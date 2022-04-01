Scattershots: 10-year-old Easton Rupp wins archery nationals with perfect score

Rupp wins nationals with perfect score
East Aurora's Easton Rupp, 10, shot a perfect score in the Cub Freestyle Class (under 12) in the 42nd Annual National Field Archery Association tournament held March 19-20 in Louisville. Rupp was required to shoot a total of 120 arrows over two days. He shot at a 5-spot target, in which each circle is worth a maximum of five points. The center X is worth five points. After the first day, he recorded a perfect 300 from shooting all X’s.
“I think he felt the pressure the next morning before he shot his last game,” said his mother, Erica Bieler. “When the final arrow went into the X and he knew it was all done, we all cried. I don’t think he believed it at first, but once he realized what he had done, his emotions really took over – a perfect 600 score. It was awesome.”
Rupp is in the NFAA Indoor Nationals record books because of his perfect score. He has had an amazing year so far. He is officially the NFAA indoor national champion as well as the USA Archery indoor national champion and the USA Archery Junior Olympic archery indoor development national champion. In February, he also earned the New York Field Archers & Bowhunters indoor state championship title.
Niagara County Bullhead Tourney April 8-10
The 10th annual Niagara County Bullhead Tournament is scheduled from 5 p.m. April 8 to 1 p.m. April 10. Entry fee is $10 for age 13 and older with a 100% cash payout. Junior anglers ages 12 and under are free with merchandise prizes for the winning kids. The tournament is based on the weight of an angler’s best two bullhead, and it is open to any Niagara County waters. The tiebreaker will be the length of those two fish.
The official weigh-in will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Wilson Conservation Club, 2934 Wilson-Cambria Road, Wilson. Register for the contest at CMC Auto, 418 Lake St., Wilson. Boats are not part of this competition. For more information, contact Eric Hylek at 628-6078.
Musky Expo set for April 9-10
The New York Musky Expo will be held April 9-10 at the Chautauqua Suites Hotel and Expo Center, 215 W. Lake Road, Mayville. Showtimes are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Special room rates are available at the hotel by mentioning “Fishing Expo.” For more information on the hotel, call 269-7829. For more information on the Expo, check out facebook.com/groups/497322881051693/.
SWA to hold Harry Smith installation banquet, awards
The Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY will host its annual Harry A. Smith Installation Dinner and Awards on April 30 at its clubhouse, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6:30. There will be live music.
Cost is $35 per person. There will be a cash bar. Tickets must be purchased by April 15. Call Tom Chiavetta, at 649-9180 for details. Checks can be mailed to Chiavetta at 47779 Best St., Hamburg, NY 14075.
Ladies Shoot N’ Hoot April 9
The North Forest Ladies Shoot N’ Hoot program will again be hitting the range at the North Forest Rod and Gun Club, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport, starting at 1 p.m. April 9. Shotgun instruction and shooting will be taking place at the trap, skeet and 5-Stand fields. Ammunition is provided for free, and if you don’t have a shotgun, one will be provided on loan. It starts with safe gun-handling instruction.
Cost is $20 for adults and $15 for ages 12 to 17. The event is limited to 25 participants. Pre-register by calling Colleen Gaskill at 628-9023. Eye and ear protection is mandatory.