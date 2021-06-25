 Skip to main content
Outdoors calendar: Trap shooting, fishing tourneys and more
kid catches fish

Talon O'Neill of Orchard Park celebrated Father's Day with his dad, Capt. Ryan O'Neill, of Orchard Park on Lake Erie. 

 Photo courtesy of Capt. Ryan O'Neill

June 26-July 25 – Lake Ontario Counties Summer Trout/Salmon/Walleye Derby. www.loc.org.

June 26-27 – New York State Free Fishing Weekend

June 26-27 – Family Fish Weekend at Broderick Park, Buffalo from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

June 27 – Sportsmen’s Coon Hunters Association of Batavia Summer 3D Archery Shoot from 8 a.m. to noon at 8776 Hopkins Road, Batavia. Cost is $12 per person. For more info call Geoff Tuttle at 585-356-2163.

June 27 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info call Joe Truty at 867-1458.

June 28 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting at the Lockport Town Hall, Dysinger and Beattie Road, Lockport starting at 7 p.m.

June 29 – Open Trap Shooting at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will be held every Tuesday and Sunday (11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.) through October. Open to the public. Instruction available. For more info call Joe Truty at 867-1458.

June 30 – Sun Life Marina Bass Open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Best 3 fish. $40 per boat, 1 or 2 person.

July 1 – Doubles Trap League starts at Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston. A six-week, 300-target league on Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Targets may be ATA registered. For more info call 335-4111.

July 4 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info call Joe Truty at 867-1458.

July 6 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info call Joe Truty at 867-1458.

July 6 – Niagara Musky Association monthly meeting starting at 7 p.m. For more info, call President Scott McKee at 225-3816 for location.

July 6 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association monthly meeting at Irondequoit Bay Fish and Game Club, 658 Bayfront South, Rochester starting at 7 p.m.

July 7 – Sun Life Marina Bass Open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Best three fish. $40 per boat, one- or two-person.

July 7 – Summer/Fall Trap League starts at Alden Rod & Gun Club, located at 12 County Line Road, Alden through Sept. 17. This is a 300-bird scratch league. There will be a 50-bird shoot at the banquet on Sept. 18. Practice and new shooters welcome. Junior shooters shoot for half price. Sign up times are 6-8 p.m. every Friday, and 12-2 p.m. every Wednesday. For more information call Tom Ess at 431-9292.

July 10-11 – Oswego Pro-Am Tournament. www.facebook.com/Oswego-Pro-Am-546142425425498.

July 10 – King of the Oak Tournament No. 2 (Agitator Jack and Clarence Crisp Memorial) out of Point Breeze. www.facebook.com/groups/457578327629533.

July 10 – Oak Orchard Big Boys Tournament out of Point Breeze. www.facebook.com/groups/457578327629533.

July 10 – Guided paddles on the lower Genesee River from 10 a.m. to noon. Meet at the launch at the foot of Petten Street off Lake Avenue, Rochester. Preregister at https://www.geneseewaterways.org/Events. There is a fee for canoe and kayak rentals.

July 11 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info, call Joe Truty at 867-1458.

July 13 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info, call Joe Truty at 867-1458.

July 14 – Double Dip Wednesday Sun Life Marina Bass Open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Best three fish. $40 per boat, one- or two-person.

July 16-17 – 11th Annual Sunset Bay Walleye Shootout. www.walleyeshootout.com.

July 16-17 – Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association club tournaments. For details check out www.lotsa1.org.

July 17-18 – Sodus Pro-Am Tournament. www.sodusproam.com for details.

July 18 – 25th Annual Niagara County Gobblers NWTF Heritage Banquet at the 3-F Conservation Society. Doors open at 3 p.m. Call Pam or Herb Lederhouse at 791-3151 for tickets.

Canceled

July 15-25 – 30th Annual Erie Canal Fishing Derby has been canceled for this year and will be rescheduled for July 7-17, 2022.

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.

