Safety tips and angling advice for ice fishing

New York’s ice fishing season has finally arrived across the Empire State.
Unseasonably warm temperatures in December delayed the popular hard water season for Western New York anglers, but now it's game on. As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to rage on and people turn to the outdoors for relief and recreation, more people are fishing. The big question for many is, how do you get started?
“Today’s technology offers opportunities like never before,” said ice fishing expert Scott Brauer of Gasport. “The internet is a great way to find out what you need to do to get started. Hop on YouTube and search for ice fishing tutorials. Go onto the Ice Team website (www.iceteam.com) to find a long list of other videos and articles on various aspects of ice fishing, learning from some of the best in the business.
"And once you are in tune with ice fishing and want to expand your knowledge, social networking has allowed the angling fraternity to keep better informed – in real time – than ever before. Follow people on Facebook and Twitter who have legitimate information to share and it will keep you up to date on where, when and how the bite is going for numerous bodies of water.”
Brauer is the New York Ice Team Pro Staffer; safety and education are his game.
After a brief warm up, look for temperatures to dip into some of the coldest weather of the season, making it perfect for ice fishing.
“This time of year, we are normally sharing our knowledge at fishing and outdoor shows,” Brauer said. “With the shows canceled because of Covid, we have been forced to do everything virtual, such as Facebook Live events. It has been working well. I see this type of promotion sticking around moving forward. It’s also giving us a new market with the younger generation.”
If you search the internet for basic ice fishing information, Brauer said to be as specific as possible.
“The internet is a great learning tool," he said. "However, there is so much information, it can be a bit intimidating.”
With that in mind, getting started can be as easy as picking up an inexpensive rod and reel, some bait, a cheap ice auger (or not, taking advantage of someone else’s equipment or using existing holes to break through with a spud bar or chisel), an inexpensive skimmer to remove ice from the hole, a bucket or a type of seat to sit comfortably, layered clothing to keep warm, and some safety gear such as a personal flotation device, a length of rope and a set of ice picks to help in those extreme emergency situations.
Those are some of the basics, but you can go much bigger if your wallet allows.
“I picked up a handful of cheap $6 kids rods and attached a strike indicator in the top guide,” Brauer said. “For less than $10, I have a perfect kids combo for ice fishing. The strike indicator is important because the water is 29 to 32 degrees and the fish are lethargic. Pay attention to the strike indicator and any movement will usually mean that there is a fish there.”
“A personal flotation device can not only save your life if you fall in, it can also help to keep you warm,” Brauer said. “The state mandates for people in boats to wear a life vest this time of year, but not people walking on ice. Maybe it should be.”
To get started, find a spot that has a lot of fish in it, Brauer said.
Even if the fish are small, you want to catch fish, especially with the kids. The more you do it, the more success you will have and the more you’ll want to do it again. Stay where everyone else is fishing, too. Don’t venture off on your own if you are new to a body of water, and stay away from anything that looks wet – there could be a hidden spring that could create a problem for you.”
It is important to make sure you dress for the part. Layer clothing so that you can adjust accordingly for warmth. Wear warm and comfortable socks and boots, too. Comfort is an important key. Eventually, as you progress in the ice fishing world, you will want to get some sort of a protective tent, a sled to haul your equipment and a quality ice auger that can do the job for you.
Some type of ice cleats for your boots is worthy of consideration.
“Something like a quarter of all ice fishing injuries are people falling and hitting their heads,” Brauer said.
As you get more involved with the sport, electronics – including depth finders and underwater cameras – can take you to a new level that is fun and educational. They can help locate depth contours, drop-offs, weed lines and where the fish are holding. At times with underwater cameras, you can witness how fish are reacting to bait offerings – and it is great entertainment for the kids.
“A camera will make you smarter fisherman,” Brauer said. “A flasher or other type of electronics will make you a more productive fisherman.”
You should have a game plan before you go fishing, too. Let someone know where you are fishing and do not fish alone. Brauer points out that you will find fish in the weeds in the morning, on the weed edges in the afternoon, and roaming the basin throughout the day with the same process reversing itself in the late afternoon and into early evening.
If you bring kids, it is important to keep them entertained.
“Bring along some snacks and hot cocoa,” Brauer said. “It is okay to bring along a football, a frisbee or a couple hockey sticks and a puck. You want the kids to have fun. That is what will keep them coming back. It helps to catch some fish, too.”
Feb. 13 and 14 is the state’s first free fishing weekend and it is the perfect way to get family members or friends on the ice to give it a go. For more information, visit www.dec.ny.gov.
Ice fishing can be fun for the entire family, a way to explore different parts of a lake that you might not have access to if you do not own a boat. Get out there and try something a little different.