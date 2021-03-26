Scattershots: Bullhead tourney set, interactive trout map, new boat engine law and more

Niagara County Bullhead tourney April 9-11
Going hand in hand with the rites of spring is bullhead fishing, and the 10th Annual Niagara County Bullhead Tournament is scheduled for April 9 to 11. Tourney action begins at 5 p.m. April 9 and concludes at 1 p.m. April 11. Total weight for the best two bullheads will determine the winners, with weigh-ins taking place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 11 at the Wilson Conservation Club, 2934 Wilson Cambria Road, Wilson. No boats will be allowed in this event and fishing is allowed in any waters of Niagara County. In the event of a tie for total weight, overall length of two fish will be the tiebreaker.
Entry fee for age 13 and older is $10. Junior anglers age 12 and under are free for a special kids division. Register at CMC Auto Repair, 418 Lake St., Wilson, or online through PayPal at ifrflight@verizon.net. Include your names in the message section. For more information, contact Eric at 628-6078.
Kustich to Speak at WNY TU March Meeting
Local fly-fishing author, photographer and instructor Rich Kustich of Getzville will be the featured speaker when the Western New York Chapter of Trout Unlimited holds its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. March 30. To participate in the video meeting, which is open to the public, send an email requesting access at meeting@wnytroutunlimited. You will receive a reply with how to register.
Kustich will be discussing “Swinging the Fly for Steelhead” and offer tips and tactics for being successful on Great Lakes tributaries. He is the author for “Advanced Fly Fishing for Great Lakes Steelhead,” as well as “Hunting Musky with a Fly.” Kustich is also featured on the DVD, “Tube Flies for Steelhead.”
Interactive trout stream map available
Empire State anglers now have a new tool for their virtual tackle box when it comes to trout fishing. The state’s Department of Environmental Conservation has released an interactive Trout Stream Fishing Map that helps anglers locate a preferred species of trout and where they can catch them. Detailed information will include stocking, fishing access points, season dates, regulations and more.
All Wild-Quality, Wild-Premier, Stocked and Stocked-Extended reaches are mapped, and DEC will complete the mapping of Wild categorized reaches later this year. Links to the user guide are available at DEC's website, https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/122444.html. Using the DECinfo Locator at https://www.dec.ny.gov/pubs/109457.html, hikers, campers, hunters and other outdoor users will be able to plan outdoor adventures throughout the state.
New boat engine law
A new boating law goes into effect April 1, part of the National Defense Authorization Act that was passed Jan. 1. Recreational boat operators are required to connect to an Engine Cut-Off Switch (ECOS) when on plane or above displacement speed. The ECOS can be located at the helm of the boat, or on the tiller or body of the outboard engine and connect to a boat operator via lanyard. Wireless ECOS also exist. They are designed to shut the motor down if something should happen to a boat operator while driving.
The new law applies to boats 26 feet in length or less, including vessels that have a functioning engine cutoff device installed at the helm or on an outdoor motor, as well as boats manufactured beginning January 2020. Exceptions to the new law include if the main helm of the vessel is in an enclosed cabin or if the boat is not operating on plane or at displacement speed. Low-speed activities such as fishing or docking do not require use of ECOS. Boats that have a motor less the 115 pounds of static thrust (about a two-horsepower motor) are also exempt.
The law applies to all federally navigable waters. Visit the U.S. Coast Guard website for more information: https://uscgboating.org/recreational-boaters/engine-cut-off-switch-faq.php.