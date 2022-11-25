Outdoors calendar: Western Zone duck season opens Saturday

Nov. 25-Dec. 4 – Northern Zone regular deer season.

Nov. 25-Dec. 11 – Regular big-game season opens in the Southern Zone.

Nov. 26 – Western Zone duck season opens, closing on Jan. 1. Special bag limits apply. Check out dec.ny.gov.

Nov. 26 – Canada goose season reopens in the South Area through Jan. 15.

Nov. 28 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting at the Town of Lockport Municipal Building, Dysinger and Beattie roads, Lockport, 7 p.m.

Nov. 28-Dec. 4 – Registration is open for the Becoming an Outdoor Woman Snow Event to be held Feb. 3-5 at Allegany State Park. Visit https://www.dec.ny.gov/education/68.html#upcoming for details.

Nov. 29 – WNY Chapter of Trout Unlimited monthly meeting at Orvis Buffalo, 4545 Transit Road, 7 p.m. Chris Murphy from Trout Power will be the featured speaker, talking about seeking native brook trout in the Adirondacks. Members start arriving by 6 p.m. for fly tying instruction.

Nov. 30 – Final day, regular bass season in New York.

Nov. 30 – Final day, inland musky season in New York. This does not include the Great Lakes.

Dec. 1 – Allied Sportsmen Indoor 3D Archery shoots begin through March 30 at 12846 Clinton St., Alden, 6:30 p.m. For more info, contact Kevin Ulrich at 655-6028 or John Floriano at 725-5822.

Dec. 1 – Lake trout season opens in the lower Niagara River and Lake Ontario.

Dec. 2 - Ten X Shooting Club Junior Shooting Program for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night, which includes ammo. Membership not required. For more info visit tenxshootingclub.com.

Dec. 4 – John Henning Memorial Musky Tournament on the lower Niagara River for Niagara Musky Association members. From 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $25. Contact John Pensyl at 628-9563.

Dec. 4 – Winter trap shooting starts at the Hartland Conservation Club, Orangeport Road, Gasport, 10 a.m. Breakfast is served at 9 a.m. Open to the public.

Dec. 6 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association monthly meeting at the Irondequoit Fish and Game Club, 658 Bay Front S, Rochester, 7 p.m.

Dec. 6 – Niagara Musky Association monthly meeting, Eldredge Club, 17 Broad St., Tonawanda, 7 p.m. This Christmas party includes a buffet dinner for $20.

Dec. 8 – Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association Christmas meeting, 7 p.m., at the North Amherst Fire Company, 2200 Tonawanda Creek Road, Amherst. Guest speaker will be Steve Hurst, Chief of DEC’s Bureau of Fisheries. Santa Polovick may make a special appearance.

Dec. 13 – Erie County Trappers Association Christmas party and awards at Hamburg Rod and Gun Club, 7:30 p.m. Bring a dish to pass. Contact Patti at 337-2556 for more information.

Dec. 15 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs monthly meeting at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio St., from 6:30 to 9 p.m. The Jemiolo Youth Lifetime License drawing will take place.

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.