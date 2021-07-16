Scattershots: Bart's Cove walleye event, Federation picnic, National Marine Sanctuary proposed

Bart’s Cove Walleye Invitational set
If you are looking for yet another walleye tournament on Lake Erie, the Bart’s Cove Walleye Invitational Tournament is scheduled for July 31-Aug. 1 out of Dunkirk. Entry fee is $500 per boat with a 50-boat limit for the tournament field. There will be a 100% payback as far as the final prize structure, offering an optional Calcutta for additional cash winnings for those entered.
Teams are allowed to weigh in three fish of legal size each day. There is a nine-rod limit when fishing and up to five anglers may be in a boat fishing. The shotgun start each day is 6 a.m. and you must be in line at Bart’s Cove for weigh-in by 3:30 p.m. Registration deadline is July 26. For more information, contact Mark Mohr at 998-9871 or Joel Ruggiero at 868-3418.
Olcott REDI project underway
After decades of talking about an outer harbor breakwall that will help create a safe harbor for boats, as well as offer protection for landowners and the town, construction is underway on a $14 million project that will mitigate shoreline damage and help to counter extreme weather impacts in Olcott. The project was selected as part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative that resulted after historic flooding took place on Lake Ontario in 2017, and again in 2019.
The breakwall is designed to prevent damaging floods, such as those of 2017 and 2019, by limiting wave heights in the harbor to 1 foot.
According to Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, the project will help to protect the area from future flooding, increase economic impact by extending the boating season and ensure it remains a place of enjoyment for future generations. The project includes the installation of an offshore oval, rubble-mound breakwater approximately 350 feet in length, and enlargement of the east and west piers to reduce wave action and sedimentation at the mouth and within Olcott Harbor navigation channel. This should prevent flooding and shoreline damage, as well as make navigation better for longer periods throughout the year.
National Marine Sanctuary proposed
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has proposed a special National Marine Sanctuary on Lake Ontario in the eastern basin of the lake. This unique “Underwater National Park” will highlight the Great Lakes’ rich maritime history. If approved, it will become the Empire State’s first national marine sanctuary. NOAA is proposing to designate up to a 1,786-square-mile area that would include the area adjacent to Jefferson, Oswego, Cayuga, Wayne and St. Lawrence counties extending down the St. Lawrence River from the lake.
The nominated area contains 64 known shipwrecks and one aircraft spanning more than 200 years. Based on historical records, an additional 200 shipwrecks and three aircraft could also be located within this same area. Public comments are encouraged at federalregister.gov. The deadline to submit comments is Sept. 10, 2021.
Niagara Federation picnic meeting July 26
One of the most popular Federation meetings of the year is the summer picnic gathering of the Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs. This year’s event is set for 5:30 p.m. July 26 at the Three-F Club, 904 Swann Road, Lewiston. As in previous years, the meat (hamburgers and hot dogs) and beverages will be provided by the Federation; attendees should bring a dish to pass. Club delegates from around the county will give reports, and DEC will have representatives for updates on Region 9 activities from biologists.
Federation president Chris Schotz said the organization is still looking for interested youth for a fishing derby, hosted by the Niagara River Anglers Association at its nature preserve on Balmer Road in Porter. It will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 14. Only 35 kids, ages 12 and under, will be allowed to fish (not including parents or guardians). Winners will be based on length. To reserve your spot, call Paul Jackson at 998-8910. Bring your own equipment, but if you do not have one, a rod and reel will be provided.
A second Federation event is an essay contest with the winner to receive a fishing charter trip on Lake Ontario with On the Rocks Charters and Capt. Mike Johannes out of Wilson. This is for kids ages 13 to 16 years old. To enter the contest, write a short essay of up to 200 words on why you want to win the trip. Entries must be submitted by Aug. 1. Send your essay to Chris Schotz at longbarrel50@hotmail.com. The Federation is also holding a raffle to help fund these youth programs. For more information click through to NCFCC.org.