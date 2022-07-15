Scattershots: Bart’s Cove Duel/Con Club walleye events set

Deadlines are fast approaching for two popular walleye contests to be held out of Dunkirk. The Bart’s Cove Walleye Duel in Dunkirk is slated for July 30-31. Deadline to register is Wednesday. Tournament hours are 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day and only New York waters are eligible for bringing up to three walleyes to the scales each day. You must be in line by 3:30 p.m. Boats may have up to six fishermen, but only nine rods can be used at any one time. Fish must be a minimum of 22 inches. This is a no communication event. Entry fee is $500. Pay structure is based on the number of boats entered, with 100% payback. Based on a full field, the first-place prize is $10,000. Anyone looking to compete should contact Mark Mohr at 998-9871.

The Bart’s Cove Duel contest is connected with the Northern Chautauqua Conservation Club (Con Club) tournament set for Aug. 5-7. The field is nearly full. This tournament is also the best three walleyes each day. Each day scores separately for total weight and big fish. There also is a total score for all three days as well as for big fish overall. It also is New York waters only. Cost is $300 per team. Teams can include five members, but only four can fish on the boat at any time. No more than nine lines in the water at any time. Call Zen Olow at 640-2776 to see if there are openings and for more tournament rules.

Smith wins Oneida Lake Bassmaster Open

Casey Smith of Victor earned his first Bassmaster win, capturing the St. Croix Bassmaster Northern Open at Oneida Lake presented by Mossy Oak Fishing last weekend with a three-day total of 55 pounds, 13 ounces of bass. Smith won the first-place prize of $52,300 and qualified for the 2023 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk to be held in Knoxville, Tenn., March 24-26. Liam Blake of Syracuse, a fishing buddy of Smith, finished second with 53 pounds, 13 ounces of bass.

“I fish Oneida Lake regularly and would consider it one of my favorite bodies of water to fish,” Smith said. “The best approach for me this week was finesse fishing with drop shots and Ned rigs and staying far away from the fish because they were in very clear water and were highly pressured from other tournament boats.”

Smith opened the tournament with 18 pounds, 7 ounces to place sixth overall. He took the lead on Day Two with a five-fish weight of 18-12. His third-day total of 18-10 gave him the win by 2 pounds.

Boats needed for Reelin’ for a Cure

The seventh annual Reelin’ for a Cure ladies trout and salmon tournament is looking for volunteer boats to help take women out on Lake Ontario for the cancer charity fundraiser set for Aug. 19 out of Wilson and Olcott.

“The response for ladies’ teams has been very good this year,” says Stephanie Pierleoni, one of the organizers of the event. “We could use some more boats to help, and you don’t have to be a charter captain to participate. There is always room for more ladies’ teams, too.”

Fishing will take place from 6 a.m. to noon. Money raised will be donated to a benefactor fighting for a cure for women’s cancers. For more information or to volunteer your boat, call Pierleoni at 481-6388. The website is reelinforacure.com.

Fall BOW registration open from July 18-28

Ladies interested in attending the fall Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) workshop Sept. 9-11 set for Silver Bay YMCA near Lake George in the Adirondacks should know that a lottery will take place to select 125 participants. Registration is open from July 18-28. Visit dec.ny.gov/education/68.html to find more information about BOW and how to register.

Classes offered this year include backcountry hiking, Adirondack ecology, hunter education, bowhunter education, trapper education, rifle shooting, handgun shooting, muzzleloader shooting, shotgun shooting, reading wildlife signs, wild edibles, field dressing, K-9 first aid, knots, map and compass, basic fishing skills, fly fishing, day hiking, stand-up paddleboard, kayaking, canoeing, crossbow, birding, Dutch oven cooking, wilderness survival and other sessions.

You will receive the results of the lottery in an email announcing if you were chosen, with a link to the BOW Square website for secure online payment.