Outdoors calendar: Western Zone duck season opens Nov. 26

Nov. 18-Dec. 4 – Northern Zone regular deer season.

Nov. 19-Dec. 11 – Regular big game season opens in the Southern Zone.

Nov. 19-20 – Region 9 deer check station on Route 16 one mile south of the Town of Holland in Erie County.

Nov. 21 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting at Wilson Town Hall, 375 Lake St., Wilson, starting at 6 p.m.

Nov. 21 – Let’s Talk Lake Erie: Habitat and Species Protection webinar at 11 a.m. It will focus on the state of Lake Erie, challenges for barrier protected coastal wetlands and potential solutions, and nature-based examples of protecting Lake Erie coastal habitats. For more information and to register, visit: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMrfu6urDMoE9zYATbPqj0YEiefH_eQkb8S#/registration

Nov. 25 – #OptOutside with Buffalo Audubon at Beaver Meadow, 1610 Welch Road, North Java. Free admission from noon to 3 p.m. with 8 miles of trails and snowshoes available for rent. From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., tickets are available for a food, drink and live music. $20 for Buffalo Audubon members; $30 for nonmembers. Call 585-457-3228 for more info.

Nov. 26 – Western Zone duck season opens, closing on Jan. 1. Special bag limits apply. Check out www.dec.ny.gov.

Nov. 26 – Canada goose season reopens in the South Area through Jan. 15.

Nov. 28 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting at Town of Lockport Municipal Building, Dysinger and Beattie roads, Lockport, starting at 7 p.m.

Nov. 29 – WNY Chapter of Trout Unlimited monthly meeting at Orvis Buffalo, 4545 Transit Road, Williamsville, starting at 7 p.m. Chris Murphy from Trout Power will be the featured speaker, talking about seeking native brook trout in the Adirondacks. Members start arriving by 6 p.m. for fly tying instruction.

Nov. 30 – Final day, regular bass season in New York.

Nov. 30 – Final day, inland musky season in New York. This does not include the Great Lakes.

Dec. 1 – Allied Sportsmen Indoor 3D Archery shoots at 12846 Clinton St., Alden, 6:30 p.m. For more info, contact Kevin Ulrich at 716-655-6028 or John Floriano at 716-725-5822.

Dec. 1 – Lake trout season opens in the lower Niagara River and Lake Ontario.

Dec. 2 – Ten X Shooting Club Junior Shooting Program for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night, which includes ammo. Membership not required. For more info, visit www.tenxshootingclub.com.

Dec. 4 – John Henning Memorial Musky Tournament on the lower Niagara River for Niagara Musky Association members from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $25. Contact John Pensyl at 716-628-9563.

Dec. 4 – Winter trap shooting starts at the Hartland Conservation Club, Orangeport Road, Gasport, starting at 10 a.m. Breakfast is served at 9 a.m. Open to the public.

Dec. 6 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association monthly meeting at the Irondequoit Fish and Game Club, 658 Bay Front S, Rochester, starting at 7 p.m.

Dec. 6 – Niagara Musky Association monthly meeting, Eldredge Club, 17 Broad St., Tonawanda, starting at 7 p.m. This is the Christmas party, which includes a buffet dinner for $20. You must let President Scott McKee know that you will be attending by Nov. 21.

