Scattershots: Antique fishing tackle show Oct. 2 in Lockport

The state's longest-running antique fishing tackle show will be held Oct. 2 in Lockport. For 31 years, a local group of fishing tackle collectors have catered to anyone interested in buying or selling antique fishing tackle, wanting to take a glimpse at the past from an angling perspective, or have local experts appraise some old fishing stuff. It is a great opportunity to learn about the history of fishing in Western New York.

The antique fishing tackle show will be held at the Elk’s Lodge, 6791 N. Canal Road, Lockport, from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Table rentals are $20. If you are setting up a table, you should arrive at 9:30 a.m., and you should contact Dan Bedford at 713-9410 prior to the show. There are free “display only” tables on a limited basis if you want to show off your collection.

Youth waterfowl weekend Oct. 2-3

The Western Zone Youth Waterfowl Hunt weekend is slated for Oct. 2-3 for junior hunters ages 12 to 15. Junior hunters should possess a junior hunting license along with Harvest Information Program registration. A Federal Migratory Bird Stamp is not required until age 16. Daily bag limits are the same as those allowed during the regular waterfowl seasons. For this weekend hunt, ducks, mergansers, Canada geese, brant, gallinules and coot are allowed to be harvested.