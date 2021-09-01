Outstanding walleye fishing on Lake Erie sets up nice for first responders event Sept. 11

Walleye Pro Craig Sleeman of Victor was out several times this past week and says the walleye action is as good as he has ever seen it. The combination of strong year classes of fish and plentiful bait off New York shores is the perfect recipe for success. He has been finding smaller fish shallower and larger fish deeper. His best set up has been 5 or 6 colors of lead core line rigged with a Walleye Nation Creation Reaper. Another good bait is a Husky Jerk 12, with a tighter wobble and a higher-pitched rattle. Fish are scattered in good numbers from Sturgeon Point to Dunkirk in 65 to 90 feet of water. The bait has been in 30 to 40 feet of water with walleyes 50 to 55 feet down. He also found fish from 60 to 90 feet down, but they do not appear to be as active. It is a better bite when the wind blows, too. Speed is important and he tries to keep his presentation 1.8 to 2.0 miles per hour. Current down below changes daily so pay attention to your down speed. Worm harnesses are catching fish. He found success at 73 feet with a 6-ounce weight or a 12-ounce Torpedo weight. He also has had a good diver bite using harnesses. Steve Haak of South Wales reports that August was a very consistent bite for walleye from Sturgeon Point to Dunkirk in 60 to 90 feet of water. Most fish were 45 to 65 feet down, with a mix of worm harnesses, stickbaits and spoons. That action should continue into September, and it should be good for First Responders Day, for which he is the point person. If you are a first responder and would like to fish Lake Erie, the Southtowns Walleye Association is planning fishing trips from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. out of every New York port on the lake. If you would like to volunteer your boat and time, contact Haak at 225-0229. Schools of perch are starting to show up, too. Haak been catching some while trolling with worm harnesses. That was confirmed by Shub Stevens at Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle in Irving. Walleyes are being caught in good numbers around 70 to 80 feet of water off Cattaraugus Creek. Hot stickbait colors have been blue and chartreuse according to Stevens. Watermelon harnesses rigged with Green Nitro Worms are working as well. The perch bite picked up with many catching their limit in 50 to 65 feet of water west of the Cattaraugus Creek. Salted minnows and live golden shiners are the best baits to use. Capt. Ernie Calandrelli of Lewiston reported that Buffalo action for walleye was good again this week, bottom bouncing in 72 feet of water on the line. Capt. Ryan O’Neill of Orchard Park was doing well on big bass, including a 6-pound, 6-ounce lunker he caught off Buffalo in 47 feet of water using a drop shot rig. A crab was the enticement. The fish was 22 inches long. Most of the bass guys are tight-lipped because of the Douglas Rods Big Money Open Team Tournament set for Sept. 18 out of Buffalo Harbor. Check out douglasoutdoors.com for details.