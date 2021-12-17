Outdoors calendar: WNY Hiking Challenge begins Dec. 21

Dec. 19-21 – Late bow and muzzleloader seasons continue in the Southern Zone.
Dec. 21 – Erie County Fisheries Advisory Board monthly meeting at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio St., starting at 7 p.m.
Dec. 21 – WNY Hiking Challenge begins. For more information, go to outsidechronicles.com/winter/
Dec. 23 – Indoor 3D Archery League (14 weeks) starts at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, at 6:30 p.m. First line is 6:45 p.m. and second line is at 7:30. Shoot any night or all 14 weeks. Cost is $10 per night. If any questions, call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.
Dec. 24 – SPOT Shoot/League starts at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, at 6:45 p.m. You can shoot a single spot, a 3-spot or a 5-spot target for whatever practice you are looking for on the 15-position range. Cost is $10 each night for 14 weeks. If any questions, call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.
Dec. 26-Jan. 1 – Big Game Holiday Hunt in the Southern Zone for muzzleloader, bow and crossbow only.
Jan. 1 – 11th annual First Day Hikes. More than 75 around the state. Additional information can be found at parks.ny.gov and dec.ny.gov.
Jan. 2 – WNY Winter 3D Archery League begins at Glen Coe Conservation, 9869 Foote Road, Glenwood, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. $10 per week for 13 weeks. 3-6 person teams. For the Glen Coe shoot, contact is Pat Abramo at 438-8601. There are classes for kids with a 20-yard maximum to open shooters with a 50-yard maximum. All targets are at known distances and range finders are allowed. The hosting clubs are Collins, West Falls, Evans, and Glen Coe.
Jan. 4 – Double Tap Action Pistol Shoot at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. First and third Tuesday through March at 6:15 p.m. For more information, contact Fred Weymer at 359-2475.
Jan. 4 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Irondequoit Rod and Gun Club, 658 Bay Front S., Rochester (first Tuesday of every month).
Jan. 4-5 – Indoor Archery Scratch League at Three-F Club, 904 Swann Road, Lewiston, from 4 to 9 p.m. for nonmembers. Club members can shoot any day. It will run for eight weeks. Cost is $30 (one time fee). Individuals, no teams. Vegas 3-spot or a single face. Youth are welcome but must shoot at 20 yards. Call Ryan Lucas at 628-8194 for details.
Jan. 7 – Ten X Shooting Club junior shooting program continues for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting at 6:30. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night. If shooting .22lr, an additional $5 or bring your own ammo. Membership not required. For more info, visit tenxshootingclub.com.
Jan. 9 – WNY Winter 3D Archery League continues at West Falls Conservation, West Falls. Contact is Mike Cummings at 655-5030.
Jan. 9 – Niagara Region 3D Winter League kicks off Jan. 9 at Wood and Brook Sportsmen’s Club, Genesee Street, Crittenden. Other participating clubs include Erie County Conservation, Alden, Double T and Allied Sportsmen. 14 weeks. Wood and Brook contact is Marty at 870-2853.
Jan. 11 – 38th annual Indoor Precision Pistol League at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. Held every second and fourth Tuesday through March. Cost to shoot is $10 per week. For more information, contact John Floriano at 725-5822.
Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.