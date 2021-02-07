Safety tips and angling advice for ice fishing

To get started, find a spot that has a lot of fish in it, Brauer said.

Even if the fish are small, you want to catch fish, especially with the kids. The more you do it, the more success you will have and the more you’ll want to do it again. Stay where everyone else is fishing, too. Don’t venture off on your own if you are new to a body of water, and stay away from anything that looks wet – there could be a hidden spring that could create a problem for you.”

It is important to make sure you dress for the part. Layer clothing so that you can adjust accordingly for warmth. Wear warm and comfortable socks and boots, too. Comfort is an important key. Eventually, as you progress in the ice fishing world, you will want to get some sort of a protective tent, a sled to haul your equipment and a quality ice auger that can do the job for you.

Some type of ice cleats for your boots is worthy of consideration.

“Something like a quarter of all ice fishing injuries are people falling and hitting their heads,” Brauer said.