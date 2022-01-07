 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Outdoors calendar: Two winter fishing contests taking place now
0 comments

Outdoors calendar: Two winter fishing contests taking place now

Support this work for $1 a month
colton frost alden panfish

Colton Frost of Alden has been fishing an area pond for panfish like this one in open water because there is no ice yet.

 Courtesy of Bobby Joe Frost

Jan. 7-Feb. 28  NYS Winter Classic Fishing Contest. www.nyswinterclassic.com

Jan. 7-Mar. 15 – Capt. Bob’s Outdoors Winter Fishing Derby. Capt. Bob’s is located at 10295 Main St., Clarence. Call 716-407-3021 for more info. Eligible species include walleye, northern pike, perch, steelhead, brown trout, crappie, sunfish/bluegill and rudd. $20 entry fee.

Jan. 9 – WNY Winter 3D Archery League continues at West Falls Conservation, West Falls, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. $10 per week for 13 weeks. 3-6 person teams. There are classes for kids with a 20-yard maximum to open shooters with a 50-yard maximum. All targets are at known distances and range finders are allowed. The hosting clubs are Collins, West Falls, Evans, and Glen Coe. Contact is Mike Cummings at 716-655-5030.

Jan. 9 – WNY Environmental Federation meeting at Hoak’s Restaurant, S4100 Lakeshore Road, Hamburg, starting at 1 p.m.

Jan. 9 – Winter Trap League begins at Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Scratch league, shooting every other Sunday. 250 birds shot by March 6; 300-bird league. For more info, call Tom Ess at 716-431-9292. Next shooting date is Jan. 23.

Jan. 9 – Indoor 3-D Archery League starts at Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Noon to 3 p.m. every other Sunday. A total of 24 arrows each week. For more info, call Phil Williams at 716-553-7445. Next shooting date is Jan. 23.

Jan. 9 – Winter Trap League continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is a scratch league, 300 birds. There will be open shooting every Tuesday, including non-members, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more info, contact Jim at 716-683-2224.

Jan. 9 – Niagara Region 3D Winter League kicks off at Wood and Brook Sportsmen’s Club, 13712 Genesee St., Crittenden. Sign in time from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Other participating clubs include Erie County Conservation, Alden Rod and Gun, Double T and Allied Sportsmen. 14 weeks long. Wood and Brook contact is Marty at 716-870-2653. New shooters and walk-on shooters are welcome.

Jan. 11 – 38th annual Indoor Precision Pistol League at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. Held every second and fourth Tuesday through March. Cost to shoot is $10 per week. For more information, contact John Floriano at 716-725-5822.

Jan. 11 – Second Amendment for EVER monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at a new location, the Newfane Community Center, 2737 Main St., Newfane.

Jan. 11 – Pheasants Forever Chapter 843 monthly meeting at the Attica American Legion, 83 Market St., Attica, starting at 7:30 p.m. On the agenda is planning for the annual banquet set for March 5 at Alexander Firemen’s Rec Hall.

Jan. 11 – Erie County Fishery Advisory Board monthly meeting at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio St., Buffalo, starting at 7 p.m.

Jan. 13 – Indoor 3D Archery League (14 weeks) continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, at 6:30 p.m. First line is 6:45 p.m. and second line is at 7:30 p.m. Shoot any night or all 14 weeks. Cost is $10 per night. If questions, call John Floriano at 716-725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 716-430-1059.

Jan. 14 – SPOT Shoot/League continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, at 6:45 p.m. You can shoot a single spot, a 3-spot or a 5-spot target for whatever practice you are looking for on the 15-position range. Cost is $10 each night for 14 weeks. If questions, call John Floriano at 716-725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 716-430-1059.

Jan. 15-16 – Virtual Trap Attack Ice Fishing Tournament sponsored by Clam Outdoors. Visit https://clamoutdoors.com/pages/trapattacktournament for more info.

Jan. 15 – Fur handling seminar sponsored by the Erie County Trappers Association at Collins Conservation Club, 2633 Conger Road, Collins, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is free. Call Patti at 716-337-2556 for more info.

Rescheduled

Jan. 15 – Southtowns Walleye Association’s Outfitters Fair held at their clubhouse located at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, has been moved to Feb. 19. For more info, call 716-796-5372.

Jan. 15-Feb. 27 – Chautauqua Lake Ice Fishing Derby hosted by Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. Enter any time through Feb. 12. Walleye, crappie, yellow perch, sunfish, white perch, silver bass. Based on length. Entry is $25. Call 716-763-2947 for more info. Open water catches are eligible.

Jan. 16 – WNY Winter 3D Archery League continues at Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. $10 per week for 13 weeks. 3-6 person teams. There are classes for kids with a 20-yard maximum to open shooters with a 50-yard maximum. All targets are at known distances and range finders are allowed. The hosting clubs are Collins, West Falls, Evans, and Glen Coe. Contact is Jerry Gorski at 716-698-3008.

Jan. 16 – Niagara Region 3D Winter League continues at Wood and Brook Sportsmen’s Club, 13712 Genesee St., Crittenden. Sign in time from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Other participating clubs include Erie County Conservation, Alden Rod and Gun, Double T and Allied Sportsmen. 14 weeks long. Wood and Brook contact is Marty at 716-870-2653. New shooters and walk-on shooters are welcome.

Jan. 16 – Winter Trap League continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is a scratch league, 300 birds. There will be open shooting every Tuesday, including non-members, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more info, contact Jim at 716-683-2224.

Jan. 17 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting at Maxwell Station, Olcott, starting at 6 p.m.

Jan. 18 – Double Tap Action Pistol Shoot at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. First and third Tuesday each month through March at 6:15 p.m. For more info, contact Fred Weymer at 716-359-2475.

Jan. 20 – Southtowns Walleye Association monthly meeting at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 6 p.m.

Jan. 20 – Indoor 3D Archery League (14 weeks) continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, at 6:30 p.m. First line is 6:45 p.m. and second line is at 7:30 p.m. Shoot any night or all 14 weeks. Cost is $10 per night. If questions, call John Floriano at 716-725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 716-430-1059.

Jan. 21 – SPOT Shoot/League continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, at 6:45 p.m. You can shoot a single spot, a 3-spot or a 5-spot target for whatever practice you are looking for on the 15-position range. Cost is $10 each night for 14 weeks. If questions, call John Floriano at 716-725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 716-430-1059.

Jan. 21 – Ten X Shooting Club junior shooting program continues for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night. If shooting .22lr, an additional $5 or bring your own ammo. Membership not required. For more info, visit www.tenxshootingclub.com.

Jan. 23 – Niagara Region 3D Winter League continues at Erie County Conservation Club, 13319 Miller Road, Chaffee. Sign in time from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Other participating clubs include Wood and Brook Sportsmen’s Club, Alden Rod and Gun, Double T and Allied Sportsmen. 14 weeks long. Contact is Marty at 716-870-2653 or John at 716-725-5822. New shooters and walk-ons welcome.

Jan. 23 – Winter Trap League continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is a scratch league, 300 birds. There will be open shooting every Tuesday, including non-members, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more info, contact Jim at 716-683-2224.

Jan. 23 – Winter Trap League begins at Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Scratch league, shooting every other Sunday. 250 birds shot by March 6; 300 bird league. For more info, call Tom Ess at 716-431-9292.

Jan. 23 – Indoor 3-D Archery League starts at Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Noon to 3 p.m. every other Sunday. A total of 24 arrows each week. For more info, call Phil Williams at 716-553-7445.

Canceled

Feb. 17-20  Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo at the Conference and Event Center Niagara Falls. Go to www.niagarafishingexpo.com for more information.

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News