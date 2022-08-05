Scattershots: Bart's Cove Duel, Orleans youth fish derby, Sportsmen's Rendezvous

Wave Tamer wins Bart’s Cove Duel

Consistency is the name of the game for multiday fishing tournaments, and that was the case for the Bart’s Cove Duel last weekend at Dunkirk. In the end, the Wave Tamer Sportfishing team, consisting of Capt. Don Ruppert of Angola; Scott and Art Wind of Hamburg; and Jim “Silver” Kuwik of West Seneca weighed in nearly identical 18-pound catches for three fish each day to win the Walleye Duel with a two-day total of 36.41 pounds.

Second place was the Reel Hard Sportfishing team, led by Garry Olsen of Forestville. The team had won Sunset Bay Shootout winners a few weeks ago. Also on the team were Capt. Ron Morcio of Cheektowaga; Ryan Smith from Forestville; Dennis Plaehn of Iowa; and Tristian Olsen, Garry’s daughter. The two-day team score was 35.36 pounds. Rounding out the Top 5 were Tyler Hale with 34.39 pounds; Bob Rustowicz and his Forever Fishing team with 33.30 pounds; and Kyle Kokanovich and his Ship of Fools with 32.78 pounds.

The first day saw rough conditions due to strong winds. Wave Tamer led with a score of 18.21 pounds, followed by Reel Hard Sportfishing with 17.71 pounds. Wave Tamer had the big fish, an 8.10-pound walleye. The day before the event began, the team weighed in a 10.30-pound ‘eye in the New York Walleye Derby so it knew it was on bigger fish. It is currently in second place in that summer contest that ends this weekend.

On the second day, Mother Nature was kinder, and the lake was flat. Capt. Ron Duliba and the Dances with Fish team came up big with a 12.01-pound walleye and a three-fish total of 22.58 pounds to set the pace for the day. However, it wasn’t enough to overtake the leaders. Wave Tamer hit another 8-pound walleye and a three-fish score of 18.23 pounds that was second overall. Reel Hard Sportfishing had a big fish of 8.53 pounds and a three-fish weight of 17.65 pounds to place third for Day 2.

For more information on the tournament, contact Mark Mohr at 998-9871.

Alabama Hunt Club hosts NRA Family Shoot Aug. 14

The Alabama Hunt Club, located at 1857 Lewiston Road in Basom, will be hosting a NRA Kids and Family Shoot on Aug. 14 with registration at 8:30 a.m. All participants are encouraged to attend a safety briefing at 9 a.m. Cost to attend is $5 per person or $20 per family. No experience is necessary. Junior shooters age 8 and older are invited to attend, along with adults and other family members. The event will conclude at 3 p.m.

Activities will include paint ball, air rifle, .22 caliber bolt action rifles, trap, black powder rifle, and kids’ archery. Lunch is included with a paid registration. Contact Joan Hale at 585-739-6966 for more information.

My Outdoors TV offers free preview until Aug. 14

If you are craving all-outdoors television, My Outdoors TV might be the way to go. The subscription streaming platform offered by Outdoor Sportsman Group (Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel, World Fishing Network) gives viewers who seek “everything outdoors” the opportunity to experience a free preview selection of its outdoors and lifestyle content until Aug. 14.

MOTV is home to more than 17,000 episodes of favorite outdoor lifestyle programming including: MeatEater, Major League Fishing Cups, Drury’s THIRTEEN, Jim Shockey’s Hunting Adventures, Gun Stories, Handguns & Defensive Weapons, In-Fisherman TV, North American Whitetail TV, Tracks Across Africa, Wardens, Waterfowl Obsession and Zona’s Awesome Fishing Show, to name a few. For more information check out https://www.myoutdoortv.com/home.

Youth Fish Derby for Orleans Kids Aug. 13

The 26th annual Daniel Spierdowis Memorial Fishing Derby will be hosted by the Albion Sportsmen’s Association on Aug. 13 for Orleans County youth residents only. The junior contest will be held on Keitel Road, the site of two former quarries that offer bass, crappie and other panfish, as well as bullhead. Registration will take place at 8 a.m., and fishing will be from 9 a.m. to noon.

Age range will be for 16-year-old junior anglers and younger. Bring your own rods and reels, but if you don’t have one, some will be available as loaners. Prizes will be for the biggest fish caught and for the heaviest accumulated weight for all fish caught. For more information, contact Scott DeSmit (585-815-5150) or Dan Conrad (585-590-1148).

Sportsmen’s Rendezvous Aug. 12-14 in Catt County

The Cattaraugus County Trappers Association will be holding its annual Sportsmen’s Rendezvous on Aug. 12-14 at the Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds in Little Valley. Once again there will be a Mountain Man Encampment, trapping demonstrations, an outdoor flea market, trapping supplies, and much more. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $5 per day for adults. Kids 16 and under free. For more info, call Kevin Parker at 474-7251 or Brian Davis at 945-4223.