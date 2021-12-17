Outdoors calendar: WNY Hiking Challenge begins Dec. 21

Jan. 2 – WNY Winter 3D Archery League begins at Glen Coe Conservation, 9869 Foote Road, Glenwood, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. $10 per week for 13 weeks. 3-6 person teams. For the Glen Coe shoot, contact is Pat Abramo at 438-8601. There are classes for kids with a 20-yard maximum to open shooters with a 50-yard maximum. All targets are at known distances and range finders are allowed. The hosting clubs are Collins, West Falls, Evans, and Glen Coe.

Jan. 4 – Double Tap Action Pistol Shoot at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. First and third Tuesday through March at 6:15 p.m. For more information, contact Fred Weymer at 359-2475.

Jan. 4 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Irondequoit Rod and Gun Club, 658 Bay Front S., Rochester (first Tuesday of every month).

Jan. 4-5 – Indoor Archery Scratch League at Three-F Club, 904 Swann Road, Lewiston, from 4 to 9 p.m. for nonmembers. Club members can shoot any day. It will run for eight weeks. Cost is $30 (one time fee). Individuals, no teams. Vegas 3-spot or a single face. Youth are welcome but must shoot at 20 yards. Call Ryan Lucas at 628-8194 for details.