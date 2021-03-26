Scattershots: Bullhead tourney set, interactive trout map, new boat engine law and more

A new boating law goes into effect April 1, part of the National Defense Authorization Act that was passed Jan. 1. Recreational boat operators are required to connect to an Engine Cut-Off Switch (ECOS) when on plane or above displacement speed. The ECOS can be located at the helm of the boat, or on the tiller or body of the outboard engine and connect to a boat operator via lanyard. Wireless ECOS also exist. They are designed to shut the motor down if something should happen to a boat operator while driving.

The new law applies to boats 26 feet in length or less, including vessels that have a functioning engine cutoff device installed at the helm or on an outdoor motor, as well as boats manufactured beginning January 2020. Exceptions to the new law include if the main helm of the vessel is in an enclosed cabin or if the boat is not operating on plane or at displacement speed. Low-speed activities such as fishing or docking do not require use of ECOS. Boats that have a motor less the 115 pounds of static thrust (about a two-horsepower motor) are also exempt.

The law applies to all federally navigable waters. Visit the U.S. Coast Guard website for more information: https://uscgboating.org/recreational-boaters/engine-cut-off-switch-faq.php.

