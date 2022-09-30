 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Outdoors calendar: Youth hunting weekend for pheasant, deer and bear on horizon

jon gwara youngstown ohio devils hole salmon

Jon Gwara of Youngstown, Ohio, celebrated free fishing day in New York by catching this salmon in Devil's Hole with Capt. Frank Campbell of Lewiston.

 Courtesy of Capt. Frank Campbell
Sept. 30-Oct. 30 – Oak Orchard River Fall Brawl. Sign up at Route 18 Tackle, 4447 Roosevelt Highway, Holley. For more info, call 585-615-0229.

Oct. 2 – Fall Trap League continues at Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston. This is a 10-week, 300-target league. Shooting sign-up times are 9 a.m.-noon Sundays and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays. Targets may be ATA registered. Call Ernie at 335-4111 for more info. Final day is Oct. 20.

Oct. 4 – Allied Sportsmen Outdoor 3D Archery League. Shooting on Tuesdays and Wednesdays starting at 5:30 p.m. Walk-ons welcome. It is a 15-target course for 17 weeks.

Oct. 4 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association monthly meeting at the Irondequoit Fish and Game Club, 658 Bay Front S, Rochester, starting at 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 – Niagara Musky Association monthly meeting, Eldredge Club, 17 Broad St., Tonawanda, starting at 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 – Doubles Trap League at the Tonawanda Sportsman’s Club, 5657 Killian Road, Pendleton, from 6 to 9 p.m. Shooting also will take place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more info, call Jim Cagney at 481-6615.

Oct. 6 – Fourth annual Sportsmen’s Dinner at Lucarelli’s, Lackawanna, and hosted by Assy. Dave DiPietro. Keynote speaker will be Lee Zeldin. Ticket cost is $99. For more info, call Nancie at 548-6560.

Oct. 7  Ten X Shooting Club Junior Shooting Program for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night, which includes ammo. Membership not required. For more info, visit tenxshootingclub.com.

Oct. 8-9 – Western New York youth pheasant hunt weekend.

Oct. 8-10 – Youth firearms deer and bear hunt weekend.

Oct. 15 – Pheasant hunting opens in WNY.

Oct. 15-28 – Fall wild turkey season in the Southern Zone.

Oct. 16 – October Slamfest Bass Tournament to benefit the University of Buffalo Bassmasters Club. Entry fee is $150. Up to three people per boat. Registration opens at 6 a.m. Fishing is 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. 85% payback.

Oct. 17 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board meeting. Contact Frank Campbell for details on location and time at 523-0013.

Oct. 18 – Erie County Fisheries Advisory Board meeting at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio St., starting at 7 p.m.

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.

