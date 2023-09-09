Ten X youth shooting program begins Sept. 15

The Ten X Shooting Club, located at 853 Ransom Road in Lancaster, will begin its eighth season with its popular youth shooting program on Sept. 15 starting at 6 p.m. There is a recreational marksmanship program for junior shooters ages 9 through 20 using air (pellet) rifles. There also is an instructional marksmanship program for shooters ages 12 to 20 using .22LR rimfire rifles or the recent addition of air pistols.

Both programs teach proper and safe gun handling and shooting. Shooting takes place at the club every first and third Friday. First-time shooters should arrive at 6 p.m. for safety instructions. Shooting starts promptly at 6:30 p.m. The evening will end at 9. Cost is $5 per shooter. Membership in the Ten X club is encouraged, but not required. For more information, check out www.tenxshootingclub.com.

Free wild game dinner in Newfane

After a rough couple of years due to the pandemic, Grace Bible Church at 6023 Dutton Place in Newfane will host a free wild game dinner at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 23.

The “wild” volunteer crew will offer a good mixture of wild game treats, and you won’t walk away hungry. Some of the items on the menu this year will be venison sirloin tips with gravy and mashed potatoes, pheasant/turkey stew, panfish chowder, Italian goose sausage with peppers and onions, venison-stuffed hot peppers and mushroom caps, to name a few items.

The guest speaker following the dinner will be Bryan Meahl of Newfane, giving insight into training young hunters for the future. He is the shooting instructor at North Forest Rod and Gun Club in Lockport, and he is active with the Hess Road Wesleyan Church. For more information on the dinner, contact Seth Muck at 716-417-3541 or John Syracuse at 716-471-8149. No reservations are required.

6th annual All Deer Shoot at Allied on Sunday

Allied Sportsmen, located at 12846 Clinton St. in Alden, will hold its 6th annual All Deer Shoot from 8 a.m. to noon for archery shooters. There will be 15 targets placed in different hunting scenarios at 35 yards or less. No broadheads are allowed on the course. The cost is $15 to shoot. There also will be three bonus targets, including a red stag, an elk and a sasquatch at varying distances. Bring a range finder.

In addition to the shoot, the club will hold its 4th annual Outdoor Flea Market, focusing on hunting and outdoor gear. Tables will be available in the club house. For more information, contact John Floriano at 716-725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 716-430-1059.

Kustich seminar on Spey fishing, book signing at Orvis

One of the fastest growing types of fishing is Spey fishing. Since its inception in the 1990s, there have been tremendous strides made in equipment, casting and fishing techniques. Local fly-fishing expert Rick Kustich of Getzville was the perfect person to help pull all that information together with his new book, “Modern Spey Fishing.” As an accomplished angling author, with books such as “Hunting Musky with a Fly” and “Advanced Fly Fishing for Great Lakes Steelhead” under his belt, his new book is a successful step-by-step approach to Spey fishing through detailed explanations in layman terms.

Spey casting is a technique that allows for no overhead back casting, as in traditional fly fishing. As a result, you can have greater line control with less expended energy. On Sept. 21, Kustich will give a seminar on Spey fishing at Orvis Buffalo, 4545 Transit Road, Williamsville. Included in his talk will be presentation techniques for both two-handed and single-handed approaches to this style of fishing. He also will be on hand for a book signing from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The book is full of information and very attractive to leave on a coffee table. It features colorful photos from local fishing photographer Nick Pionessa, too. To find out more details on the seminar and to reserve a spot, contact the Orvis store at 716-276-7200 or visit www.orvis.com/buffalo.