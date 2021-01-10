Plenty of reasons to think 2021 will be better for outdoorspeople

Fishing derbies and tournaments are being planned for 2021 in both lakes and hopefully they will be held in a way to keep people safe. Notification was received from the Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association in early January that the organization will have its first meeting in May, its first gathering since December of 2019. It will be outdoors in Wilson. Their club tournament, which was held in 2020, will again be held in July. Time will tell if the picnic will be included or how the weigh in process will take place.

Newfane Town Supervisor Tim Horanburg could finally see a dream become reality in 2021. He has been fighting for some type of a breakwall off Olcott for over a quarter century and, thanks to the Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, it looks like construction will start this year. It will be the icing on the cake for a long career of public service that has been extremely supportive of fish and fishing. He was a big reason why Olcott was named the Ultimate Fishing Town by the World Fishing Network in 2012. He will retire at the end of the year.