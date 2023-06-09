700 Mile Club for Wilson canoer

It was a paddling dream come true for a 60-something Wilson canoer competing in the prestigious General Clinton Canoe Regatta, often referred to as “The 70 Miler” – the longest single-day flat water race in the world. Linda Gallagher began flat water canoe racing in 1981 with her husband Francis, and she managed to squeeze in nine complete 70 Miler races by 2004 as they finished the grueling race from Cooperstown to Bainbridge along New York’s portion of the Susquehanna River. She was one race short of the special “700 Mile Club” status. Her husband Francis became a “club” member in the 1990s.

Fast forward to 2023, two decades later and with limited practice, the paddling duo hit the water again May 28. It took some urging from her paddling partner, but Linda had committed to one more race. They navigated through high temperatures and low water conditions to achieve a goal few people have attained. The 700 Mile Club has more than 500 members, but only 65 are women. After 11 hours and 46 minutes of stroking the river waters, they finished within 30 minutes of third place. Congratulations on making it to the 700 Mile Club.

Father’s Day Canal Kids Derby June 18

If you are looking for a great way to start your Father’s Day (which includes grandfathers), then check out the Catch and Release Kids Fishing Derby on the Erie Canal out of Widewaters Marina in Lockport from 8 to 11 a.m. June 18. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. under the pavilion adjacent to the marina. You can preregister at the Moose Lodge 617, 204 Monroe St., Lockport. This is free for all kids age 15 and under.

Weigh-ins will take place from 8 to 11 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to noon. Prizes will be awarded at noon. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information, contact the Moose Lodge at 433-9092.

Carp tactics at Lake Erie Chapter FFI meeting June 15

Carp often receives a bad rap when it comes to fish and fishing. However, trying to target carp using a fly and flyrod can be quite an angling challenge. If you would like to find out more, attend Thursday’s meeting of the Lake Erie Chapter of Fly Fishers International. The gathering will be held at the Orvis Store located at 4545 Transit Road in Clarence. The evening kicks off at 6 p.m. with Gary Bacon leading a fly-tying session with Picket Pin.

At 7 p.m., the featured speaker will be Adam Slavinski, fishing manager of the Orvis shop, who will present a detailed program on fly fishing for carp. For more information about FFI, visit lecflyfisher.com. The presentation is open to the public.

Father’s Day Shoot at Hanover

Shooting sports enthusiasts will be heading to the Hanover Fish and Game Club, 780 Overhiser Road, Forestville, for a 100 bird nonregistered Father’s Day Sporting Clays Shoot on June 18. This is a fun shoot, so bring the whole family.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. and shooting will commence at 9 a.m. The last squad out will be at 11 a.m. Cost is $35 per person for the main event, with a $10 Lewis option. ATV’s and golf carts are welcome. If you don’t have a squad to shoot with, the club can assign one for you. Visit the club’s Facebook page or its website at hanoverclays.com for more details. For more information, call Bill Scott at 480-2202.

Youth Archery Camp Deadline is June 15

Junior archers ages 12 to 15 are being offered a unique educational opportunity to learn more about archery and the outdoors. The 29th Annual Youth Archery and Sportsmen’s Camp will be held Aug. 4-6 at the Elma Conservation Club, 600 Creek Road, Elma, for youngsters who live in Niagara, Erie, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Wyoming and Allegany counties. The camp will include a wide variety of topics, including an introduction to bow hunting, sportsmen’s ethics, deer biology, field dressing, tracking, first aid, survival skills, compass use and more.

Applicants are selected based on an essay that is submitted with a competed application form. Essay questions include: 1) Why do you want to attend camp? 2) How do sportsmen assist DEC in managing wildlife populations and why is this important? If you have questions, contact Don Trzepacz at 863-4774 or email R9YASC@gmail.com. Applications and essays are due by June 15.