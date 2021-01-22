Outdoors calendar: WNY International Rabbit Derby set for Jan. 30

Jan. 24 – Niagara Region 3-D Outdoor Archery League at Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Sign in from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Masks required. 15 targets with known distances. All classes can use adjustable sights. Walk-on shooters welcome. No food available. For more info, contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Marty Handley at 870-2653.
Jan. 24 – Winter 3-D Team Archery League at Glen Coe Conservation Society, 9869 Foote Road, Glenwood. Call Mike Matala at 445-0984 for more info. Other competing clubs include Evans Rod and Gun Club (Jerry Gorski at 698-3008); West Falls Conservation Society (Mike Cummings at 655-5030); and Collins Conservation Club (Chris Hogan at 628-4023). Cost is $10 per week for 13 weeks. For more info, contact the club rep.
Jan. 25 – Deadline to comment on DEC’s trout stream management plan. To see the plan, visit dec.ny.gov/outdoor/111015.html
Jan. 28 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs monthly meeting at Elma Conservation Club, 600 Creek Road, Elma, starting at 7 p.m. Meeting size may be limited depending on Covid protocols or it may be virtual.
Jan. 28 – NY ReLeaf Webinar: Urban forest health updates at 1 p.m. Jess Cancelliere and Rob Cole will give an overview of the Forest Health Program. Beech Leaf disease and white pine decline, two issues likely to impact urban forests across New York in the coming years, will be discussed. Register at on.ny.gov/3nKsYml.
Jan. 30 – 14th annual WNY International Rabbit Derby. Charity event. Entry fee $25 for adults, $10 for junior hunters. For complete details, contact Rick Giermata at 602-5017.
Jan. 31 – Niagara Region 3-D Outdoor Archery League at Allied Sportsmen Club, 12846 Clinton Street, Alden. Sign in from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Masks required. 15 targets with known distances. All classes can use adjustable sights. Walk-on shooters welcome. No food available. For more info, contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Marty Handley at 870-2653.
Jan. 31 – Winter 3-D Team Archery League begins at Collins Conservation, 2636 Conger Road, Collins. Call Chris Hogan at 628-4023 for more info. Other competing clubs include Evans Rod and Gun Club (Jerry Gorski at 698-3008); Glen-Coe Conservation Society (Mike Matala at 445-0984); and West Falls Conservation Society (Mike Cummings at 655-5030). Cost is $10 per week for 13 weeks. For more info, contact the club rep.
Feb. 2 – Niagara Musky Association monthly meeting (virtual) starting at 7 p.m. This will be the club’s conservation meeting. Open chat at 6:30 p.m. Call Scott at 225-3816 for more info.
Feb. 4 – BOW in the Snow Session 1 on winter recreation. For women of all ages. Free. Sign up at https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/6122193/BOW-Winter-2021-Registration
Feb. 7 – Niagara Region 3-D Outdoor Archery League at Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road. Alden. Sign in from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Masks required. 15 targets with known distances. All classes can use adjustable sights. Walk-on shooters welcome. No food available. For more info contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Marty Handley at 870-2653.
Feb. 14 – Western New York Environmental Federation meeting tentatively rescheduled for 1 p.m. at Hoak’s Restaurant in Hamburg.
Feb. 14 – Niagara Region 3-D Outdoor Archery League at Wood and Brook Sportsmen’s Club, 13712 Genesee St., Crittenden. Sign in from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Masks required. 15 targets with known distances. All classes can use adjustable sights. Walk-on shooters welcome. No food available. For more info, contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Marty Handley at 870-2653.
Canceled
Feb. 19-21, 2021 – Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo at the Conference and Event Center Niagara Falls. It is rescheduled for Feb. 17-20, 2022. niagarafishingexpo.com.
March 11-14 – WNY Sport and Travel Expo. New dates are March 10-13, 2022. https://eriepromotions.com/wny-sport-show/
