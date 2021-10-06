Salmon fishing continues to improve in Niagara River, area tributaries

Some big bass and some dandy perch are being pulled from Lake Erie, salmon fishing continues to improve in the Niagara River and area tributaries and trout are starting to show in the Great Lakes tributaries, too.
Inland streams
The inland trout tributaries of Western New York are in great shape after recent temperatures and rain, reports guide Nicholas Sagnibene of Ellicottville. Fall has arrived and the fish are beginning to move around the systems to prepare for spawning in the next 60 days. Main waters like upper Cattaraugus and Elton creeks have been fishing well with standard nymph variations, and streamers when the water conditions have been right (high water, rain/overcast) according to Sagnibene. Be prepared with a few caddis patterns, sizes 16 and 18 as it's October caddis time and they should be flying around in the mornings and afternoons. Conditions on the inland streams overall are pretty good. Just a reminder that the new inland trout stream regulations that open on Oct. 16 does not apply to inland lakes and ponds.
Lake Erie and tributaries
The bass duo of Billy Gilbert of Hamburg and Kelly Roeser of Lockport won the year-end contest for the Sun Life Marina Bass Open Championship on Saturday. They brought 29.05 pounds of smallmouth to the scales, winning by more than five pounds. However, they had one bass that did not survive the rough lake conditions and they lost a quarter-pound penalty. Their final score was 28.8 pounds, including the big bass for the tournament at 6.54 pounds. They weighed in four bass around the six-pound mark. Their fifth fish was just under five pounds. Most of their fishing took place around the Departure Buoy and Seneca Shoal in 30 to 40 feet of water. Their best baits were the Zman Ned TRD baits in green pumpkin goby, as well as the Berkley flat worm fished on a drop shot rig. Steve Brzuszkiewicz of Marilla reports marginal success for perch with salted minnows in 53 feet of water in front of Cattaraugus Creek. He spoke to a few boaters who used live goldens and they had a tough time catching more than a dozen fish per boat. Armed with live emeralds from Russ's Bait and Tackle in Buffalo, he headed out to the same spot. Down went the minnows and up came a couple of white perch before the yellow perch arrived. He worked a single perch pole hard with live emeralds at the bottom and a salted minnow on top. The salted minnows did not produce until he put a live golden on the bottom hook. The live emeralds produced best. The bite slowed about 11 a.m. so he searched for a better spot and came back close to his original spot to finish his limit. It was a great day as he boated 50 yellow perch, five white perch, five sheepshead and one white bass. The largest perch was 15 inches and weighed 1.5 pounds. Mark Dzimian of Lakeview was fishing with Greg Blundy of Hamburg and they worked 57 feet of water two miles east of Sturgeon Point for perch but struck out. A call from Brzuszkiewicz insisting they try east to Point Breeze resulted in 20 nice-sized thick perch in 58 feet of water off Evan's Bar and some smaller keeper-sized perch. The larger perch were hugging the bottom while smaller perch were aggressive hitters. Emerald shiners were the key. Brzuszkiewicz mentioned contacting some fishing buddies who did well on walleyes in 75 to 85 feet of water and one guide hitting a limit in 90 feet off the Catt. Shub Stevens with Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle reports that the perch bite has been good around 50 to 65 feet. Live goldens and salted emeralds worked best for the people he talked to. Walleyes have been caught around 80 to 90 feet of water. Nuclear green harnesses and purple stickbaits are doing well. Steelhead fishing is in full swing on the Catt. and Clear creeks. Hot egg sac colors have been pink and chartreuse. Silver spoons and spinners are catching fish in numbers. With recent rains, the lake run fishing scene has started to pick up said Sagnibene of Adventure Bound on the Fly in Ellicottville. Water levels and temperatures are fantastic for fish movement, and they should be pushing in as well as staging heavily at the mouths for future rains. The Cattaraugus is at perfect levels, but a little dirty, which should begin to become fishable by the end of this week. Smaller tributaries around Buffalo saw a bit more rain, so streams like Buffalo and Cazenovia Creek will still need a few days to clear as well. Chautauqua County tributaries are low and clear. Please practice good ethics in the next month.
Niagara River
Salmon action increased the day before last week’s report. Most captain reports are still two to three fish on a regular basis in the Devil’s Hole area using treated egg skein. However, some guides have hit limits with six fish for two anglers. Plan on losing some fish and some hardware. Capt. Ernie Calandrelli of Lewiston boated four kings earlier this week, but they had nine fish on. Capt. Frank Campbell of Lewiston also caught a couple limits, but it is important to stay focused. Shore guys are catching a few salmon with an occasional bass or walleye on spinners. Remember that lake trout season is closed until Dec. 1 in the lower river and Lake Ontario. They should start arriving soon.
Lake Ontario and tributaries
Fishing is really starting to turn on in Lake Ontario tributaries. On the Oak Orchard River, Ron Bierstine with Oak Orchard Tackle says that tributary flows are up a bit from the latest rain, slightly high and stained. Small pods of kings have moved through the fast water areas. A few more brown trout hook-ups have been reported, but it's still early for that with lots of good trout action ahead. Some salmon and trout are being caught off the piers. Other area smaller tributaries should be going from moderate/medium flows to slightly stained medium/slightly high flows. Johnson Creek has been producing salmon and trout, too. At 18 Mile Creek in the Town of Newfane, from the lake at Olcott to Burt Dam, the fish are in but fishing pressure has been light according to Karen Evarts at The Boat Doctors in Olcott. The bite appears to be better at night in the lake near the mouth and in the harbor. Casting glow spoons is the way to go, but stickbaits and egg skein will work to take king salmon. Maddy Mahar, 18, of Amherst caught her first salmon this week, a 42-inch king that tipped the scales at nearly 25 pounds. She caught it on a glow spoon. At Burt Dam, action is picking up for brown trout and salmon, with some steelhead being reported. Water temperatures need to come down a bit for better runs of fish and the forecast is for daily highs in the 70s into the weekend. Water releases from the Erie Canal has been complementing recent rains to pull fish into the streams. The Olcott piers are shut down due to construction, but the Wilson piers are producing some salmon and trout. For many, it has been hit or miss casting at those piers. Chris Trzaska of Buffalo hit a couple salmon Tuesday casting his favorite Chuck Booker spinners. No reports for trollers in the lake.
Chautauqua Lake
Walleye action is good according to Capt. Mike Sperry with Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. Vertical jigging and trolling are working. Best lures have been No. 7 and 9 jigging Rapalas, Gotchas and Snap Raps, working on the north basin in 20 to 35 feet of water. Slow trolling worm harnesses is producing fish along the weed lines on both basins. The musky bite picked up over the weekend, although the real fall bite is still around the corner. Perch action is good now with fathead minnows.