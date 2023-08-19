14th annual Women Conquering Outdoor Adventures set

The 14th annual Women Conquering Outdoor Adventures will be held at the North Forest Rod and Gun Club, located at 6257 Old Niagara Road in Lockport on Sept. 9. Sponsored by the club, the Ladies Shoot ‘N Hoot Program and NRA Women on Target, the program offers ladies a full day of outdoors-related instruction in specific areas they want to learn about from certified instructors. Participants can select four different workshops (based on availability) from a long list of options, including archery, air pistol, basic shotgun, basic rifle, basic pistol, advanced pistol, active shooter response, tomahawk/knife throwing and succulent gardening.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 9, followed by instruction at 9 a.m. The full-day of activities ends between 5 and 6 p.m. Deadline to register is Sept. 1, and the fee to participate is $75 for adults, $65 for associate members.

There are a limited number of spaces available for each session, and they are filled on a first come, first served basis. Some equipment (including firearms) is available for loan if needed. For more information, contact Colleen Gaskill at 628-9023.

Sporting licenses, DMU permits now on sale

With hunting and trapping seasons just around the corner, the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation says that hunting and trapping licenses are now for sale for the 2023-24 season. In addition, Deer Management Permits are available for selection and purchase. The new license year begins Sept. 1, and licenses can be purchased at license-issuing agents across the state, online or by calling 866-933-2257 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Nov. 30. Allow 14 business days or any license purchased by phone.

Deer Management Permits for antlerless deer are available through Oct. 1. They are not issued on a first come, first served basis. Instead, it is through an instant random selection throughout the application period, so there is no rush to make your selection. However, when making your selection, check out your chances of being selected based the state’s availability at https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/6403.html. You also can call the agency’s DMP hotline number at 866-472-4332. Cost for your permit option is $10, unless you purchased a lifetime sportsman license prior to September 2009.

Hanover F&G Sporting Clays shoot is Sept. 4

Shooting sports enthusiasts will arrive at the Hanover Fish and Game Club on Sept. 4 for the Happy Labor Day Sporting Clays Shoot, a 100-bird option that is a National Sporting Clays Association-registered event. The club is located at 780 Overhiser Road, Forestville. Cost is $50 for the main event shoot, plus $10 options for Lewis and Class options. Register at the club or through https://www.winscoreonline.com.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. with shooting starting at 9 a.m. The last squad will begin at 11 a.m. All shooters are welcome. Shooters are allowed to bring ATVs and golf carts. If you don’t have a squad to shoot with, one will be assigned. As added incentive, targets will be set by the 2022 New York State Sporting Clays Champion Angelo Toto. For more information, visit www.hanoverclays.com or email Ed at phasteddie1@yahoo.com.

Oneida Lake walleye study underway

The state’s Department of Environmental Conservation, in cooperation with the Cornell Biological Field Station, is in the process of initiating a three-year acoustic telemetry study of adult walleye in Oneida Lake. Biologists are hoping to identify walleye spawning sites, establish seasonal movement patterns, describe habitat use throughout the year and find out where post-spawn walleye travel after they have been processed at the Oneida Fish Hatchery.

A total of 64 acoustic receivers will be placed throughout the lake and in select tributaries to track 200 adult walleye that have been inserted with acoustic transmitters. The transmitters, which are surgically inserted, send out a signal every four minutes, and receivers in the area will pick up that signal. The walleye will be tracked year-round, unless they leave the system. If you catch a walleye that has been outfitted with a transmitter, anglers are asked to follow the instructions on the tag to return it to researchers.

Data that is downloaded (starting in 2024) will be part of the Great Lakes Acoustic Telemetry Observation System (GLATOS) network, using funds from the Federal Aid in Sportfish Restoration that are collected through the sale of fishing licenses, fishing equipment and motorboat fuels. It will allow lake managers to better manage this lake for future generations.