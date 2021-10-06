Salmon fishing continues to improve in Niagara River, area tributaries

The bass duo of Billy Gilbert of Hamburg and Kelly Roeser of Lockport won the year-end contest for the Sun Life Marina Bass Open Championship on Saturday. They brought 29.05 pounds of smallmouth to the scales, winning by more than five pounds. However, they had one bass that did not survive the rough lake conditions and they lost a quarter-pound penalty. Their final score was 28.8 pounds, including the big bass for the tournament at 6.54 pounds. They weighed in four bass around the six-pound mark. Their fifth fish was just under five pounds. Most of their fishing took place around the Departure Buoy and Seneca Shoal in 30 to 40 feet of water. Their best baits were the Zman Ned TRD baits in green pumpkin goby, as well as the Berkley flat worm fished on a drop shot rig. Steve Brzuszkiewicz of Marilla reports marginal success for perch with salted minnows in 53 feet of water in front of Cattaraugus Creek. He spoke to a few boaters who used live goldens and they had a tough time catching more than a dozen fish per boat. Armed with live emeralds from Russ's Bait and Tackle in Buffalo, he headed out to the same spot. Down went the minnows and up came a couple of white perch before the yellow perch arrived. He worked a single perch pole hard with live emeralds at the bottom and a salted minnow on top. The salted minnows did not produce until he put a live golden on the bottom hook. The live emeralds produced best. The bite slowed about 11 a.m. so he searched for a better spot and came back close to his original spot to finish his limit. It was a great day as he boated 50 yellow perch, five white perch, five sheepshead and one white bass. The largest perch was 15 inches and weighed 1.5 pounds. Mark Dzimian of Lakeview was fishing with Greg Blundy of Hamburg and they worked 57 feet of water two miles east of Sturgeon Point for perch but struck out. A call from Brzuszkiewicz insisting they try east to Point Breeze resulted in 20 nice-sized thick perch in 58 feet of water off Evan's Bar and some smaller keeper-sized perch. The larger perch were hugging the bottom while smaller perch were aggressive hitters. Emerald shiners were the key. Brzuszkiewicz mentioned contacting some fishing buddies who did well on walleyes in 75 to 85 feet of water and one guide hitting a limit in 90 feet off the Catt. Shub Stevens with Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle reports that the perch bite has been good around 50 to 65 feet. Live goldens and salted emeralds worked best for the people he talked to. Walleyes have been caught around 80 to 90 feet of water. Nuclear green harnesses and purple stickbaits are doing well. Steelhead fishing is in full swing on the Catt. and Clear creeks. Hot egg sac colors have been pink and chartreuse. Silver spoons and spinners are catching fish in numbers. With recent rains, the lake run fishing scene has started to pick up said Sagnibene of Adventure Bound on the Fly in Ellicottville. Water levels and temperatures are fantastic for fish movement, and they should be pushing in as well as staging heavily at the mouths for future rains. The Cattaraugus is at perfect levels, but a little dirty, which should begin to become fishable by the end of this week. Smaller tributaries around Buffalo saw a bit more rain, so streams like Buffalo and Cazenovia Creek will still need a few days to clear as well. Chautauqua County tributaries are low and clear. Please practice good ethics in the next month.