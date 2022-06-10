Scattershots: Boat requirements in Adirondacks, Gorgefest, Sunset Bay Shootout

New requirements for boats in Adirondacks

The timing was perfect for the Department of Environmental Conservation to announce new aquatic invasive species protection requirements for motorized boats in any Adirondack waters – in the middle of Invasive Species Awareness Week in New York. The effective date for these new measures was June 8. Under the new changes, which fall under Environmental Conservation Law, motorized boat users must obtain certification that they have inspected and removed potentially harmful aquatic invasive species before launching in Adirondack waters, and immediately adjacent to, the Adirondack Forest Preserve.

The new law requires all operators of motorized watercraft to obtain certification that they have cleaned, drained and dried boats and equipment each time they launch into a new waterbody in the Adirondack Park and within 10 miles of the “Blue Line.” When an aquatic invasive species inspection station adjacent to a public waterbody is open, watercraft operators can receive a watercraft inspection certificate from a boat steward by accepting a free boat inspection or decontamination.

Alternately, boaters may follow “Clean, Drain, Dry” steps on their own and fill out a self-issued certificate before launching at https://www.dec.ny.gov/docs/lands_forests_pdf/selfissuedcertificate.pdf. To learn more about the New York State Watercraft Inspection Steward Program, the new certification requirements and where to find a boat steward, check out https://www.dec.ny.gov/animals/107807.html.

New Walleye Derby deadline is June 17

The deadline is fast approaching if you want to sign up for the New York Walleye Derby, an inaugural contest slated for the New York waters of Lake Erie.

The deadline to register is June 17. The New York Walleye Derby will be held for six weeks, from June 25 through Aug. 7. “It’s just your old-school, old-fashioned fishing derby,” said Capt. Jim Steel, one of the organizers of the contest. Entry fee will be $35.

Prizes will be based on the number of entries. There will be three weigh stations along the Lake Erie shoreline: Lake Effect Bait and Tackle, Tonawanda; Blizzard Bait and Tackle, Angola; and Westfield Bait and Tackle, Westfield. Derby boundaries will be the New York waters of the Upper Niagara River and Lake Erie. For more information, visit newyorkwalleyederby.com.

Gorgefest set for June 18

Get ready to “gorge” yourself on nature. On June 18, the Western New York Land Conservancy, New York State Parks, the Niagara River Greenway, the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center, the Buffalo Museum of Science and more than a dozen local environmental organizations will be hosting a one-day “Gorgefest” that focuses on the Niagara Gorge and Niagara River from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Activities will take place at Whirlpool State Park along the Niagara Scenic Parkway in Niagara Falls. Among the activities will be geology and history hikes, animal meet and greets, native plant education and hands-on activities. There will also be presentations on invasive species, gorge restoration and gorge geology, as well as amphibian life. Register at wnylc.org/gorgefest. It is free and open to the public. You do not have to sign up for any of the three hikes being offered.

Sunset Bay Shootout July 15-16 nearly full

The Sunset Bay Walleye Shootout, slated for July 15-16 on Lake Erie, is getting ready to close admission for the 2022 event, tournament organizer Capt. Don Ruppert of Angola said.

“We still have a few spots available for teams wishing to fish,” Ruppert said.

He said this year’s tournament has an opportunity to pay out more than $500,000 in cash and prizes. The contest pays out more than 20 places in the main event and top eight places for the largest walleye of the main event. Big Fish Friday pays the top 11 spots, with more than $75,000 in prizes given out after the Big Fish Friday weigh-in.

This is a big deal. It’s the largest walleye “shootout” contest in the country. If you want to be part of the fun, contact Ruppert at 716-435-4137 or Scott Wind at 716-912-5180 as soon as possible. Top prize for the main event is $25,000. You must be registered in the main event to participate in Big Fish Friday. Entry fee for the main event is $500. Entry fee for Big Fish Friday is $100. Check out walleyeshootout.com for further details.