Outdoors calendar: Trap shooting, fishing tourneys and more

June 26-July 25 – Lake Ontario Counties Summer Trout/Salmon/Walleye Derby. www.loc.org.
June 26-27 – New York State Free Fishing Weekend
June 26-27 – Family Fish Weekend at Broderick Park, Buffalo from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
June 27 – Sportsmen’s Coon Hunters Association of Batavia Summer 3D Archery Shoot from 8 a.m. to noon at 8776 Hopkins Road, Batavia. Cost is $12 per person. For more info call Geoff Tuttle at 585-356-2163.
June 27 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
June 28 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting at the Lockport Town Hall, Dysinger and Beattie Road, Lockport starting at 7 p.m.
June 29 – Open Trap Shooting at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will be held every Tuesday and Sunday (11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.) through October. Open to the public. Instruction available. For more info call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
June 30 – Sun Life Marina Bass Open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Best 3 fish. $40 per boat, 1 or 2 person.
July 1 – Doubles Trap League starts at Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston. A six-week, 300-target league on Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Targets may be ATA registered. For more info call 335-4111.
July 4 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
July 6 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
July 6 – Niagara Musky Association monthly meeting starting at 7 p.m. For more info, call President Scott McKee at 225-3816 for location.
July 6 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association monthly meeting at Irondequoit Bay Fish and Game Club, 658 Bayfront South, Rochester starting at 7 p.m.
July 7 – Sun Life Marina Bass Open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Best three fish. $40 per boat, one- or two-person.
July 7 – Summer/Fall Trap League starts at Alden Rod & Gun Club, located at 12 County Line Road, Alden through Sept. 17. This is a 300-bird scratch league. There will be a 50-bird shoot at the banquet on Sept. 18. Practice and new shooters welcome. Junior shooters shoot for half price. Sign up times are 6-8 p.m. every Friday, and 12-2 p.m. every Wednesday. For more information call Tom Ess at 431-9292.
July 10-11 – Oswego Pro-Am Tournament. www.facebook.com/Oswego-Pro-Am-546142425425498.
July 10 – King of the Oak Tournament No. 2 (Agitator Jack and Clarence Crisp Memorial) out of Point Breeze. www.facebook.com/groups/457578327629533.
July 10 – Oak Orchard Big Boys Tournament out of Point Breeze. www.facebook.com/groups/457578327629533.
July 10 – Guided paddles on the lower Genesee River from 10 a.m. to noon. Meet at the launch at the foot of Petten Street off Lake Avenue, Rochester. Preregister at https://www.geneseewaterways.org/Events. There is a fee for canoe and kayak rentals.
July 11 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info, call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
July 13 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info, call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
July 14 – Double Dip Wednesday Sun Life Marina Bass Open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Best three fish. $40 per boat, one- or two-person.
July 16-17 – 11th Annual Sunset Bay Walleye Shootout. www.walleyeshootout.com.
July 16-17 – Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association club tournaments. For details check out www.lotsa1.org.
July 17-18 – Sodus Pro-Am Tournament. www.sodusproam.com for details.
July 18 – 25th Annual Niagara County Gobblers NWTF Heritage Banquet at the 3-F Conservation Society. Doors open at 3 p.m. Call Pam or Herb Lederhouse at 791-3151 for tickets.
Canceled
July 15-25 – 30th Annual Erie Canal Fishing Derby has been canceled for this year and will be rescheduled for July 7-17, 2022.
Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.