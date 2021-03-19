Scattershots: Bear harvest totals, in-person classes resume and more

• The top bear county in the Southern Zone was Sullivan, recording 215 bears. The top county in Western New York was Steuben with 82 bruins. In the Northern Zone, St. Lawrence County was tops for bears with 122 tagged animals. For a complete black bear breakdown for the season, check out dec.ny.gov/docs/wildlife_pdf/bbrpt2020.pdf.

LOTSA to ready pens

One sure sign of spring is local fishing groups getting salmon and trout pens ready to accept stocked fish from the Department of Environmental Conservation’s fish hatcheries, from Youngstown at the Niagara River in Niagara County to the Black River in Jefferson County and many points in between along the south shore of Lake Ontario. The purpose of the pens is to hold the salmon and trout to a larger size and improve their survival rate. At the same time, holding the fish should aid in the imprinting process so fish will return to these stocking sites.

The Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association will again oversee the net pens in 2021, with the project expanded to include nine pens. Five pens will hold the 111,000 Chinook salmon being stocked this year in Olcott. Four pens are expected to hold 17,000 steelhead. This is the first time that all Olcott fish will be held in pens.