Scattershots: Angler Outreach event, Lake Ontario pro-am and more

Angler Outreach event May 20
If you have been wondering what has been happening with Lake Erie, specifically in the waters off New York’s shoreline and in the tributaries, be sure to mark May 20 on your calendar. The state’s Department of Environmental Conservation will be hosting a virtual Angler Outreach event at 7 p.m. to update the fishing public regarding the status of the Lake Erie and Upper Niagara River fisheries.
This year’s virtual meeting will be in a webinar format, focusing on the cold- and warm-water fisheries. The agenda calls for a 2021 forecast, a summary of emerging management issues, a Lake Erie Basin research update, and a question-and-answer session.
The meeting is being sponsored by DEC’s Lake Erie Fisheries Research Unit and the Region 9 Fisheries office. To access the meeting, go to: http://on.ny.gov/reg9fishmeeting.
TSC 2-man Blind partner leagues begin
The Tonawandas Sportsmen’s Club, located at 5657 Killian Road in Pendleton, will be starting two shooting leagues May 19. The first will be a two-man blind partner .410 Skeet League (10 rounds), ending July 18. There is a sign-up sheet posted at the club or contact Fred Rexford at FredRexford@aol.com. The club also will be kicking off a two-man blind partner Trap League (10 rounds), ending July 18. There is a sign-up sheet posted at the club or contact Jim Cagney at JimCagney11@roadrunner.com.
Two names are drawn for each league as “blind partners,” to form a team for the entire 10 weeks. It is a handicap league, set at a maximum of six birds. Scores may be shot from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. A round-robin format is used (like a bowling league). Cost is $8 per round and prizes will be awarded at the close of the league.
Lake Ontario pro-am June 4-5
The Lake Ontario Pro-Am Salmon Team Tournament, held out of the Niagara County ports of Wilson and Olcott, returns to the angling calendar after it was canceled in 2020 due to Covid-19. Dates are June 4-5, with an optional June 6 set aside in case of inclement weather.
One of the longest-running tournaments on the Great Lakes (35 years) and named after the late Walter “Skip” Hartman of Olcott (longtime chairman of the Niagara County Fisheries Development Board), the tournament features a unique scoring system and rules. Scoring is based on 10 points per fish and a point per pound for up to 12 fish caught each day in the Pro Division. There are size limitations for all fish that are greater than the state regulations. There is no culling of tournament-legal fish.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, no observers are being used this year. This is a no communications tournament. The intent of the tournament is to offer a total points system to determine the winner over two days of fishing.
In the Amateur Division, up to five fish may be caught but culling is allowed. Only your best five trout and salmon may be brought to the scales located at Krull Park in Olcott. Boats may launch from any Niagara County port for this division. No more than one lake trout may be weighed in each day.
For more information, visit lakeontarioproam.net. Registration deadline is May 30; entries after the deadline will be assessed a late fee.
WMA’s public comment period
The state’s Department of Environmental Conservation has released proposed updates for regulations governing use of State Wildlife Management Areas, covering a wide range of activities within those public areas. New York State has more than 120 WMAs, containing nearly 250,000 acres, including 124,000 acres of forests and grasslands and 53,000 acres of wetlands. DEC’s Bureau of Wildlife manages an additional 38,000 acres of land, including Unique Areas and Multiple Use Areas, for a total of approximately 150 areas.
Proposed changes would update and clarify existing regulations, defining the allowable activities and uses of WMAs. Some changes would help bring consistency with existing rules for state forests, campgrounds, and other DEC lands, while others continue the prioritization of hunting, fishing, trapping, and wildlife viewing opportunities. To review the proposed amendments and make a comment, visit https://www.dec.ny.gov/regulations/34113.html#Part_51. Comment deadline is May 24.