Outdoors calendar: Trap shoots, fishing events and more

Aug. 14 – Ladies Shoot ‘N Hoot Program at the North Forest Rod and Gun Club, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport starting at 1 p.m. Deadline to register is Aug. 11. Focus will be on skeet and trap shooting. All ammunition provided. Cost is $20 for adult women, $15 for ages 12 to 17. For more info call Colleen Gaskill at 628-9023.

Aug. 14 – Kids fishing contest at the Niagara River Anglers Nature Preserve on Balmer Road in Porter from 9 a.m. to noon. For kids ages 12 and under. You must be preregistered. Call Paul Jackson at 998-8910.

Aug. 15 – Boston Valley Conservation Society Fall Trap League starts (9 a.m. to noon on Sundays; Thursdays from 6-8 p.m.). This 10-week league is for teams, individuals and practice shooters. Targets may be ATA registered. For more info call 335-4111.

Aug. 15 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info call Joe Truty at 867-1458.

Aug. 16 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Location to be determined. Call chairman Bob Cinelli at 860-9774 for more information.