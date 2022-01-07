Outdoors calendar: Two winter fishing contests taking place now

Jan. 21 – Ten X Shooting Club junior shooting program continues for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night. If shooting .22lr, an additional $5 or bring your own ammo. Membership not required. For more info, visit www.tenxshootingclub.com.

Jan. 23 – Niagara Region 3D Winter League continues at Erie County Conservation Club, 13319 Miller Road, Chaffee. Sign in time from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Other participating clubs include Wood and Brook Sportsmen’s Club, Alden Rod and Gun, Double T and Allied Sportsmen. 14 weeks long. Contact is Marty at 716-870-2653 or John at 716-725-5822. New shooters and walk-ons welcome.

Jan. 23 – Winter Trap League continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is a scratch league, 300 birds. There will be open shooting every Tuesday, including non-members, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more info, contact Jim at 716-683-2224.