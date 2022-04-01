Scattershots: 10-year-old Easton Rupp wins archery nationals with perfect score

Rupp wins nationals with perfect score

East Aurora's Easton Rupp, 10, shot a perfect score in the Cub Freestyle Class (under 12) in the 42nd Annual National Field Archery Association tournament held March 19-20 in Louisville. Rupp was required to shoot a total of 120 arrows over two days. He shot at a 5-spot target, in which each circle is worth a maximum of five points. The center X is worth five points. After the first day, he recorded a perfect 300 from shooting all X’s.

“I think he felt the pressure the next morning before he shot his last game,” said his mother, Erica Bieler. “When the final arrow went into the X and he knew it was all done, we all cried. I don’t think he believed it at first, but once he realized what he had done, his emotions really took over – a perfect 600 score. It was awesome.”

Rupp is in the NFAA Indoor Nationals record books because of his perfect score. He has had an amazing year so far. He is officially the NFAA indoor national champion as well as the USA Archery indoor national champion and the USA Archery Junior Olympic archery indoor development national champion. In February, he also earned the New York Field Archers & Bowhunters indoor state championship title.