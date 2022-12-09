Scattershot: Late bow, muzzleloader season set for Southern Zone

With the closing of the regular big-game season (deer and bear) in the Southern Zone on Sunday, bow benders and powder packers will anxiously await the late bowhunting season, the muzzleloading season and the crossbow season (with a muzzleloading privilege). The specialty seasons will immediately follow from Monday through Dec. 20. You must have the appropriate special privilege to hunt this season, in addition to a regular hunting license. Deer Management Permits can be used during any open deer season in the Wildlife Management Unit to which it has been assigned. Be sure to check all the regulations through www.dec.ny.gov.

The Holiday Hunt for deer is scheduled for Dec. 26 through Jan. 1. This season is for deer only, and legal hunting implements include bow, crossbow and muzzleloader. Legislation has passed the Senate and Assembly (and was awaiting the governor’s signature), which would allow individual counties to opt out from the Holiday Hunt. Check with the DEC website to see whether a county has opted out.

Three-F winter skeet league underway

The Three-F Club (Fin-Feather-Fur Conservation Society), located at 904 Swann Road in Youngstown, has started its popular winter skeet league. Eight-person teams are allowed to shoot 25-bird rounds on Wednesdays starting at noon and in the evening, as well as Saturdays and Sundays. Team scores will be based on the top six scores each week, using the number seven and eight scores to break ties. Six scores must be collected by Jan. 15, 2023, by each shooter.

The league will run for 20 rounds. Unlimited shooting ahead will be allowed, but there will be no make-ups if a week is missed. League entry fees are $4 per week and $5 per round. Sponsor fee for a team is $75. The league ends on April 2. Shoot-offs will take place April 8 if needed. The banquet will be held on April 15. For more information, contact league coordinator Mark Fasso at 716-754-7972.

Holidays Clays Shoot at North Forest on Dec. 24

North Forest Rod and Gun Club, located at 6257 Old Niagara Road in Lockport, will once again be hosting a Home for the Holidays Sporting Clays Shoot on Dec. 24. The shoot will have two rotations, one at 9 a.m. and the other at noon. There will be a shotgun start with 10 stations, five shooters per squad. There will be divisions for Open, Lady, Junior (age 17 to 21), Sub-Junior (age 12 to 16) and Veteran (age 65 and older).

This is a 75-bird event. Admission is $50 per person for adults, and includes a $10 Lewis option. Junior shooters have a $40 entry fee, which includes a $10 Lewis option. Register online at www.scorechaser.com by Dec. 23 at 5 p.m. Call Ashley Butcher at 716-698-5892 or John Butcher at 716-628-2211 for more information.

Audubon’s Christmas Bird Count celebrates 123rd year

Starting Dec. 14, and running through Jan. 5, the National Audubon Society will be conducting the 123rd Christmas Bird Count throughout the Western Hemisphere. While focused on the United States and Canada, there are active participants in more than 20 countries. This early-winter bird census comprises thousands of volunteers and is based on a 24-hour count in an existing 15-mile diameter circle through a “count compiler.” There are more than 2,500 circles. This is the nation’s longest-running community science bird project.

There are several circles already established locally. For example, the Buffalo Audubon group will hold its CBC on Dec. 17 at Beaver Meadow in North Java from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. You must preregister at www.buffaloaudubon.org. You must join an existing circle to participate. There is an option to create a new circle by participating in an application process between Sept. 1 and Dec. 1. For more information on the CBC, visit https://www.audubon.org/conservation/science/christmas-bird-count.