Outdoors calendar: Trap shooting, fishing tourneys and more

July 1 – Doubles Trap League starts at Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston. A six-week, 300-target league on Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Targets may be ATA registered. For more info call 335-4111.

July 4 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info call Joe Truty at 867-1458.

July 6 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info call Joe Truty at 867-1458.

July 6 – Niagara Musky Association monthly meeting starting at 7 p.m. For more info, call President Scott McKee at 225-3816 for location.

July 6 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association monthly meeting at Irondequoit Bay Fish and Game Club, 658 Bayfront South, Rochester starting at 7 p.m.

July 7 – Sun Life Marina Bass Open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Best three fish. $40 per boat, one- or two-person.