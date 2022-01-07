Outdoors calendar: Two winter fishing contests taking place now

Jan. 7-Feb. 28 – NYS Winter Classic Fishing Contest. www.nyswinterclassic.com
Jan. 7-Mar. 15 – Capt. Bob’s Outdoors Winter Fishing Derby. Capt. Bob’s is located at 10295 Main St., Clarence. Call 716-407-3021 for more info. Eligible species include walleye, northern pike, perch, steelhead, brown trout, crappie, sunfish/bluegill and rudd. $20 entry fee.
Jan. 9 – WNY Winter 3D Archery League continues at West Falls Conservation, West Falls, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. $10 per week for 13 weeks. 3-6 person teams. There are classes for kids with a 20-yard maximum to open shooters with a 50-yard maximum. All targets are at known distances and range finders are allowed. The hosting clubs are Collins, West Falls, Evans, and Glen Coe. Contact is Mike Cummings at 716-655-5030.
Jan. 9 – WNY Environmental Federation meeting at Hoak’s Restaurant, S4100 Lakeshore Road, Hamburg, starting at 1 p.m.
Jan. 9 – Winter Trap League begins at Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Scratch league, shooting every other Sunday. 250 birds shot by March 6; 300-bird league. For more info, call Tom Ess at 716-431-9292. Next shooting date is Jan. 23.
Jan. 9 – Indoor 3-D Archery League starts at Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Noon to 3 p.m. every other Sunday. A total of 24 arrows each week. For more info, call Phil Williams at 716-553-7445. Next shooting date is Jan. 23.
Jan. 9 – Winter Trap League continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is a scratch league, 300 birds. There will be open shooting every Tuesday, including non-members, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more info, contact Jim at 716-683-2224.
Jan. 9 – Niagara Region 3D Winter League kicks off at Wood and Brook Sportsmen’s Club, 13712 Genesee St., Crittenden. Sign in time from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Other participating clubs include Erie County Conservation, Alden Rod and Gun, Double T and Allied Sportsmen. 14 weeks long. Wood and Brook contact is Marty at 716-870-2653. New shooters and walk-on shooters are welcome.
Jan. 11 – 38th annual Indoor Precision Pistol League at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. Held every second and fourth Tuesday through March. Cost to shoot is $10 per week. For more information, contact John Floriano at 716-725-5822.
Jan. 11 – Second Amendment for EVER monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at a new location, the Newfane Community Center, 2737 Main St., Newfane.
Jan. 11 – Pheasants Forever Chapter 843 monthly meeting at the Attica American Legion, 83 Market St., Attica, starting at 7:30 p.m. On the agenda is planning for the annual banquet set for March 5 at Alexander Firemen’s Rec Hall.
Jan. 11 – Erie County Fishery Advisory Board monthly meeting at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio St., Buffalo, starting at 7 p.m.
Jan. 13 – Indoor 3D Archery League (14 weeks) continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, at 6:30 p.m. First line is 6:45 p.m. and second line is at 7:30 p.m. Shoot any night or all 14 weeks. Cost is $10 per night. If questions, call John Floriano at 716-725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 716-430-1059.
Jan. 14 – SPOT Shoot/League continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, at 6:45 p.m. You can shoot a single spot, a 3-spot or a 5-spot target for whatever practice you are looking for on the 15-position range. Cost is $10 each night for 14 weeks. If questions, call John Floriano at 716-725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 716-430-1059.
Jan. 15-16 – Virtual Trap Attack Ice Fishing Tournament sponsored by Clam Outdoors. Visit https://clamoutdoors.com/pages/trapattacktournament for more info.
Jan. 15 – Fur handling seminar sponsored by the Erie County Trappers Association at Collins Conservation Club, 2633 Conger Road, Collins, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is free. Call Patti at 716-337-2556 for more info.
Rescheduled
Jan. 15 – Southtowns Walleye Association’s Outfitters Fair held at their clubhouse located at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, has been moved to Feb. 19. For more info, call 716-796-5372.
Jan. 15-Feb. 27 – Chautauqua Lake Ice Fishing Derby hosted by Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. Enter any time through Feb. 12. Walleye, crappie, yellow perch, sunfish, white perch, silver bass. Based on length. Entry is $25. Call 716-763-2947 for more info. Open water catches are eligible.
Jan. 16 – WNY Winter 3D Archery League continues at Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. $10 per week for 13 weeks. 3-6 person teams. There are classes for kids with a 20-yard maximum to open shooters with a 50-yard maximum. All targets are at known distances and range finders are allowed. The hosting clubs are Collins, West Falls, Evans, and Glen Coe. Contact is Jerry Gorski at 716-698-3008.
Jan. 16 – Niagara Region 3D Winter League continues at Wood and Brook Sportsmen’s Club, 13712 Genesee St., Crittenden. Sign in time from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Other participating clubs include Erie County Conservation, Alden Rod and Gun, Double T and Allied Sportsmen. 14 weeks long. Wood and Brook contact is Marty at 716-870-2653. New shooters and walk-on shooters are welcome.
Jan. 16 – Winter Trap League continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is a scratch league, 300 birds. There will be open shooting every Tuesday, including non-members, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more info, contact Jim at 716-683-2224.
Jan. 17 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting at Maxwell Station, Olcott, starting at 6 p.m.
Jan. 18 – Double Tap Action Pistol Shoot at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. First and third Tuesday each month through March at 6:15 p.m. For more info, contact Fred Weymer at 716-359-2475.
Jan. 20 – Southtowns Walleye Association monthly meeting at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 6 p.m.
Jan. 20 – Indoor 3D Archery League (14 weeks) continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, at 6:30 p.m. First line is 6:45 p.m. and second line is at 7:30 p.m. Shoot any night or all 14 weeks. Cost is $10 per night. If questions, call John Floriano at 716-725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 716-430-1059.
Jan. 21 – SPOT Shoot/League continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, at 6:45 p.m. You can shoot a single spot, a 3-spot or a 5-spot target for whatever practice you are looking for on the 15-position range. Cost is $10 each night for 14 weeks. If questions, call John Floriano at 716-725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 716-430-1059.
Jan. 21 – Ten X Shooting Club junior shooting program continues for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night. If shooting .22lr, an additional $5 or bring your own ammo. Membership not required. For more info, visit www.tenxshootingclub.com.
Jan. 23 – Niagara Region 3D Winter League continues at Erie County Conservation Club, 13319 Miller Road, Chaffee. Sign in time from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Other participating clubs include Wood and Brook Sportsmen’s Club, Alden Rod and Gun, Double T and Allied Sportsmen. 14 weeks long. Contact is Marty at 716-870-2653 or John at 716-725-5822. New shooters and walk-ons welcome.
Jan. 23 – Winter Trap League continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is a scratch league, 300 birds. There will be open shooting every Tuesday, including non-members, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more info, contact Jim at 716-683-2224.
Jan. 23 – Winter Trap League begins at Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Scratch league, shooting every other Sunday. 250 birds shot by March 6; 300 bird league. For more info, call Tom Ess at 716-431-9292.
Jan. 23 – Indoor 3-D Archery League starts at Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Noon to 3 p.m. every other Sunday. A total of 24 arrows each week. For more info, call Phil Williams at 716-553-7445.
Canceled
Feb. 17-20 – Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo at the Conference and Event Center Niagara Falls. Go to www.niagarafishingexpo.com for more information.
Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.