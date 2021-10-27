Rain, cooler temperatures send fish into Lake Erie tributaries

Finger Lakes guide Jeremy Newman of Doc’s Tackle in Honeoye reports that perch fishing is very good, especially on Canandaigua Lake. All the community spots are holding them on the north end, and he was one of six boats there on Saturday. They all filled a bucket. If you don’t want to fish so close to other boats, Newman says to just point hop and make some long drifts on 12 to 20 feet of water. The drop shot seems to be the way to go with fatheads or small plastics. Newman also says to get some electric chicken for something a little different, a plastic jig that has pink and green. Give it a try. The bass are champing away on Honeoye and Conesus. Late season tournament weights are still very high. Spinnerbaits and chatterbaits had been working very well. However, over the last week, anglers have been having more success flipping and pitching jigs, craws, and creatures. Keep a Senko or any weightless stickbait handy, especially in shallower water. It has been very effective. That approach is great for novice anglers because they will get bites for sure. On Canadice and Hemlock lakes the trout fishing is very good. Again, live bait is doing well. Both lakes are producing some beautiful smallmouth bass.