Outdoors calendar: Winter archery leagues continue across region

Jan. 15-Feb. 27 – Chautauqua Lake Ice Fishing Derby hosted by Chautauqua Reel Outdoors, Lakewood. Enter any time through Feb. 12. Fish categories are walleye, crappie, yellow perch, sunfish, white perch, silver bass. Based on length. All electronic submissions for fish catches. Entry is $25. Call 763-2947 for more info. Open water catches are eligible.
Jan. 16 – Niagara Region 3D Winter League continues at Wood and Brook Sportsmen’s Club, 13712 Genesee St., Crittenden. Sign in time from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Other participating clubs include Erie County Conservation, Alden Rod and Gun, Double T and Allied Sportsmen. 14 weeks. Wood and Brook contact is Marty at 870-2653. New shooters and walk-on shooters are welcome.
Jan. 16 – WNY Winter 3D Archery League continues at Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. $10 per week for 13 weeks. 3-6 person teams. There are classes for kids with a 20-yard maximum to open shooters with a 50-yard maximum. All targets are at known distances and range finders are allowed. The hosting clubs are Collins, West Falls, Evans and Glen Coe. Contact is Jerry Gorski at 698-3008.
Jan. 16 – Winter trap league continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is a scratch league, 300 birds. There will be open and league shooting every Tuesday, including nonmembers, from 6 to 8 p.m. For more info, contact Jim at 683-2224.
Jan. 17 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting at Maxwell Station in Olcott, starting at 6 p.m.
Jan. 18 – Double Tap Action Pistol Shoot at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. First and third Tuesday each month through March at 6:15 p.m. For more info, contact Fred Weymer at 359-2475.
Jan. 20 – Southtowns Walleye Association monthly meeting at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 6 p.m.
Jan. 20 – Indoor 3D Archery League (14 weeks) continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, at 6:30 p.m. First line is 6:45 p.m. and second line is at 7:30 p.m. Shoot any night or all 14 weeks. Cost is $10 per night. If questions, call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.
Jan. 21 – SPOT Shoot/League continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, at 6:45 p.m. You can shoot a single spot, a 3-spot, or a 5-spot target for whatever practice you are looking for on the 15-position range. Cost is $10 each night for 14 weeks. If questions, call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.
Jan. 21 – Ten X Shooting Club junior shooting program continues for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night. If shooting .22lr, an additional $5 or bring your own ammo. Membership not required. For more info, visit tenxshootingclub.com.
Jan. 22 – Gorgeous Gulls at Devil’s Hole, sponsored by Buffalo Audubon, from 10 a.m. to noon. Register at buffaloaudubon.salsalabs.org/GorgeousGullsatDevilsHole/index.html and call 585-457-3228 for more info.
Jan. 23 – WNY Winter 3D Archery League continues at Collins Conservation Club, 2633 Conger Road, Collins, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. $10 per week for 13 weeks. 3-6 person teams. There are classes for kids with a 20-yard maximum to open shooters with a 50-yard maximum. All targets are at known distances and range finders are allowed. The hosting clubs are Collins, West Falls, Evans and Glen Coe. Contact is Chris Hogan at 628-4023.
Jan. 23 – Niagara Region 3D Winter Archery League continues at Erie County Conservation Club, 13319 Miller Road, Chaffee. Sign in from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Other participating clubs include Wood and Brook Sportsmen’s Club, Alden Rod and Gun, Double T and Allied Sportsmen. 14 weeks long. Contact is Marty at 870-2653 or John at 725-5822. New shooters and walk-on shooters welcome.
Jan. 23 – Winter trap league continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is a scratch league, 300 birds. There will be open and league shooting every Tuesday, including nonmembers, from 6 to 8 p.m. For more info, contact Jim at 683-2224.
Jan. 23 – Winter trap league continues at Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Scratch league, shooting every other Sunday. 250 birds shot by March 6; 300 bird league. For more info, call Tom Ess at 431-9292.
Jan. 23 – Indoor 3-D Archery League continues at Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Noon to 3 p.m. every other Sunday. A total of 24 arrows each week. For more info, call Phil Williams at 553-7445.
Jan. 25 – 38th annual Indoor Precision Pistol League at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. Held every second and fourth Tuesday through March. Cost to shoot is $10 per week. For more information, contact John Floriano at 725-5822.
Jan. 27 – Indoor 3D Archery League (14 weeks) continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, at 6:30 p.m. First line is 6:45 p.m. and second line is at 7:30 p.m. Shoot any night or all 14 weeks. Cost is $10 per night. If questions, call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.
Jan. 27 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs monthly meeting at the Elma Conservation Club, 600 Creek Road, Elma, starting at 7 p.m. for delegates. Board meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 28 – SPOT Shoot/League continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, at 6:45 p.m. You can shoot a single spot, a 3-spot or a 5-spot target for whatever practice you are looking for on the 15-position range. Cost is $10 each night for 14 weeks. If questions, call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.
Jan. 29-30 – 15th annual WNY International Rabbit Derby to benefit local charities and families. For more information, contact Rick Giermata at 602-5017.
Jan. 29 – Niagara Falls Gulls at Goat Island with naturalist Tom Kerr and sponsored by Buffalo Audubon from 10 a.m. to noon. Register at buffaloaudubon.salsalabs.org/NiagaraFallsGullsatGoatIsland/index.html and call 585-457-3228 for more info.
Jan. 30 – WNY Winter 3D Archery League continues at Glen Coe Conservation, 9869 Foote Road, Glenwood, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. $10 per week for 13 weeks. 3-6 person teams. There are classes for kids with a 20-yard maximum to open shooters with a 50-yard maximum. All targets are at known distances and range finders are allowed. The hosting clubs are Collins, West Falls, Evans and Glen Coe. Contact Pat Abramo at 438-8601.
Jan. 30 – Niagara Region 3D Winter Archery League continues at Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Sign in from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Other participating clubs include Wood and Brook Sportsmen’s Club, Erie County Conservation, Alden Rod and Gun, Double T and Allied Sportsmen. 14 weeks long. Contact is Marty at 870-2653 or John at 725-5822. New shooters and walk-on shooters welcome.
Jan. 30 – Winter trap league continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is a scratch league, 300 birds. There will be open and league shooting every Tuesday, including nonmembers, from 6 to 8 p.m. For more info, contact Jim at 683-2224.
Feb. 17-20 – Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo at the Conference and Event Center Niagara Falls. Go to niagarafishingexpo.com for more information.
