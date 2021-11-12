Regular big game season opens Nov. 20

The VDC distributes venison through the eight regional food banks serving different counties throughout the state. Food banks pick up the venison from the participating processors and distribute it through its member agencies (soup kitchens, food pantries, churches, senior living facilities, etc.) to those in need. To receive venison, you should contact the food bank that serves your community. Nonprofit organizations that would like to participate in the distribution of ground venison to those in need should contact the food bank in their area to find out how to become a member agency. It’s a great gesture of hunters helping the hungry.

Contest to decide where Santa should fish

In the spirit of the holiday season, Berkley Fishing is seeking the perfect fishing hole to send Santa after he makes his long Christmas journey this year. Berkley is looking for cities, towns and communities across the country to host jolly Saint Nick for an angling adventure, but there is a “catch.” Berkley Fishing and Santa Claus will donate up to $25,000 to the winning town that has clearly demonstrated a conservation need or a special fishing access project that Santa and Berkley can support. It is a great way to spread some holiday cheer.

To enter the contest, go to www.santafishes.com and fill out the application. The application period is open until Dec. 5. The top five towns will be announced on Dec. 6 and the winning town will then be chosen by a popular vote from Dec. 7-12. Bring Santa to your town to fish and he will provide the winner with a unique monetary gift. It’s also a great way to promote the diverse Western New York fisheries.

