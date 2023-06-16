Richard McCay of Penn Yan wanted nothing more than to catch a walleye for his 78th birthday May 28. Not much of a boat fisherman, his angling activities through the years were confined to the shoreline. McCay loves fishing for bullheads. He had heard about the wonderful walleye resource that Lake Erie boasted, and he started his search for a qualified charter captain.

As luck (or fate) would have it, his Internet search led him to Capt. Darrin Pound of Hinsdale (www.comefishlakeerie.com), operating his Pound-Em Sportfishing and Guide Service. Pound recently had retired from the natural gas industry as a pipeline welder and was “all in” for starting his guide service. He had fished his entire life in the Western New York waters of Lake Erie, Chautauqua Lake and the Kinzua Reservoir, and it was time for him to share his knowledge with others as a U.S. Coast Guard captain.

“I remember I was on a perch charter on Lake Erie when I received the first phone call from McCay,” Pound said. “He told me that his 78th birthday was coming up, and he wanted to catch a walleye. He had tried to go with friends in the past, but it never seemed to work out. He was saving up his money through metal scrapping and odd jobs and that he finally saved up enough money to hire a guide.”

The stage was set, and Pound could feel a little bit of pressure because he wanted to make sure the trip was a good one. He solicited the help of fellow angler Rob Oram of Angola, whom he had known for more than 20 years from fishing walleye tournaments together.

“At the time, the fish were in transition,” Pound said. “Walleyes were moving off the rocks from spawning and there was still a bit of a night bite going on. Because I live so far from the lake, Rob and I did some recon work to ensure a successful trip for McCay.”

They really didn’t have a solid bite to go on, and it concerned Pound, a bit.

In the meantime, Pound heard from McCay’s nephew, Jeff McCay, to make sure the trip was legitimate. Scammers have tried to take advantage of his uncle in the past, and he was following through to make sure everything was on the up and up. He was going to come along, too, and the two would drive together.

Everything was set for May 28. Pound would do the best he could, as he does every trip. He could feel that this trip was special. However, the day before the scheduled charter, Pound and Oram were checking out some water off Dunkirk and they found a school of active fish that appeared to be staging for a move to the shallows that night. The weather was perfect, so they reached out to the McCays to see if they could adjust their schedule and come a day early.

The change was made, and everything was set for hitting the water that Saturday at 7 p.m. at Dunkirk, planning to fish into the night. Pound started by trolling in 35 to 40 feet of water, using deep diving crankbaits off inline boards. One of his favorite lures is a hand-painted Husky Jerk. The fish were not cooperating … yet. As the sun slowly started to set in the western sky, creating a magical array of colors as a backdrop, Pound started to pull rods to try and move a bit closer to shore. One of the rods released.

“Fish on!”

The first fish of the night was on the line, hitting Pound’s favorite lure. Richard was immediately on the fishing rod, and he carefully took his time reeling in what appeared to be a very nice fish. After about 10 minutes, Pound slipped the net under a true trophy – a 10 1/2-pound walleye that stretched the tape at over 31 inches long. Timing is everything. It was the largest walleye Pound would be part of all spring.

After some hoots and hollers, Rich just stood in the middle of the boat speechless. They all surrounded him and wished him happy birthday, fulfilling his dream of catching a walleye.

“After all of the pictures were taken,” Pound said, “Rich held up his hand to show me how much he was shaking from the experience. It was all very humbling to me to be fortunate enough to be able to provide a moment like that in someone else's life for their 78th birthday wish.”

Catching a large walleye of that size on your first trip can best be likened to harvesting a trophy deer on your first hunt or hitting a home run in your first at bat. Many anglers spend their entire lives without catching a 10-plus pound walleye. This was a special beginning of a very productive trip that lasted until midnight.

Rich and Jeff McCay ending up limiting out on walleyes, six fish each as they moved into the shallows for the remainder of the trip, targeting 10 to 12 feet of water with the same set-up that they had used in deeper waters. It was a trip that they will remember for the rest of their lives.

As they packed up their gear and started to head into the harbor, Pound looked over at Richard once more and shouted his congratulations.

“By the time we make it back to the launch ramp, it will be May 28th, your birthday,” a relieved Pound said.

McCay celebrated his 78th birthday in style and after returning home, he shared his prized catch with several of his friends. It was an experience that kept on giving, remembering that special night with every bite.