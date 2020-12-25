Outdoors calendar: What's happening in Western New York outdoor sports

Jan. 1 – First Day Hike at Niagara Falls from 2 to 4 p.m. Call 282-5154 to register.

Jan. 1 – First Day at the Fort at Fort Niagara State Park from 2 to 4 p.m. Call 282-5154 to register.

Jan. 2 – First Weekend Bird Walk at Woodlawn Beach State Park from 10 a.m. to noon. Call 549-1050 to register.

Jan. 2 – First Weekend Winter Wonderland at Artpark State Park from 10 to 11 a.m. Call 282-5154 to register.

Jan. 2 – Capt. Bob’s Outdoors Winter Fishing Derby through March 15. Seven Species categories. For more info call 407-3021, captainbobsoutdoors.com

Jan. 3 – Niagara Region 3-D Outdoor Archery League begins. First shoot is at Wood and Brook, 13712 Genesee St., Alden. Sign in from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Masks required. Walk on shooters welcome. For more info, contact John Floriano at 725-5822.