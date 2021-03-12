Scattershots: Alaskan Shoot set; comments sought on duck, goose seasons

Water safety press event

To raise the level of awareness of water safety for small personal watercraft for the 2021 season, Seabirds International will be teaming with Hamburg Water Safety and Rescue and the Buffalo Police Underwater Recovery Team to conduct a water safety press event at the Hamburg Town Park Beach launch ramp at noon March 21.

Andrea Vaillancourt-Alder, of Seabirds International, said 77 people have been rescued from Buffalo waters over three years. Many of those rescues could have been avoided by wearing a personal flotation device. Paddling in a kayak or canoe also poses certain risks. For more information, contact Vaillancourt-Alder at 392-2708 or email at seabird.ava@gmail.com.

Hawkeye Bowmen host Alaskan Shoot

The Hawkeye Bowmen Archery Club, located at 13300 Clinton St. in Alden, will be hosting its kickoff Alaskan Shoot on March 27-28. It is open to the public both days. Registration begins at 7 a.m. and closes at noon each day. Three 10-target courses are on the club grounds, and they will shut down at 2 p.m. each day. Cost is $12 each day, allowing you to shoot each of the three courses. Children under the age of 12 can shoot for free.