Pheasant chick program helps New York fall hunting opportunities; more outdoors notes

Applications are now available for the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation’s day-old pheasant chick program, which allows people to participate in raising and releasing pheasants to help enhance New York’s fall hunting opportunities. Hunters, landowners and 4-H youth work together in this annual partnership.
The program began in the early 1900s. Day-old chicks are made available free of charge to participating families who can provide a brooding facility, covered outdoor rearing pen and an adequate release site. Chicks will be received in April, May or June. No birds can be released on private shooting preserves. Sites must be approved by DEC and open for public pheasant hunting opportunities.
Applications must be filed with a DEC regional wildlife manager by March 25. For questions about the program or eligibility, email wildlife@dec.ny.gov or call 607-273-2768. To contact the Region 9 wildlife manager in Allegany, call 372-0645. A “Pheasant Rearing Guide” and applications are available online.
Free fly-tying classes offered
Free online fly-tying classes are being offered by Orvis Buffalo through the month of February. The 2021 schedule will be hosted by renowned fly-tying expert Tom Rosenbauer starting at 8 p.m. every Thursday. Each week’s virtual instruction will offer anglers a new pattern, providing the knowledge to start tying your own flies.
The remaining classes include Feb. 4 – Elk Hair Caddis; Feb. 11 – Beadhead Hare’s Ear Nymph; Feb. 18 – Clouser Minnow; and Feb. 25 – Foam Bass Popper. The classes will have easy-to-follow instructions. After signing up online, you will receive a list of all materials to tie each pattern.
Fantasy fishing starting for Bassmaster Elites
We’ve seen fantasy football, fantasy baseball and fantasy hockey. How about some fantasy fishing? With the start of the 2021 Bassmaster Elite Series set to kick off with the St. Johns River Elite contest Feb. 11, the Rapala Fantasy Fishing season will open.
This free competition, courtesy of the Bass Anglers Sportsmen’s Society and Rapala, will again offer an unbelievable cache of prizes, with the grand prize valued at over $20,000. Simply register and log into the website to select a “team” for each Elite contest. Winners will be determined by points based on where anglers finish in the standings. Find more information or to put together a fantasy team online.
Ontario changes bass regulations in Lake Ontario
Fishing in the Province of Ontario for American anglers has been put on hold since June 1 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, confining them to fishing New York waters. With the start of a new license year in the Province of Ontario, fisheries managers have made some regulations changes for when we can return to Canadian waters. The most significant change involves Lake Ontario bass fishing.
For Fisheries Management Zone 20, the largemouth bass season will still open the third Saturday in June and close Dec. 31. However, the opening of smallmouth bass season will be pushed back to the first Saturday in July and close Dec. 31. The reason for the change was to provide increased protection for nesting smallmouth bass. Both species will have a new catch-and-release only open season from Jan. 1 through May 10 moving forward. Read updates on changes in the Province of Ontario.
Crash course in bass catching
Kevin Van Dam is one of the top bass fishermen in the world. He has accounted for 25 Bassmaster wins, four BASS Classic championships, three Major League Fishing Cup wins and seven BASS Angler of the Year titles. Who better to offer a crash course in catching bass? Starting at 8 p.m. Feb. 3, for a total of eight straight weeks, the College of Bass will offer Van Dam as the primary instructor. He will share his bass catching knowledge via Plano Fishing’s Facebook page. Plano Molding is one of Van Dam’s major sponsors. Special guests on Feb. 3 include Brent Chapman and Skeet Reese.
On Feb. 10, special guest will be Ott Defoe, the 2019 Bassmaster Classic Champion. Viewers will be able to watch the episodes live and ask questions. In doing so, they will qualify for a chance to win a weekly prize pack valued at $250. Or tune in later to watch the bass catching tips from pros. It will continue every Wednesday for eight weeks. For more information, go to www.planomolding.com/collegeofbass.