a minimum of 50 clay targets for a total of 300 birds for league completion. Unlimited shoot ahead and shoot back is allowed. The last 50 targets shot on the last Sunday will be for the class shoot-off.
New shooters and the public are welcome for open shooting. Instruction from the club is available. Masks are required for all activities. Social distancing rules apply. For more information, call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
Rabbit Derby set for Jan. 30
The 14th annual Western New York International Rabbit Derby, with hunters vying for the Frank Privitere Cup (honoring retired Buffalo schools teacher Frank Privitere of West Seneca) will be held Jan. 30. Because of Covid-19, the after-party will be a virtual celebration honoring not only the winners, but Pierce Rufat, who was diagnosed with dysplastic kidneys at birth. Proceeds from the hunt also will contribute to the local ALS Association, as well as two local veterans associations.
Signup will be through pre-registration only. Entry fee is $25 for adults, $10 for junior hunters. There will be two weigh-in locations. For details and rules, contact Rick Giermata at 602-5017.
10th anniversary of First Day Hikes
Organizers of the “First Day Hikes,” which is marking its 10th year, are hoping to celebrate the new year once again in the outdoors at state parks, historic sites, wildlife area, trails and public lands on the first weekend in January. Hike options include self-guided walks, and volunteer or staff-led hikes that may range from 1 to 5 miles, depending on location.
These outdoor treks take place nationwide, with 61 locations in New York State, including state parks, historic sites, DEC state lands, Forest Preserve trails and environmental education centers that will be offering hiking opportunities – many with the family in mind. For a full listing of hikes and registtration, visit parks.ny.gov/events/first-day-hikes.aspx for state parks and dec.ny.gov/outdoor/112174.html for DEC.
Province of Ontario rebates
If you purchased a Canadian fishing license for Ontario, you are entitled to a refund for 2020. Due to the pandemic and the border closure that began on June 1, New York anglers have not been able to fish in Ontario waters in Lake Erie, Lake Ontario or the Niagara River. Call 1-800-387-7011 and request a refund to your credit card or via reimbursement check.