Outdoors calendar: Western Zone duck season opens Saturday

ed golebiewski john golebiewski wallleye ohio lake erie

Ed Golebiewski of Derby, left, and his brother John of Angola fished in the big Ohio Lake Erie walleye contest recently, catching plenty of walleyes. However there was nothing big enough to win a prize.

 Courtesy of Ed Golebiewski
Nov. 25-Dec. 4 – Northern Zone regular deer season.

Nov. 25-Dec. 11 – Regular big-game season opens in the Southern Zone.

Nov. 26 – Western Zone duck season opens, closing on Jan. 1. Special bag limits apply. Check out dec.ny.gov.

Nov. 26 – Canada goose season reopens in the South Area through Jan. 15.

Nov. 28 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting at the Town of Lockport Municipal Building, Dysinger and Beattie roads, Lockport, 7 p.m.

Nov. 28-Dec. 4 – Registration is open for the Becoming an Outdoor Woman Snow Event to be held Feb. 3-5 at Allegany State Park. Visit https://www.dec.ny.gov/education/68.html#upcoming for details.

Nov. 29 – WNY Chapter of Trout Unlimited monthly meeting at Orvis Buffalo, 4545 Transit Road, 7 p.m. Chris Murphy from Trout Power will be the featured speaker, talking about seeking native brook trout in the Adirondacks. Members start arriving by 6 p.m. for fly tying instruction.

Nov. 30 – Final day, regular bass season in New York.

Nov. 30 – Final day, inland musky season in New York. This does not include the Great Lakes.

Dec. 1 – Allied Sportsmen Indoor 3D Archery shoots begin through March 30 at 12846 Clinton St., Alden, 6:30 p.m. For more info, contact Kevin Ulrich at 655-6028 or John Floriano at 725-5822.

Dec. 1 – Lake trout season opens in the lower Niagara River and Lake Ontario.

Dec. 2 - Ten X Shooting Club Junior Shooting Program for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night, which includes ammo. Membership not required. For more info visit tenxshootingclub.com.

Dec. 4 – John Henning Memorial Musky Tournament on the lower Niagara River for Niagara Musky Association members. From 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $25. Contact John Pensyl at 628-9563.

Dec. 4 – Winter trap shooting starts at the Hartland Conservation Club, Orangeport Road, Gasport, 10 a.m. Breakfast is served at 9 a.m. Open to the public.

Dec. 6 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association monthly meeting at the Irondequoit Fish and Game Club, 658 Bay Front S, Rochester, 7 p.m.

Dec. 6 – Niagara Musky Association monthly meeting, Eldredge Club, 17 Broad St., Tonawanda, 7 p.m. This Christmas party includes a buffet dinner for $20. 

Dec. 8 – Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association Christmas meeting, 7 p.m., at the North Amherst Fire Company, 2200 Tonawanda Creek Road, Amherst. Guest speaker will be Steve Hurst, Chief of DEC’s Bureau of Fisheries. Santa Polovick may make a special appearance.

Dec. 13 – Erie County Trappers Association Christmas party and awards at Hamburg Rod and Gun Club, 7:30 p.m. Bring a dish to pass. Contact Patti at 337-2556 for more information.

Dec. 15 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs monthly meeting at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio St., from 6:30 to 9 p.m. The Jemiolo Youth Lifetime License drawing will take place.

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.

