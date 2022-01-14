Outdoors calendar: Winter archery leagues continue across region

Jan. 17 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting at Maxwell Station in Olcott, starting at 6 p.m.

Jan. 18 – Double Tap Action Pistol Shoot at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. First and third Tuesday each month through March at 6:15 p.m. For more info, contact Fred Weymer at 359-2475.

Jan. 20 – Southtowns Walleye Association monthly meeting at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 6 p.m.

Jan. 20 – Indoor 3D Archery League (14 weeks) continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, at 6:30 p.m. First line is 6:45 p.m. and second line is at 7:30 p.m. Shoot any night or all 14 weeks. Cost is $10 per night. If questions, call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

Jan. 21 – SPOT Shoot/League continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, at 6:45 p.m. You can shoot a single spot, a 3-spot, or a 5-spot target for whatever practice you are looking for on the 15-position range. Cost is $10 each night for 14 weeks. If questions, call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.