Scattershots: Bart's Cove walleye event, Federation picnic, National Marine Sanctuary proposed

Niagara Federation picnic meeting July 26

One of the most popular Federation meetings of the year is the summer picnic gathering of the Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs. This year’s event is set for 5:30 p.m. July 26 at the Three-F Club, 904 Swann Road, Lewiston. As in previous years, the meat (hamburgers and hot dogs) and beverages will be provided by the Federation; attendees should bring a dish to pass. Club delegates from around the county will give reports, and DEC will have representatives for updates on Region 9 activities from biologists.

Federation president Chris Schotz said the organization is still looking for interested youth for a fishing derby, hosted by the Niagara River Anglers Association at its nature preserve on Balmer Road in Porter. It will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 14. Only 35 kids, ages 12 and under, will be allowed to fish (not including parents or guardians). Winners will be based on length. To reserve your spot, call Paul Jackson at 998-8910. Bring your own equipment, but if you do not have one, a rod and reel will be provided.

A second Federation event is an essay contest with the winner to receive a fishing charter trip on Lake Ontario with On the Rocks Charters and Capt. Mike Johannes out of Wilson. This is for kids ages 13 to 16 years old. To enter the contest, write a short essay of up to 200 words on why you want to win the trip. Entries must be submitted by Aug. 1. Send your essay to Chris Schotz at longbarrel50@hotmail.com. The Federation is also holding a raffle to help fund these youth programs. For more information click through to NCFCC.org.

