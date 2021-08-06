Outdoors calendar: Trap shoots, fishing events and more

Aug. 8 – Final day to comment on proposed deer hunting changes. https://www.dec.ny.gov/press/123167.html.
Aug. 8 – Niagara Musky Association Summer Picnic from noon to 4 p.m. at Stiglmeier Park, Cheektowaga, Shelter No. 1 near the pond. Bring a dish to pass.
Aug. 8 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
Aug. 10 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
Aug. 11 –3-D Archery Shoots (15 Target) every Wednesday at the Evans Rod & Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Evans starting at 4 p.m. Kids 12 and under shoot free. Contact information Jerry Gorski for more info at 549-7251. Shooting will continue through Sept. 29.
Aug. 12 – 3-D Archery Shoots (15 target) every Thursday at the West Falls Conservation Society, 55 Bridge St., West Falls from 4 p.m. to dusk ending Sept. 23. The cost is $8. For more info call Mike Cummings at 655-5030.
Aug. 14 – Ladies Shoot ‘N Hoot Program at the North Forest Rod and Gun Club, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport starting at 1 p.m. Deadline to register is Aug. 11. Focus will be on skeet and trap shooting. All ammunition provided. Cost is $20 for adult women, $15 for ages 12 to 17. For more info call Colleen Gaskill at 628-9023.
Aug. 14 – Kids fishing contest at the Niagara River Anglers Nature Preserve on Balmer Road in Porter from 9 a.m. to noon. For kids ages 12 and under. You must be preregistered. Call Paul Jackson at 998-8910.
Aug. 15 – Boston Valley Conservation Society Fall Trap League starts (9 a.m. to noon on Sundays; Thursdays from 6-8 p.m.). This 10-week league is for teams, individuals and practice shooters. Targets may be ATA registered. For more info call 335-4111.
Aug. 15 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
Aug. 16 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Location to be determined. Call chairman Bob Cinelli at 860-9774 for more information.
Aug. 17 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
Aug. 18 –3-D Archery Shoots (15 Target) every Wednesday at the Evans Rod & Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Evans starting at 4 p.m. Kids 12 and under shoot free. Contact information Jerry Gorski for more info at 549-7251. Shooting will continue through Sept. 29.
Aug. 19 – 3-D Archery Shoots (15 target) every Thursday at the West Falls Conservation Society, 55 Bridge St., West Falls from 4 p.m. to dusk ending Sept. 23. The cost is $8. For more info call Mike Cummings at 655-5030.
Aug. 20-Sept. 6 – Fall Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby through Labor Day, Sept. 6. $25,000 Grand Prize for the largest salmon. Nearly $70,000 in cash prizes. www.loc.org.
Aug. 20 – Reelin’ for a Cure ladies salmon and trout tournament out of Wilson and Olcott. www.reelinforacure.com or go on the Reelin’ for a Cure Facebook page.
Aug. 20-Sept. 5 – Greater Niagara Fish Odyssey Derby for adults and junior fishermen. Niagara, Erie and Orleans counties. Check out www.fishodyssey.net. New rules this year using a Fishing Chaos app through your phone. Length determines winners. For more info call 282-8993 Ext. 303.
Canceled: Aug. 7-22 – Orleans County Rotary Fishing Derby on Lake Ontario. www.rotaryfishingderby.com.
Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.