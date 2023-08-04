Bart’s Cove Duel at Dunkirk results

In the Bart’s Cove Walleye Duel out of Dunkirk, 34 boats braved the wind, waves and waterspouts in Lake Erie to compete for cash prizes and some great trips. In an old-fashioned battle of wits and fishing skill, the winning team was Creative Woods and Water, led by Capt. Bryan Dusenbury of Derby. Total weight, based on three tournament fish (they must be a minimum of 22 inches long) each day, was 37.92 pounds. Just .06-pound behind was the Ship of Fools team, led by Kyle Kokanovich of Amherst with 37.86 pounds.

Saturday’s weather conditions were difficult at best. Kokanovich’s team of Charlie Klaus of West Seneca and Marvin Marner of Cochranton, Pa., took the early lead with a three-fish total of 21.49 pounds, thanks to the lunker fish of the tournament, a 10.69-pound fish they caught off Van Buren Point.

On Sunday, Creative Woods and Water crew had an 8.17-pound walleye, big fish for the day and caught off Van Buren Point. Dusenbury’s team included Dave Goodberry of Hamburg and Andy Goodberry of Lake View. Their three-fish total of 18.92 pounds Sunday, added to the 19-pound box Saturday gave them the victory by the smallest of margins.

“On Sunday, we caught the big walleye on the first pass and then a 5-½-pound fish on the second pass,” said Dusenbury. “Then the fish shut down. We didn’t know if we would come in with a three-fish limit for the tournament. At 1:15 p.m., we caught a 5-pound fish to seal the deal.”

Third place, less than a pound out of first place, was the Little Ones team, led by Brad Milleville of Wheatfield with 37.05 pounds. Fourth place was Who’s Your Uncle?, led by Ron Morcio of Cheektowaga with 35.75 pounds. Fifth place went to Scary Good, with Rob Ebersole as the captain with 35.41 pounds.

Ship of Fools also won the top prize for combined scores of Bart’s Cove and the Sunset Bay Shootout – a Panama fishing trip for two valued at more than $14,650.

The tournament ended on a sour note as the Reely Jerk team brought in what appeared to be the winning weight, but tournament officials found that at least one walleye had been stuffed with other fish and fish parts when the fish were opened for inspection per tournament rules. The team was disqualified, with the evidence handed over to Department of Environmental Conservation law enforcement. Tournament director Mark Mohr of Springville said there was a good chance that the team would have won outright.

Reelin’ for a Cure Aug. 18

The women are back at it on Lake Ontario out of the ports of Wilson and Olcott later this month. The Eighth Annual Reelin’ for a Cure is set to take place Aug. 18, with teams raising much needed funds for a local cancer charity while at the same time competing for cash prizes as part of a women-only salmon and trout fishing tournament. Experience is not a requirement, only a fishing license is needed for those 16 or older.

Teams of up to six women will pay a $250 entry fee and try to catch up to six salmon and trout. Bring your own boat or let the tournament pair you up with a local volunteer captain. A captain and mate can be men. Fishing will be from 6 a.m. to noon, with weigh-in and awards party to follow at Krull Park in Olcott.

This year, the fund-raising focus will be on Hope Chest. Last year, the group raised $11,438 in donations for the Ovarian Cancer Project. For more information, contact event organizer Stephanie Pierleoni at 481-6388. The website is www.reelinforacure.com.

August turkey survey

The state’s DEC is again soliciting the support of the public – hunters and non-hunters alike - to keep an eye out for wild turkeys and report your observations to DEC during the month of August. DEC has conducted the Summer Wild Turkey Sighting Survey to track statewide wild turkey productivity (the proportion of young of the year to adult hens) since 1996.

Weather, habitat conditions, and predators during breeding and brood-rearing seasons can significantly impact nest success, hen survival, and poult survival. This index allows DEC to gauge reproductive success and predict future turkey populations and harvest opportunities. Reproductive success (as measured by this survey) remains significantly lower than it was in the early 2000s. The estimated number of poults to hen in 2017, 2019, 2021, and 2022 were four of the six lowest productivity estimates since the survey began. To check out the results of last year’s survey, visit https://www.dec.ny.gov/animals/48732.html.

When you observe a flock, either jot down the number of adult females, adult males, and poults (young of the year) that you see. Then, when you’re at a computer or on your phone, enter your observation through a link that can be found at the above website. Do not report the same group a second time. Make sure your report is accurate by using binoculars. Partially reporting a flock can affect the overall numbers of the survey.