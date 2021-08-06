 Skip to main content
Outdoors calendar: Trap shoots, fishing events and more
Lake Erie walleyes

Alex Turek of Hamburg, left, and Eric Fularz of Lockport hold up some of their Lake Erie walleyes they caught fishing with Capt. Ryan O'Neill of Orchard Park.

 Photo courtesy of Capt. Ryan O'Neill

Aug. 8 – Final day to comment on proposed deer hunting changes. https://www.dec.ny.gov/press/123167.html.

Aug. 8 – Niagara Musky Association Summer Picnic from noon to 4 p.m. at Stiglmeier Park, Cheektowaga, Shelter No. 1 near the pond. Bring a dish to pass.

Aug. 8 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info call Joe Truty at 867-1458.

Aug. 10 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info call Joe Truty at 867-1458.

Aug. 11 –3-D Archery Shoots (15 Target) every Wednesday at the Evans Rod & Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Evans starting at 4 p.m. Kids 12 and under shoot free. Contact information Jerry Gorski for more info at 549-7251. Shooting will continue through Sept. 29.

Aug. 12 – 3-D Archery Shoots (15 target) every Thursday at the West Falls Conservation Society, 55 Bridge St., West Falls from 4 p.m. to dusk ending Sept. 23. The cost is $8. For more info call Mike Cummings at 655-5030.

Aug. 14 – Ladies Shoot ‘N Hoot Program at the North Forest Rod and Gun Club, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport starting at 1 p.m. Deadline to register is Aug. 11. Focus will be on skeet and trap shooting. All ammunition provided. Cost is $20 for adult women, $15 for ages 12 to 17. For more info call Colleen Gaskill at 628-9023.

Aug. 14 – Kids fishing contest at the Niagara River Anglers Nature Preserve on Balmer Road in Porter from 9 a.m. to noon. For kids ages 12 and under. You must be preregistered. Call Paul Jackson at 998-8910.

Aug. 15 – Boston Valley Conservation Society Fall Trap League starts (9 a.m. to noon on Sundays; Thursdays from 6-8 p.m.). This 10-week league is for teams, individuals and practice shooters. Targets may be ATA registered. For more info call 335-4111.

Aug. 15 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info call Joe Truty at 867-1458.

Aug. 16 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Location to be determined. Call chairman Bob Cinelli at 860-9774 for more information.

Aug. 17 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info call Joe Truty at 867-1458.

Aug. 18 –3-D Archery Shoots (15 Target) every Wednesday at the Evans Rod & Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Evans starting at 4 p.m. Kids 12 and under shoot free. Contact information Jerry Gorski for more info at 549-7251. Shooting will continue through Sept. 29.

Aug. 19 – 3-D Archery Shoots (15 target) every Thursday at the West Falls Conservation Society, 55 Bridge St., West Falls from 4 p.m. to dusk ending Sept. 23. The cost is $8. For more info call Mike Cummings at 655-5030.

Aug. 20-Sept. 6 – Fall Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby through Labor Day, Sept. 6. $25,000 Grand Prize for the largest salmon. Nearly $70,000 in cash prizes. www.loc.org.

Aug. 20 – Reelin’ for a Cure ladies salmon and trout tournament out of Wilson and Olcott. www.reelinforacure.com or go on the Reelin’ for a Cure Facebook page.

Aug. 20-Sept. 5 – Greater Niagara Fish Odyssey Derby for adults and junior fishermen. Niagara, Erie and Orleans counties. Check out www.fishodyssey.net. New rules this year using a Fishing Chaos app through your phone. Length determines winners. For more info call 282-8993 Ext. 303.

Canceled: Aug. 7-22 – Orleans County Rotary Fishing Derby on Lake Ontario. www.rotaryfishingderby.com.

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.

