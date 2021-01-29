Pheasant chick program helps New York fall hunting opportunities; more outdoors notes

For Fisheries Management Zone 20, the largemouth bass season will still open the third Saturday in June and close Dec. 31. However, the opening of smallmouth bass season will be pushed back to the first Saturday in July and close Dec. 31. The reason for the change was to provide increased protection for nesting smallmouth bass. Both species will have a new catch-and-release only open season from Jan. 1 through May 10 moving forward. Read updates on changes in the Province of Ontario.

Crash course in bass catching

Kevin Van Dam is one of the top bass fishermen in the world. He has accounted for 25 Bassmaster wins, four BASS Classic championships, three Major League Fishing Cup wins and seven BASS Angler of the Year titles. Who better to offer a crash course in catching bass? Starting at 8 p.m. Feb. 3, for a total of eight straight weeks, the College of Bass will offer Van Dam as the primary instructor. He will share his bass catching knowledge via Plano Fishing’s Facebook page. Plano Molding is one of Van Dam’s major sponsors. Special guests on Feb. 3 include Brent Chapman and Skeet Reese.

On Feb. 10, special guest will be Ott Defoe, the 2019 Bassmaster Classic Champion. Viewers will be able to watch the episodes live and ask questions. In doing so, they will qualify for a chance to win a weekly prize pack valued at $250. Or tune in later to watch the bass catching tips from pros. It will continue every Wednesday for eight weeks. For more information, go to www.planomolding.com/collegeofbass.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.