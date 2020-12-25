Outdoors calendar: What's happening in Western New York outdoor sports

Dec. 29 - Open trap shooting every Tuesday at Allied Sportsmen Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 6 to 8 p.m. It is open to the public. For more info, call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
Dec. 30 – Learn to cross-country ski at Reinstein Woods Environmental Education Center starting at 10 a.m. Cost is $15. Pre-registration is required at reinsteinwoods.org/events .
Dec. 31 – Beaver Island Blizzard Bash at Beaver Island State Park from 10 a.m. to noon. Take a snowshoe hike along the Niagara River. Call 549-1050 to register.
Dec. 31 – Final day, pheasant hunting in the northern section of Western New York.
Jan. 1-Feb. 28 – New York State Winter Classic Fishing Tournament. Open to all New York State waters. nysiceproam.com
Jan. 1 – First Sunrise Hike at Deveaux Woods State Park from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Call 282-5154 to register.
Jan. 1 – First Day Lake and Forest Exploration at Evangola State Park from 10 a.m. to noon. Call 549-1050 to register.
Jan. 1 – First Day Big Tree Hike at Knox Farm State Park from 10 a.m. to noon. Call 549-1050 to register.
Jan. 1 – First Day Hike at Niagara Falls from 2 to 4 p.m. Call 282-5154 to register.
Jan. 1 – First Day at the Fort at Fort Niagara State Park from 2 to 4 p.m. Call 282-5154 to register.
Jan. 2 – First Weekend Bird Walk at Woodlawn Beach State Park from 10 a.m. to noon. Call 549-1050 to register.
Jan. 2 – First Weekend Winter Wonderland at Artpark State Park from 10 to 11 a.m. Call 282-5154 to register.
Jan. 2 – Capt. Bob’s Outdoors Winter Fishing Derby through March 15. Seven Species categories. For more info call 407-3021, captainbobsoutdoors.com
Jan. 3 – Niagara Region 3-D Outdoor Archery League begins. First shoot is at Wood and Brook, 13712 Genesee St., Alden. Sign in from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Masks required. Walk on shooters welcome. For more info, contact John Floriano at 725-5822.
Jan. 3 – Winter trap league begins at the Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. It is a 300-bird scratch league every other Sunday through March 14. Class are A, AA, B, C, and D. Sign up is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more info, call Tom Ess at 431-9292.
Jan. 3 – Indoor 3-D Archery League at the Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. The league runs every other Sunday through March 14. Sign up from noon to 3 p.m. For more information, contact Phil Williams at 553-7445.
Jan. 3 – Final day, Western Zone duck season and West Central Area Canada goose season.
Jan. 5 - Open trap shooting every Tuesday at Allied Sportsmen Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden from 6 to 8 p.m. It is open to the public. For more info, call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
Jan. 9 – Final day, South Area Canada goose season.
Jan. 10 – Winter 3-D Team Archery League begins at Collins Conservation Club.
Jan. 10 – Winter Trap league and open shoot begins at Allied Sportsmen Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. The league will shoot every other Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Includes 50 birds/Sunday, unlimited shoot ahead. New shooters and public welcome for open trap, instruction available. For all activities, masks are required and social distancing rules apply. Call Joe Truty for info at 867-1458.
Jan. 10 – Niagara Region 3-D Outdoor Archery League at Alden Rod and Gun, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Sign in from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Masks required. Walk-on shooters welcome. For more info, contact John Floriano at 725-5822.
Jan. 17 – Niagara Region 3-D Outdoor Archery League at Erie County Conservation Society, 13319 Miller Road, Chaffee. Sign in from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Masks required. Walk on shooters welcome. For more info, contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Marty Handley at 870-2653.
Cancellations
Feb. 19-21 – Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo at the Conference and Event Center Niagara Falls. It is rescheduled for Feb. 17-20, 2022. niagarafishingexpo.com.
Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.