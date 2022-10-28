Scattershot: Final Deer Management Permits to be released Nov. 1

The Southern Zone early archery season is coming into prime time, the crossbow season kicks off Nov. 5, and the regular big-game season begins Nov. 19. If you are looking to put some venison in the freezer, there is an opportunity to pick up more Deer Management Permits starting Nov. 1, when the Department of Environmental Conservation releases leftover antlerless tags to the public through license-issuing agents across the state only – no online, phone or mail options. They will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis.

If a hunter already has applied for DMPs this year, no additional fees will be charged. Otherwise, there is a non-refundable $10 application fee. Wildlife Management Units that still have permits available include 9A, 9F and 9G for Region 9. Region 8 has permits available in 8A, 8C (bowhunting only), 8F, 8G, 8H, 8J, 8N and 8R. Other WMUs with permits available include 7F, 7H, 7J and 7R; 4J (bowhunting only); 3M, 3R and 3S (bowhunting only); and 1C.

Concealed carry permit course Nov. 5

Due to requirements for the new Concealed Carry Improvement Act in New York that went into effect Sept. 1, a two-day handgun training course will be held Nov. 5-6 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola. If you are applying for a New York State Pistol Permit, you are required to take a course like this. The instructor will be NRA Certified Firearms expert Joe DeAntonis of Ballista Firearms, Inc. (www.ballistafirearms.com).

The all-encompassing instruction has an all-inclusive tuition fee of $375. This includes the use of a .22 caliber training handgun and ammunition to complete the live-fire exercises and qualification. The course includes the complete pistol permit application process, from requirements and procedures to the necessary paperwork. Each student will be required to complete a written exam with a minimum score of 80 percent to receive a certificate of completion. For more information, contact DeAntonis at 716-534-3322.

DEC adds new birding spots to trail

The Department of Environmental Conservation has added 13 new locations to the state’s Birding Trail, bringing the number to 325 in the Empire State. Earlier this year, DEC proclaimed that the final three regions of the Birding Trail were added, completing the Birding Trail across the state, when it added the Adirondacks-North Country, Catskills and Southern Tier segments to the overall Empire State effort. Now it is adding locations to the trail network. If you would like to nominate a site to the existing trail network, the nomination form can be found at https://www.dec.ny.gov. There is a list of nominations guidelines that also can be found at https://www.dec.ny.gov.

The 13 sites that have been added this time around are Lawson Lake County Park and Noonan Preserve in the Capital Region; Landis Arboretum in the Catskills Region; Rice Creek Field Station and Sterling Nature Preserve in the Central-Finger Lake Region; Hudson Highlands Nature Museum and 6 1/2 Station Road Sancturary in the Hudson Valley Region; Smithtown Historical Society in the Long Island Region; Battery Park City and Madison Square Park in the New York City Region; and College Lodge Forest in the Southern Tier Region. To find out more information on the New York State Birding Trail, check out https://www.dec.ny.gov.

Watch out for big game while traveling

It’s that time of year when New York’s big game are on the move. In Western New York, white-tailed deer is of utmost concern. They are everywhere. There’s an outside chance that you could encounter a black bear, too, especially in the Southern Tier or the Catskills. And if you travel to the Adirondacks to to hunt, fish or view fall foliage, you need to be aware of possible moose encounters. Biologists estimate 600-700 moose have taken up residence in the Adirondacks, and you need to be aware of these huge animals, the biggest animal our state has to offer.

Animals often move at dawn and dusk, when visibility is reduced on the road. Pay attention to road signs warning of animal crossings – they are there for a reason. If you see a deer cross the road ahead of you, reduce speed and be on the lookout for more animals following the same crossing or trail. It is usually the one you are not looking at when you have a collision with any of New York’s big game. If you do have a collision with an animal, call the police and fill out an incident report. Make sure your vehicle is drivable before you head back out on the road. Visit www.dec.ny.gov for more information on how you can reduce big game crashes.