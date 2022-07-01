Scattershots: Albion's Tom Russell nabs state record for smallmouth bass

Russell’s Record Bass Official

Tom Russell, of Albion, is now the smallmouth bass record holder for New York State. He caught the lunker while fishing Cayuga Lake in a Finger Lakes Open Trail bass tournament June 15, opening day of the state’s new seasonal structure for black bass in the state. His record smallmouth bass was part of a personal-best five fish bag with his partner (and cousin) Eric Sullivan, of Albion. The final tally was a tournament total of 30 pounds, 15 ounces with a big fish of 8 pounds, 6 ounces – the state record. They won the tournament.

It was 11 a.m. when Russell was drop-shotting a Berkley MaxScent flat nose minnow in 8 to 10 feet of water when he set the hook on a big fish. He knew it was a big one and he told Sullivan. As far as the location in the lake, he simply said the lake is 40 mile long and he fished probably 35 miles of it.

The record smallmouth bass swam away healthy, back into Cayuga Lake, in part because it was a tournament. A dead bass meant a 1-pound penalty. If you are wondering about other details like length and girth, Russell was more concerned about getting that fish back into the water healthy. No measurements were taken.

It is the second time this year a state record fish was caught – and released – into the waters it came from. Bailey Williams, of Watertown, caught a 35-pound, 12-ounce channel catfish from the Black River at Dexter Marsh in Jefferson County on May 8. After weighing it on official scales, he released it into the water.

The previous state record smallmouth bass was 8 pounds, 4 ounces and was set by Andrew Kartesz in 1995 from Lake Erie. In 2016, Patrick Hildenbrand tied the mark in the St. Lawrence River.

Brodnicki places third in Northeast Region Bass Tourney

Brad Brodnicki, of Buffalo, placed third in the TNT Bass Anglers Sportsman Society (BASS) Nation Northeast Regional tournament held June 22-24 on the St. Lawrence River out of Waddington. He had a three-day total of 60 pounds, 12 ounces based on a four-fish limit each day. Winner of the contest was Timothy Dube, of Nashua, N.H., with a total weight of 62 pounds, 10 ounces, leading the competition from start to finish. There were 120 boaters who competed in the Boater Division.

Brodnicki qualified for the BASS Northeast Regional through the 2021 BASS Federation Trail. The regional is a qualifier for the national championship. Teams from Vermont, Rhode Island, New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Delaware, Connecticut and the Province of Ontario were competing against one another. New York won the team title. The top boater and non-boater from each team qualified for the championship. Brodnicki, as the top angler for New York, will be competing in the national championship Nov. 9-11 on Pickwick Lake in Alabama and Tennessee. The winner of the national championship will be invited to compete in the 2023 Bassmaster Classic.

In the Non-Boater Division, Tracy Rich, of North Bay, Ontario, earned first place with a total weight of 36 pounds, 12 ounces. Jacob Zaremski, of Rochester, placed fourth overall with a total weight of 35 pounds, 15 ounces, and he also will be representing New York in the national championship. There were 120 non-boaters competing in the regional event.

Brodnicki was using Berkley flat worms and Berkley jerk shads on bedding fish to take most of his bass. “My plan was to try to find enough larger fish on beds to last three days,” said Brodnicki. “During the tournament, though, half of the fish I found were caught by other anglers. That forced me to search for new fish during the tournament.”

This is his first time qualifying for the nationals through BASS Nation. He did qualify for the nationals a few years ago through the FLW bass circuit.

Erie County Bass/Minnow Stocking Available

The Erie County Soil and Water Conservation District is accepting order forms for anyone interested in purchasing largemouth bass or fathead minnows for your farm ponds. Orders will be accepted through July 11 and pickup will be promptly at 10 a.m. July 23. Size of the bass is about 2 inches long and the size of the minnows are about 1 inch. Cost is $64 for 25 bass and $22 for 100 minnows.

Some of the guidelines recommended by the ECSWCD include 100 bass per surface acre; 400 minnows per surface acre; and for warm and cool ponds less than 72 degrees. Initial stocking of new ponds should establish the minnows first. For details, call 716-652-8480. Additional information and a copy of the order form can be found at ecswcd.org.