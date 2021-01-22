Outdoors calendar: WNY International Rabbit Derby set for Jan. 30

Jan. 24 – Niagara Region 3-D Outdoor Archery League at Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Sign in from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Masks required. 15 targets with known distances. All classes can use adjustable sights. Walk-on shooters welcome. No food available. For more info, contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Marty Handley at 870-2653.

Jan. 24 – Winter 3-D Team Archery League at Glen Coe Conservation Society, 9869 Foote Road, Glenwood. Call Mike Matala at 445-0984 for more info. Other competing clubs include Evans Rod and Gun Club (Jerry Gorski at 698-3008); West Falls Conservation Society (Mike Cummings at 655-5030); and Collins Conservation Club (Chris Hogan at 628-4023). Cost is $10 per week for 13 weeks. For more info, contact the club rep.

Jan. 25 – Deadline to comment on DEC’s trout stream management plan. To see the plan, visit dec.ny.gov/outdoor/111015.html

Jan. 28 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs monthly meeting at Elma Conservation Club, 600 Creek Road, Elma, starting at 7 p.m. Meeting size may be limited depending on Covid protocols or it may be virtual.