Scattershots: Angler Outreach event, Lake Ontario pro-am and more

Two names are drawn for each league as “blind partners,” to form a team for the entire 10 weeks. It is a handicap league, set at a maximum of six birds. Scores may be shot from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. A round-robin format is used (like a bowling league). Cost is $8 per round and prizes will be awarded at the close of the league.

Lake Ontario pro-am June 4-5

The Lake Ontario Pro-Am Salmon Team Tournament, held out of the Niagara County ports of Wilson and Olcott, returns to the angling calendar after it was canceled in 2020 due to Covid-19. Dates are June 4-5, with an optional June 6 set aside in case of inclement weather.

One of the longest-running tournaments on the Great Lakes (35 years) and named after the late Walter “Skip” Hartman of Olcott (longtime chairman of the Niagara County Fisheries Development Board), the tournament features a unique scoring system and rules. Scoring is based on 10 points per fish and a point per pound for up to 12 fish caught each day in the Pro Division. There are size limitations for all fish that are greater than the state regulations. There is no culling of tournament-legal fish.