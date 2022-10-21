Outdoors calendar: WNY Chapter of Trout Unlimited to celebrate 50th anniversary

Oct. 21-Oct. 30 – Oak Orchard River Fall Brawl. Sign up at Route 18 Tackle, 4447 Roosevelt Highway, Holley. For more info, call 585-615-0229.

Oct. 21-Nov. 18 – Early big-game archery season for the Southern Zone. Crossbow is Nov. 5-18.

Oct. 21-28 – Fall wild turkey season in the Southern Zone.

Oct. 22-Dec. 4 – Northern Zone regular deer season.

Oct. 24 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting at the Town of Lockport Municipal Building, corner of Dysinger and Beattie roads, Lockport, 7 p.m.

Oct. 24 – Open meeting of the Citizens Against Wind Turbines in Lake Erie to be held at the Southtowns Walleye Association clubhouse, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, at 6:30 p.m. There will be several presenters and updates on what is happening with this project.

Oct. 25 – 50th anniversary celebration of the WNY Chapter of Trout Unlimited at the Orvis Store, 4545 Transit Road, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 – Allied Sportsmen Outdoor 3D Archery League. Shooting on Tuesdays and Wednesdays starting at 5:30 p.m. Walk-ons welcome. It is a 15-target course for 17 weeks.

Oct. 26 – Doubles Trap League at the Tonawanda Sportsman’s Club, 5657 Killian Road, Pendleton, from 6 to 9 p.m. Shooting also will take place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more info, call Jim Cagney at 481-6615.

Nov. 1 – Leftover Deer Management Unit permits become available at license-issuing agents across the state.

Nov. 1 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association monthly meeting at the Irondequoit Fish and Game Club, 658 Bay Front S, Rochester, at 7 p.m.

Nov. 1 – Niagara Musky Association monthly meeting, Eldredge Club, 17 Broad St., Tonawanda, at 7 p.m.

Nov. 4 – Ten X Shooting Club Junior Shooting Program for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night, which includes ammo. Membership not required. For more info visit tenxshootingclub.com.

Nov. 5 – Sight-In Day at Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $20 for first 30 minutes, $10 for each 30-minute session after that. For more info, call Fred Lima at 479-4833. You do not need to be a member of the club.

Nov. 5-18 – Southern Zone crossbow season.

Nov. 5-6 – Concealed carry permit course from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (both days required) to meet the requirements of the state’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act with Joe DeAntonis with Ballista Firearms. Tuition fee is $375. The course will be held at Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola. Call Joe at 534-3322 for additional details.

Nov. 8 – Erie County Trappers Association monthly meeting at Hamburg Rod and Gun Club, Hickox Road, Hamburg, 7:30 p.m. Focus will be on water trapping (stabilizers, drowning, floats).

Nov. 10 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs monthly meeting at Southtowns Walleye, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

