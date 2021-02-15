Phillip Pless' archery buck one for the record book

After he was situated in his stand for about an hour, his wife texted him to see if it was OK to bring the kids to the farm where he was hunting. He said it was fine, but not to come past the ditch. He would wave from his stand. However, after he put his phone down, he looked to his left and he saw the big drop tine buck step from the woods into the field across from his stand with a doe. He grabbed his phone, took a photo and texted it to his wife. The text with photo read: “Don’t come back. Drop tine is out.”

It is not the first time that Pless had seen the magical buck. In fact, he had been following the deer’s growth history the last four years through trail cam photos. He knew that this buck was special. He watched three more does enter the field.

The original doe that came out with the buck moved closer to Pless. It appeared that the buck preferred that female. As the buck moved closer, he was hoping that the big deer would move into range before legal shooting time ended. It was about 4:45 p.m. when he let the arrow fly at 50 yards, hitting it solidly in the shoulder.

“I normally wouldn’t shoot anything past 40 yards,” said Pless, “but I had purchased a new Trophy Ridge bow sight and I have been practicing with it all summer long out to 70 yards. I was pretty confident that I could get the job done.”