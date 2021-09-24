Scattershots: Antique fishing tackle show Oct. 2 in Lockport

The state's longest-running antique fishing tackle show will be held Oct. 2 in Lockport. For 31 years, a local group of fishing tackle collectors have catered to anyone interested in buying or selling antique fishing tackle, wanting to take a glimpse at the past from an angling perspective, or have local experts appraise some old fishing stuff. It is a great opportunity to learn about the history of fishing in Western New York.
The antique fishing tackle show will be held at the Elk’s Lodge, 6791 N. Canal Road, Lockport, from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Table rentals are $20. If you are setting up a table, you should arrive at 9:30 a.m., and you should contact Dan Bedford at 713-9410 prior to the show. There are free “display only” tables on a limited basis if you want to show off your collection.
Youth waterfowl weekend Oct. 2-3
The Western Zone Youth Waterfowl Hunt weekend is slated for Oct. 2-3 for junior hunters ages 12 to 15. Junior hunters should possess a junior hunting license along with Harvest Information Program registration. A Federal Migratory Bird Stamp is not required until age 16. Daily bag limits are the same as those allowed during the regular waterfowl seasons. For this weekend hunt, ducks, mergansers, Canada geese, brant, gallinules and coot are allowed to be harvested.
Youth hunters must be accompanied by a licensed adult (including HIP registration and a duck stamp). Adult hunters may only shoot migratory game birds if the hunting season is open for hunters of all ages.
Office of Parks announces online lottery drawing for blinds
The state’s Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation has announced an online system for lottery drawings for the waterfowl hunting seasons at Beaver Island State Park, West River Parkway, Strawberry Island and Motor Island. All blinds will be issued electronically, so a valid email address is required. Duck season is from Oct. 16 to Nov. 7 and Nov. 27 to Jan. 2, 2022. Canada goose season is Oct. 23 to Nov. 19 and Nov. 25 to Jan. 13. A lottery was available for the youth hunt weekend Oct. 2-3, however the deadline to register was Sept. 25.
To begin the lottery process (it is currently open for submissions), hunters should log on to parks.ny.gov/parks/beaverisland/details.aspx. Click the hunting tab and select the blind dates you wish to apply for. Lottery dates are in blocks of three to four days. If selected, you will be emailed a blind permit and instructions. Remember that hunters must have a valid hunting license with a signed federal duck stamp, a current HIP registration and proof of completion of a current waterfowl identification course. Blind number 33 is no longer available. For more information, contact the park office at 773-3271 between 8:15 a.m. and 4:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Gilbert, Roeser win Douglas Rods Big Money Bass Open
The team of Billy Gilbert of Hamburg and Kelly Roeser of Lockport put together an impressive five smallmouth bag of Lake Erie bass weighing 28 pounds, 3 ounces to win the Douglas Rods Big Money Open out of Buffalo last weekend. Included in their catch was a personal best 6-pound, 11-ounce smallmouth reeled in by Gilbert, caught on a drop shot rigged with a Berkley flat worm.
“We were fishing between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. and knew we had a decent bag of fish,” said Gilbert. “We hit that big lunker and it sealed the deal when we were able to cull out a 4 3/4-pound fish.” They won $3,700 for first place. Runners-up were Brad Brodnicki of Amherst and Jeff Hippert of Hamburg with 26 pounds, 2 ounces. The second-place team targeted 25 to 36 feet of water around rocky shoals with drop shots and Berkley flat worms. Third place went to Mike McGrath and Brendan Walsh, both of Niagara Falls, with 24 pounds, 13 ounces. They fished in 25 to 32 feet of water on humps and shoals off Buffalo with Ned rigs.
The 2021 Douglas Rods Big Money Open Series allowed anglers to fish at four popular Empire State lakes – Oneida, Keuka, Cayuga and Erie. The Anglers of the Year, based on the highest overall weights for all four tournaments combined, were David Compton Jr. and David Compton Sr. from Mount Bethel, Pa. For more information, check out douglasoutdoors.com.