Rain, cooler temperatures send fish into Lake Erie tributaries

Rain and cooler temperatures are really having a positive impact in the Great Lakes tributaries, and with more of both in the forecast, grab a rod and give it a go. It looks like the best day weather-wise is Thursday. More rain is coming for the weekend.
Lake Erie and tributaries
Steve Brzuszkiewicz of Marilla and several buddies were at it again with Lake Erie perch. The hot spot last week in 63 feet of water off Point Breeze was void of fish. He headed west and managed to catch a limit by noon. Fish were a bit smaller, in the 8- to 13-inch range. Larger fish were caught closer to Sturgeon Point, but they did not get their limit. Perch are being caught in decent numbers around 50 to 60 feet of water out of the Cattaraugus Creek, too, reports Shub Stevens with Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle in Irving. The best bait has been shiners, both emeralds and goldens. A fresh run of steelhead have made the trip upstream in the Cattaraugus Clear Creek, and Scoby Dam has been a steelhead hot spot according to Stevens. Pink and chartreuse sacs are working well on steelies. Guide Justin Warriner of North Tonawanda reports that he has been on multiple Erie tributaries the past week and they are all getting fish in the systems. After the big rain event this week, combined with cold temperatures, we should start seeing fish from top to bottom. Egg sacs and beads have been key to a successful outing. Warriner also has been on Lake Erie and the upper river, reporting that big fish are showing up more and more every day. Best approaches have been dropshot and Ned rigs.
Niagara River
Niagara River action below Niagara Falls has been good in the gorge according to Mike Ziehm of Niagara Falls. Rainbows are showing up in larger schools and there are a significant number of fresh salmon around. This week, he reeled in his largest salmon of the season in Devil’s Hole, a 26-pound king that hit a red No. 5 spinner. He also has been using a chartreuse No. 5 spinner to take both steelhead and salmon. The red spinners have produced some lake trout in the gorge, but that the season is closed for another month. The NYPA fishing platform has been fishing well. Visibility in the lower river was about 4 feet. Smallmouth bass have been hitting live bait like goldens on the Niagara Bar according to Lisa Drabczyk of Creek Road Bait and Tackle in Lewiston. Skeins and sacs are working for salmon and steelhead, fished off 3-ways from boats. Spoons are working for shore casters, too. In the upper river, Capt. Chris Cinelli of Grand Island reports that water temps are still a bit warm, but he has caught a few muskies. Mike Rzucidlo of Niagara Falls has been catching some bass in the upper river, too, on spinners and jigs. Capt. Chris Cinelli of Grand Island reports that even though the water temps are still a bit warm, there are some muskies around. Mike Nieremberg from Boston, N.Y., caught a nice 46-inch fish over the weekend.
Lake Ontario and tributaries
Ron Bierstine with Oak Orchard Tackle reports that all the tributary flows are on the rise from the recent rains and are going off color. This should trigger fresh trout migrations. There are still plenty of kings and coho salmon around. Bierstine says that the cooler temperatures should trigger some better brown trout movement into streams like the Oak. Burt Dam and 18 Mile Creek hold good numbers of salmon and trout, too, according to Karen Evarts at the Boat Doctors in Olcott. With the combination of rain and cold temperatures, plenty of fresh fish have shown up, including chinook and coho salmon, brown trout and a few steelhead. Egg sacs or egg imitations like beads can work well. Water is high and muddy, but fish have been biting. Use bright-colored baits. With all the rain, smaller tributaries also are pulling in fish. In Wilson and 12 Mile Creek, salmon and trout are showing up. The piers have been popular in Wilson because the Olcott piers are closed with the construction. Chuck Booker spinners have been catching salmon and brown trout.
Chautauqua Lake
There have been reports of crappie in the canals, especially after dark, reports Mike Sperry with Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. Minnows and 1/32- to 1/8-ounce jigs are working. It is a similar bite to the spring, just not as consistent, according to Sperry. Some anglers are catching walleyes after dark casting from shore or wading. Casting floating Rapalas, BayRats, Bombers, Thundersticks and the like. The vertical jigging bite is going pretty well. Jigging Rapalas and Gotchas are the go-to lures. Capt. Frank Schoenacker of Ashville reports good success recently. The musky bite should really kick in with the falling water temps insists Sperry. Casting Jerkbaits, glidebaits and slow rolling spinnerbaits and bucktails will be a program to follow.
Finger Lakes
Finger Lakes guide Jeremy Newman of Doc’s Tackle in Honeoye reports that perch fishing is very good, especially on Canandaigua Lake. All the community spots are holding them on the north end, and he was one of six boats there on Saturday. They all filled a bucket. If you don’t want to fish so close to other boats, Newman says to just point hop and make some long drifts on 12 to 20 feet of water. The drop shot seems to be the way to go with fatheads or small plastics. Newman also says to get some electric chicken for something a little different, a plastic jig that has pink and green. Give it a try. The bass are champing away on Honeoye and Conesus. Late season tournament weights are still very high. Spinnerbaits and chatterbaits had been working very well. However, over the last week, anglers have been having more success flipping and pitching jigs, craws, and creatures. Keep a Senko or any weightless stickbait handy, especially in shallower water. It has been very effective. That approach is great for novice anglers because they will get bites for sure. On Canadice and Hemlock lakes the trout fishing is very good. Again, live bait is doing well. Both lakes are producing some beautiful smallmouth bass.