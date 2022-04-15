Scattershots: Angler meeting, youth archery winners, fly fishing classes

Lake Erie angler meeting set for April 26

Lake Erie Fisheries Research Unit and Region 9 Fisheries offices will present updates on the status of Lake Erie and Upper Niagara River fisheries April 26 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the lodge located within Woodlawn Beach State Park. The presentation is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is not required.

The meeting will feature information on Lake Erie fisheries management, assessment activities and research for prominent sport and restoration fisheries. The Lake Erie and the upper Niagara River rank among New York State’s top fishing destinations, especially for walleye, smallmouth bass and steelhead. For information about fishing Lake Erie and Western New York, go to dec.ny.gov/outdoor/9217.html.

NASP Winners announced for NY

Twenty-two schools in 16 counties were back to competing in person for state honors in the National Archery in the Schools Program. A total of 407 youth archers showed off their bow-bending skills at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. The competition was in three divisions: high school (grades 9-12); middle school (grades 6-8); and elementary school (grades 4-5). The state’s Department of Environmental Conservation coordinates the efforts for New York.

Anthony Marino, from St. Joseph by the Sea in Richmond County, had the top overall score and placed first among male archers in the high school division with a score of 292 of 300 possible points. Gabryelle Dezalia, from Schroon Lake Central School in Essex County, was the top overall female archer, earning first place in the high school division with a score of 278. Both winners will receive a trophy and a New York Champion Genesis bow and bow case. Awards were also given in each of the three divisions for the top 10 places.

St. Joseph by the Sea was the first-place team in the high school division for the eighth consecutive year. The first-place team in the middle school and elementary school divisions was Arkport Central School in Steuben County. For final results, check out nasptournaments.org/TournamentDetail.aspx?tid=7923.

The national tournament is scheduled for May 12-14 in Louisville. For more information on how to get your school involved, check out dec.ny.gov/education/81939.html.

Spring Youth Turkey Hunt April 23-24

Every spring, before the regular turkey season begins, the state makes provisions for a special youth hunt weekend to give young hunters an opportunity to take center stage with licensed mentors. Junior hunters ages 12 to 15 who are adequately licensed can hunt for turkeys with an adult. Youth ages 12-13 must be accompanied by a fully licensed parent, legal guardian or person over 21 with written permission. If the junior hunter is 14 or 15, the licensed mentor must be at least 18.

The licensed adult must have a current hunting license and turkey permit. That person may assist by calling, but they may not carry a firearm, bow or crossbow. The adult may not attempt to harvest a turkey during the youth hunt. Shooting hours are a half-hour before sunrise to noon. Only one bearded bird may be taken during the youth weekend and, if you are successful, this will be part of your two-bird limit for the regular season. All other wild turkey hunting regulations remain in effect.

Orvis to host in-person Fly Fishing 101 classes

Fly fishing store Buffalo Orvis will once again be opening its popular Fly Fishing 101 beginner classes to in-person instruction. Store manager Adam Schroeder said the store will provide all the necessary equipment, but encourages attendees to bring their own fly rod and reel if they have one. The free class starts with casting fly rods outside and then returns to the store to discuss rod set-ups, basic fly selection and knot tying. This is perfect for beginners to get started, no matter a person’s age. Those under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Once that is completed, attendees will be given the opportunity to sign up for free follow-up classes. The classes are Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. April classes are set for April 23 and 30. May classes are May 7, 14, 21, and 28. Sign up online at orvis.com/buffalo or call 276-7200.